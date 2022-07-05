 Skip to content
(The New Yorker)   Screw you guys. You bought a property that doesn't have water. That's not my issue   (newyorker.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/Not so funny NOW is it ?!?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a DRY stupidity.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jtxew5XUVbQ

Pretty much sums it up.  People are stupid, and very much in denial.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy, there is so much going on in this story, I don't even know where to start.

How about the obvious?

1. Settling in the desert with dicey prospects for a long-term water supply and then having horse baths, lush lawns, and fountains takes an unsustainable pattern of development and makes it exponentially more unsustainable. I suppose the people who have been there over 20 years, prior to the megadrought, could be forgiven, somewhat. But any new development within the last decade certainly seems foolish now. But easy for me to say.


2. What we have here is a classic "tragedy of the commons". The inefficient process of digging individual wells depletes the already rapidly shrinking resource until no one, regardless of their level of use, has any water at all. And to think this concept has only been around since 1833. Truly unavoidable.


3. Some residents, whose fear of governing agencies appears to overshadow their basic human need for water to continue to live, are incredibly stupid. Rather than have a "Domestic Water Improvement District" that is without question a far more efficient way to acquire and distribute water to residents, they are content to turn over control of their water supply to a private company, EPCOR, who would certainly work in residents' best interest at all times, and would never consider jacking prices on these people who are completely dependent on a private utility company for their life-sustaining water.


4. I certainly don't know this for sure, but I'd be willing to bet that a good number of these residents would cheerfully call climate change 'baloney'.


That's enough for now.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yeah. Anyone moving to the desert is desperate for something, but it's certainly not water.

/Beautiful to visit
//Water desperation is real
///I hope my city can sustain its water 🤞
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I live in Georgia.  We have been fighting over water with Alabama and Florida for decades.  And we get rain pretty regularly in all three states.

I cannot summon up a bit of sympathy for people who live in a desert by choice.  Especially ones that try to have the same yards they had in whatever locale was home before the desert.
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I have a friend who just recently pulled up stakes and moved his family to the southwest.  When I asked him if he was concerned about the increasing scarcity of water he merely shrugged.  He said 'good ol' American ingenuity' would solve that problem.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I feel bad for the horses.
 
anuran
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Free Market, deregulation, and privatizing will fix it. A few poor's may die of thirst, but that's the Price of Freedom
 
Friend of the Devil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Too bad, so sad. Looks like your house is worthless now buddy, shouldn't have built in a desert. Are we supposed to feel bad or something?
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dasher McHappenstance: I have a friend who just recently pulled up stakes and moved his family to the southwest.  When I asked him if he was concerned about the increasing scarcity of water he merely shrugged.  He said 'good ol' American ingenuity' would solve that problem.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Read a good article on this a year or two ago that wasn't behind a stupid paywall, Arizona's disclosure laws are basically non-existent and there's nothing stopping anyone with enough sociopath in them from buying up scrubland with no water rights or possibility of a well and dropping housing on it. With the drought going on as long as it has the city of Scottsdale has decided that they won't be selling their water to these new outlying developments and so there's no ability to even truck it in for anything close to reasonable prices.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Homeowners who didn't have wells were suddenly uncertain that they'd be able to wash their dishes or flush their toilets.

Maybe they should use litter boxes instead.
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Boy, there is so much going on in this story, I don't even know where to start.

How about the obvious?

1. Settling in the desert with dicey prospects for a long-term water supply and then having horse baths, lush lawns, and fountains takes an unsustainable pattern of development and makes it exponentially more unsustainable. I suppose the people who have been there over 20 years, prior to the megadrought, could be forgiven, somewhat. But any new development within the last decade certainly seems foolish now. But easy for me to say.


2. What we have here is a classic "tragedy of the commons". The inefficient process of digging individual wells depletes the already rapidly shrinking resource until no one, regardless of their level of use, has any water at all. And to think this concept has only been around since 1833. Truly unavoidable.


3. Some residents, whose fear of governing agencies appears to overshadow their basic human need for water to continue to live, are incredibly stupid. Rather than have a "Domestic Water Improvement District" that is without question a far more efficient way to acquire and distribute water to residents, they are content to turn over control of their water supply to a private company, EPCOR, who would certainly work in residents' best interest at all times, and would never consider jacking prices on these people who are completely dependent on a private utility company for their life-sustaining water.


4. I certainly don't know this for sure, but I'd be willing to bet that a good number of these residents would cheerfully call climate change 'baloney'.


That's enough for now.


I feel bad for the guy in the article who moved there in 1999, before the drought, no one else around, apparently plenty of aquifer water. Yeah, it might have been unsustainable eventually anyway, but I bet it looked like it would be well after his lifetime. Then drought, and an influx of stupid people. Many stupid people.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Klyukva: Homeowners who didn't have wells were suddenly uncertain that they'd be able to wash their dishes or flush their toilets.

Maybe they should use litter boxes instead.


Litter boxes make terrible dishwashers.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sorry folks, the area doesn't have any water.  The cactus out front should've told you.
 
Mock26
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Water: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube jtxew5XUVbQ
This is definitely worth watching.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"We got two great offers in, and neither of them cared about the water situation. They believe that the county is not going to let five hundred homes next to one of the wealthiest cities go without water."

Narrator: "But they did. And they will."
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Klyukva: Homeowners who didn't have wells were suddenly uncertain that they'd be able to wash their dishes or flush their toilets.

Maybe they should use litter boxes instead.

Litter boxes make terrible dishwashers.


That's what dogs are for.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Clearly, the solution is to give all the water rights to Nestle.
 
Fissile
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: I cannot summon up a bit of sympathy for people who live in a desert by choice.  Especially ones that try to have the same yards they had in whatever locale was home before the desert.


Yup.  I've seen this with relatives who moved out of Jersey to the desert than wanted to plant a green lawn like they had in Jersey.  They gave up after a couple of years because the cost was killing them and they went with desert landscaping.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
But don't look at the misplaced golf courses, poorly thought out water-intensive crops, or swimming pools.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mock26: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/jtxew5XUVbQ] This is definitely worth watching.


I love the idea that they wanted to build a pipeline from the Mississippi River. Because nothing could possibly be difficult about that.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'd build a seaside electrolysis plant, pipe hydrogen gas to the desert, burn it for power, and sell the resulting water.

The economic feasibility depends entirely on how thirsty the desert-dwellers get.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image image 225x225]


/Not so funny NOW is it ?!?


This is exactly the post my brain formulated.
 
alvodka
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Can we trade people who live near the coasts and get flooded out for people who live in deserts and don't have water?

Sounds like a new reality show!
 
pacified
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just skip the avocado toast, Karen.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There is a fair solution to this:  Everyone who wants a private agency to manage this instead of a government agency signs a document that says "I understand the government will not assist me when the water runs out.". When the water runs out and my midwest tax dollars are used to bailout people who chose to live in a desert, I'll sleep a little better knowing the people who suffered the most loss had done their own research and accepted the outcome.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It'll be OK once we're all gone.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'll leave the coup de grace for the vultures and Gila Monsters.......
 
robodog
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Chthonic Echoes: I'd build a seaside electrolysis plant, pipe hydrogen gas to the desert, burn it for power, and sell the resulting water.

The economic feasibility depends entirely on how thirsty the desert-dwellers get.


The desert dwellers can send lots of power from solar in the other direction, might work out for both parties =)
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
a nine-hundred-and-sixty-foot dry hole

But enough about Subby's mom.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The idiots in Rio Verde notwithstanding, the issues with water in the southwest stem from agricultural use, not people, industry, lawns, or golf courses.

Those dimwitted deserve what they get. You want to "live free or die", here ya go.
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fun fact: Brown Recluse spiders native to Arizona carry a tiny violin on their back.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Allow me to play the song of my people
 
