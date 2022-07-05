 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Good news, everybody. Rent prices are finally starting to cool down. I mean, you can now find 1-bedroom apartments in San Diego at a median price of just over $2,300 per month. At that rate, maybe rent two so you have a spare?   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At those prices, renting seems like a sound investment.
 
jumac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ouch. here in Maine in my part that get you a full houses with 2-3 bedrooms and 2 bath.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ewww.  Tallahassee?  Syracuse?  Was there really a high demand for housing at those two hellholes?  Students I can understand. But people willingly move to those places?  Some of you people need better taste.
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's about double what I'm paying now... and I'd be living in California instead of the the crap-tastic state known as Ohio.

I figured it'd be a LOT worse than that.

/I still DESPERATELY want a house... but I might consider San Diego if it's 'only' 2300.
 
boozehat
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hmm, I bought a house last year and got out of my 2br/1ba apartment in San Diego with washer/dryer in the unit, and the property had a pool and gym.  My rent was $1950.

Nice neighborhood (Del Cerro area off Mission Gorge), easy access to the 8, 15, tons of hiking around Mission Trails/Cowles Mountain, etc....

$2300 for a 1br seems like it's in a neighborhood like Hillcrest/North Park.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Can't even get a studio for that here, let alone a parking space
 
MBooda
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Or maybe do the smart thing, like buy a domicile, make the same (or lower) mortgage payments, and eventually own the place where you're living, and have equity to boot?

/naah...then you'd be an eevuul property owner
 
jjorsett
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So glad I bought my house in San Diego back when a normal human could afford one.
 
Curt Blizzah
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Man, looking at everywhere else makes a sub-$1000 mortgage seem like a good decision.
 
togaman2k [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My rent went up another 10% in my Northwest Atlanta suburb to $2200/mo. It started at $1650 in 2018.

But it's also a 5 bed, 2.5 bath with a basement in a swim/tennis community.

Newer 1-2 bed apartments in complexes nearby go for $1600 for a 1-bed and $1800 for a 2-bed.
 
robxiii
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MBooda: Or maybe do the smart thing, like buy a domicile, make the same (or lower) mortgage payments, and eventually own the place where you're living, and have equity to boot?

/naah...then you'd be an eevuul property owner


I don't know how renters do it.  I at least see a light at the end of the tunnel.  Once the house is paid off, I can easily stop working and live off my investments before all the old people stuff kicks in.

But renting all your life, usually at more $$$ than a mortgage just has to be soul draining after a while...

/yes I know not a choice for some :*(
 
jso2897
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Once the Trump Depression really gets rolling, landlords are going to have to cut their rents - nobody will have any money. Happened in the last big depression, too.
 
jumac
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

robxiii: MBooda: Or maybe do the smart thing, like buy a domicile, make the same (or lower) mortgage payments, and eventually own the place where you're living, and have equity to boot?

/naah...then you'd be an eevuul property owner

I don't know how renters do it.  I at least see a light at the end of the tunnel.  Once the house is paid off, I can easily stop working and live off my investments before all the old people stuff kicks in.

But renting all your life, usually at more $$$ than a mortgage just has to be soul draining after a while...

/yes I know not a choice for some :*(


depends on the people.

medical issues.  while me and wife would love to own a place with our medical issues it just so much less stress when if something go wrong we can just call the LL and they come fix it at no extra charge to us.

others it can be a job that your on the go so much it not worth having a fixed address.  One of my last neighbor's never stay in one place for more then a year or two cause he works for some company where he can be contracted out to places all over the world for a time frame for work.
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My boss has been pushing rent prices in the last 6 mo. I kinda see it as they have been the same for like 5 years, but it's getting to be a pain. Of course rents are pinned to local income here though, so my nice 3 BR houses rent for like 1K/mo.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That makes Honolulu look very attractive. You absolutely do not need a car to live there as the bus system is great and the city very compact.
 
robodog
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jumac: ouch. here in Maine in my part that get you a full houses with 2-3 bedrooms and 2 bath.


Here in NE Ohio my mortgage plus taxes plus insurance is under $1k/month for a 3br 1 bath on 1 acre in a good school district.

I had an offer to go out to San Jose early in my career, at the time we were in a 3BR apartment with a 100 sq ft balcony for $555/ month, looked into similar out there and it was over $2k/month. I asked for 3x the salary to go out to HQ, they declined and I've never been sad about that.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Paying $1250/month for a 1-bedroom condo in central Denver.  I'm renting with a property manager I've known for a decade now.  I know I'm lucky, especially since he's let me leave two months unpaid from the beginning of the pandemic.  Well, now one month, since I got partially caught up in April.  I have plans to buy a condo here in the fall...hopefully prices keep dropping. :)
 
jumac
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

robodog: jumac: ouch. here in Maine in my part that get you a full houses with 2-3 bedrooms and 2 bath.

Here in NE Ohio my mortgage plus taxes plus insurance is under $1k/month for a 3br 1 bath on 1 acre in a good school district.

I had an offer to go out to San Jose early in my career, at the time we were in a 3BR apartment with a 100 sq ft balcony for $555/ month, looked into similar out there and it was over $2k/month. I asked for 3x the salary to go out to HQ, they declined and I've never been sad about that.


Ya just doing fast looking in Maine the avg mortgage monthly payment is $1,500 a month.  but most that high are in the south of the state where its more exp to live go north a bit and it be a lot cheaper.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I just signed a lease for a 1 nice bedroom apartment for my disabled nephew in northern San Diego county for just over $2300 a month, so math checks out. There's a pool though, so he's got that going for him, which is nice.
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Rental prices are insane. There's no reason they should be that high. 

I checked a complex I once rented in. Was $750/month when I moved in, $850 when I moved out 7 years later in 2003. 

Same 620 sq foot one bedroom now rents $1,759-$2,209. (That's how it's listed, a range.) That building has been long paid off, and operating costs can't be at that level. They're not spending much on it. (We had a major leak one Friday in our bathroom - basically raining heavily, and the "emergency" 24 hour hotline asked if we could wait over the weekend until Monday.)
 
