(Tallahassee Democrat)   17-year-old former cheerleader and tennis player to lose leg after shark attack, which is also horrible even when you're not a former cheerleader and tennis player. Bonus: She punched the shark   (tallahassee.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sucks. :(

I'll just say that anyone who can retain enough focus to punch a farking shark while it's eating your leg deserves massive props. I'd bet that most people would just go into shock and pass out.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ian Edwards - Shark Attack: Part 1
Youtube vDneu8wKPVs


/shark attack time!
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bostonguy: That sucks. :(

I'll just say that anyone who can retain enough focus to punch a farking shark while it's eating your leg deserves massive props. I'd bet that most people would just go into shock and pass out.


Shark edition:

scrolldroll.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The life aquatic with Steve Zissou - Questions
Youtube uM-BE3p9TUI
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
She punched the shark, but the shark won.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Dun dun
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
she punched the shark

Is that a metaphor?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Also:

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


/oblig
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Every shark has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.

/still works
 
alienated
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: She punched the shark, but the shark won.


She lives. She will adapt. My friends daughter did , but her amputation was to try and stop the cancer. It didn't work. She had an upcoming full ride at Stanford.
 
blinkybluegnome [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Look, if she goes around punching sharks, she can expect to get bitten once in a while!
 
vonzales
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Knock at the door
Through the door: Special delivery
Resident: You're that clever shark aren't you?
Through the door: No ma'am.  I'm a dolphin.
Resident opens door
Chomp chomp chomp
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Somebody bought her a shark plushie. Nice!

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size


/ I assume the dude brought it
// I have zero evidence to support that assumption
/// SHARK PLUSHIES!!
 
drewogatory
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well, it won't hurt her dating chances even a little and she'll get free drinks for life. Could be worse. Excuse me while I go make a chum sock.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Bethany Hamilton has entered the chat.

/is her name now Eileen?
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Lemon shark, very pretty
But the jaws are big and strong
If you try to punch the lemon
You'll get bit, bleed out 'fore long.

/admit it, you haven't had a P,P&M ear-worm in a while
//you're welcome
///one slash for each of them
 
yellowjester
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
guess she should have kicked it

/I'll see myself out
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dibs on the leg....next year,I'm not a weirdo
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Well, it won't hurt her dating chances even a little and she'll get free drinks for life. Could be worse. Excuse me while I go make a chum sock.


I would think the dating pool of people who are into stumpy porn is pretty small.

//Who am I kidding?
 
Fano
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: drewogatory: Well, it won't hurt her dating chances even a little and she'll get free drinks for life. Could be worse. Excuse me while I go make a chum sock.

I would think the dating pool of people who are into stumpy porn is pretty small.

//Who am I kidding?


It's a short list
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Did she actually lose the leg, or was it just removed from her body? Maybe it's in a big jar or something.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: drewogatory: Well, it won't hurt her dating chances even a little and she'll get free drinks for life. Could be worse. Excuse me while I go make a chum sock.

I would think the dating pool of people who are into stumpy porn is pretty small.

//Who am I kidding?


It averages out the appendages vs those of us who have abnormally large, or multiple, wangs.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: drewogatory: Well, it won't hurt her dating chances even a little and she'll get free drinks for life. Could be worse. Excuse me while I go make a chum sock.

I would think the dating pool of people who are into stumpy porn is pretty small.

//Who am I kidding?


Sadly (or not depending on your perspective), too many men judge a woman based solely on what she looks like from the thighs up.  When I was in college there was a sorority girl who lived in my dorm, who'd lost her leg from the hip down due to cancer, and couldn't use a prosthetic because there was nowhere to attach it.  She used crutches to get around.  She was also brilliant, funny, and gorgeous, so she had her pick of guys.

I suspect the young lady in the article will do just fine.  What guy wouldn't want to get with a girl who has experience beating off a 9 foot shark?
 
Mock26
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: Somebody bought her a shark plushie. Nice!

[gannett-cdn.com image 300x400]

/ I assume the dude brought it
// I have zero evidence to support that assumption
/// SHARK PLUSHIES!!


Several years ago I was hit by a bus. At my office I have a remote control bus and a sign on my desk  that says, "The bus stops here."
 
patrick767
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
which is also horrible even when you're not a former cheerleader and tennis player

Yeah, but everyone knows that it's not as horrible when bad things happen to people who are old, ugly, or have the fatness.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Warthog: I suspect the young lady in the article will do just fine.  What guy wouldn't want to get with a girl who has experience beating off a 9 foot shark?


I'm stumped.
 
