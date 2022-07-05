 Skip to content
(WFMZ Allentown)   Peers bound to dub this kid epic   (wfmz.com) divider line
9
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprisingly that article has almost no information at all.   I guess anybody can get a degree in journalism these days.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
stole eight 12-packs of beer

That's almost ten tens.

And that's not terrible.
 
Katwang
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
12 12 packs would've been just gross.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I guess those kids decided to skip the whole slip a bottle of wine cooler up your jacket sleeve phase, eh?
 
Hots_Kebabs
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is it a store that sells GIANT food or just a BIG food store or is it owned by a GIANT?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Impressive.
Has he been admitted to Mensa yet?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
😎
 
70Ford
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Surprisingly that article has almost no information at all.   I guess anybody can get a degree in journalism these days.


You really think that "article" was written by someone with a degree? In anything?
 
