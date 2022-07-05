 Skip to content
(CBC)   We need one more story for the asinine driveway trifecta   (cbc.ca) divider line
flappy_penguin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Like farking don't live somewhere with an HOA ever. fark that noise
 
flappy_penguin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: Like farking don't live somewhere with an HOA ever. fark that noise


Or stupid bylaws. If you have to then have unlimited money for an extra extra asshole lawyer
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Carol Ruddy, a city planner with the department of zoning and intensification, said driveway width must be controlled to allow for proper drainage, winter snow storage and adequate on-street parking.

I'm sure that extra 0.003 acres of extra rainwater retention is needed to make up for another parking lot.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you regulate stupid things like driveway width.
 
olorin604
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The HOA hate for driveways has been strong today.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Taliban have clearly infiltrated Canada.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nevermind that we still have this illogical concept of parking in driveways and driving in parkways!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Carol Ruddy, a city planner with the department of zoning and intensification, said driveway width must be controlled to allow for proper drainage, winter snow storage and adequate on-street parking.

I'm sure that extra 0.003 acres of extra rainwater retention is needed to make up for another parking lot.


You sound pretty smug in that comment, but you're not the neighbor getting that extra sheet flow flooding the flowerbeds in an act that can only be described as rape. There WILL be strictly enforced stormwater and impervious surface standards! There WILL be accountability! ZERE VILL BE ORDER!!!
 
Target Builder
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: Like farking don't live somewhere with an HOA ever. fark that noise


Its not an HOA, it's a local zoning rule relating to lot coverage rules so the city doesn't end up with a massive storm water management problem that can't be fixed because everyone has already built everything and retrofitting the storm water management system would be prohibitively expensive.

Looks like there's also a snow clearance reasoning too, I presume this is to aid snow melting and then the water soaking away rather than forming an ice slick on the pavement.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Carol Ruddy, a city planner with the department of zoning and intensification, said driveway width must be controlled to allow for proper drainage, winter snow storage and adequate on-street parking.

I'm sure that extra 0.003 acres of extra rainwater retention is needed to make up for another parking lot.


We pay 3k a month on our water bill for 350+ units because of driveways and that's in Florida. Cities really care about how much pavement you drop because it starts to add up and stresses the storm water systems.
 
mark625
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ignorance of the law is no excuse. Boo-farking-hoo.

If they feel their neighbors are getting away with the same violation, the solution is simple: File a complaint against every violator in the neighborhood. Continue filing complaints until said violations are addressed.

All that verbiage about interlocking bricks, as if that is a big deal. The solution to this is simple too. (1) Measure and mark the maximum-allowed 1.8m width. (2) Pay a contractor to bring out a cement cutter and run it down that line. (3) Pay a gang of day-laborers to come in and bust up and cart off the excess pavement/bricks. (4) Pay your lawn help to lay on some new sod. (5) Enjoy a frozen margarita on the porch while watching the hired help do their thing.

/you're welcome
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If they're worried about how much water will run off the driveways, they just need to mandate a trench drain between the driveway and the public sidewalk.  They can have the drain go into a leach drain pipe that runs off under the yard.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wow.  Oh wait, it's Canada.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's the city again, NOT the HOA.

The solution is also right there in the article: '...it seems only those homeowners who have been the subject of specific complaints to the city's bylaw department...'

One notebook, one afternoon, a drive around the neighborhood documenting which properties are out of compliance, and the evening copy/paste however many needed complaint forms on the city website.  When there are angry villagers with torches parading around city hall, they'll suggest a cheap permit, post installation, so the city gets their grams of flesh and it's done.

What if the extra space is needed for a disabled persons wheelchair van when there is a second car parked in the driveway?  That would be proof the city is against differently abled persons living in the area.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sporkabob: If they're worried about how much water will run off the driveways, they just need to mandate a trench drain between the driveway and the public sidewalk.  They can have the drain go into a leach drain pipe that runs off under the yard.


That's what our office did but it was very, very, very large for 4 more parking spots and very, very expensive. It also wouldn't be good enough in some parts of the world where rains easily overwhelm it. Florida our retention ponds can be almost dry and fill up and running into overflow in 15 minutes of rain. So of course the city and water district is super super anal about adding pavement.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They should all use bikes anyway.


Am I smug I bought for the smuggaly club
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ less than a minute ago  

maxandgrinch: It's the city again, NOT the HOA.

The solution is also right there in the article: '...it seems only those homeowners who have been the subject of specific complaints to the city's bylaw department...'

One notebook, one afternoon, a drive around the neighborhood documenting which properties are out of compliance, and the evening copy/paste however many needed complaint forms on the city website.  When there are angry villagers with torches parading around city hall, they'll suggest a cheap permit, post installation, so the city gets their grams of flesh and it's done.

What if the extra space is needed for a disabled persons wheelchair van when there is a second car parked in the driveway?  That would be proof the city is against differently abled persons living in the area.


Impermeable coverage rules exist for a reason.  You can apply for a variance per the article which one presumes a handicap would make easy to receive.  Also the aggrieved driveway expander was by their own telling feuding with a neighbor over dogs and believes that's what got them reported, somewhat lessening their victim status.
 
