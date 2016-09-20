 Skip to content
(CTV News)   "Mounties say the total amount of money is between $150 and $3,500." Suuuuuure   (vancouverisland.ctvnews.ca) divider line
    More: Amusing, Canada, Chicago, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, The Agenda, Federal government of the United States, Leo White, Woman, Emergency department  
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
leafly-cms-production.imgix.netView Full Size
 
strutin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the radio (CBC) it was reported as "a sum between $200 and $2000", so they've expended the range a bit..
 
strutin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strutin: On the radio (CBC) it was reported as "a sum between $200 and $2000", so they've expended the range a bit..


OH! This is a *New* bucket-o-cash... good for all these honest folk!:)
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I must be morally bankrupt. If I found cash on the street, it would become my cash.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was exactly $2,537.10.  Anyone asking for that exact amount will get the reward.

Caller number 20433 will also receive a prison sentence for just asking for it.  Also caller number 1, 2, 3, 4, etc.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: I must be morally bankrupt. If I found cash on the street, it would become my cash.


You must not have been raised right. I would look around, say "anyone missing some cash? no? okay then." ,Then I would keep it. At least I tried.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canadian $? How much is that in real money?
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: I must be morally bankrupt. If I found cash on the street, it would become my cash.


If I find €20, it's mine.

If I find €200, that could be someone's rent, so I turn it in.

If it's enough to make a difference in my life, it might be enough to ruin someone else's, so I turn it in.
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: I must be morally bankrupt. If I found cash on the street, it would become my cash.


If I found a wallet, it would be returned with all cash. Loose cash in front of a seniors' residence? Ya, I'd turn it in.

Loose cash on the street? Into my retirement fund. It would be like selling cocaine without having to sell the cocaine.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: I must be morally bankrupt. If I found cash on the street, it would become my cash.


I don't know about keeping it, but the cops are the last people I'd give it to. I think my conscience would be clear if I gave it to a charity.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Hey Nurse!: I must be morally bankrupt. If I found cash on the street, it would become my cash.

I don't know about keeping it, but the cops are the last people I'd give it to. I think my conscience would be clear if I gave it to a charity.


Especially after watching We Own This City.
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob_Laublaw: Hey Nurse!: I must be morally bankrupt. If I found cash on the street, it would become my cash.

If I found a wallet, it would be returned with all cash. Loose cash in front of a seniors' residence? Ya, I'd turn it in.

Loose cash on the street? Into my retirement fund. It would be like selling cocaine without having to sell the cocaine.


Somebody dropped 200 bucks one night at the liquor store in front of the cash register. Boss was like " oh, that last customer was a regular, ill give t to him"
me "ill hold on to it until he comes back, as he is a regular "
boss gives me a dirty look and the mysterious regular never came back to claim it. funny, that.
 
MBooda
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Why is Sam Elliott on their money?
Fark user imageView Full Size
/sometimes you eat the bear
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I must be morally bankrupt. If I found cash on the street, it would become my cash.


I found £10 once. I did look around to see if anyone was searching for it. As no one was, I put the money towards buying the first round of the night. I thought it would be best to share.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.