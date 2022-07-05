 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Do not drink three tall boys before your shift, especially if you have a company car, from the police department   (wfla.com) divider line
Summoner101
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's Florida, so it has to be during shift.  Predrinking is for lightweights.
 
Mukster
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Super Troopers 0.8 percent BAC The threequel
 
Summoner101
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mukster: Super Troopers 0.8 percent BAC The threequel


Sounds like a good time for some good natured shenanigans!
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Cops and alcoholism goes together like incels and mass shootings
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's called Useless FL for a reason ya know.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Mukster: Super Troopers 0.8 percent BAC The threequel

Sounds like a good time for some good natured shenanigans!


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Should have just shot a minority like the rest of the force does. 3 or 4 months paid leave to drink it up.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He's getting a paid vacation out of it, so I don't really see the downside.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yeah...but it makes ya feel like a cowboy!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"If you just sucked down three tall boys, maybe you better let me drive."

"I don't think you understood what I meant by that."
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
roxie.comView Full Size


Bring me a tall boy. And make sure it's farking cold!
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We need follow ups on how these are adjudicated.
Rise to the occasion fellow farkers (looking at you Florida) and let's see what these busted cops get eventually.
Theyll post that on page 15c under horoscopes if papers locally cared, so fark em, 2 months see how many hours of community service deputy duds-protect-my-suds is doing...

Or not.
But guessing, following LOE logic, wasn't his first time.
Just never got caught
 
