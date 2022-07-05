 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Toronto Star)   "Report recommends pegging"   (thestar.com) divider line
13
    More: Giggity, Minimum wage, minimum wages, new report, Employment, conference board, Conference Board of Canada, Unemployment, Wage  
•       •       •

399 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 05 Jul 2022 at 4:31 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It will come back to you.

/Anything's a Steely Dan reference if you're brave enough.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
graduated scale for teens

Canadian are horrible people.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
'Report recommends pegging...'    that's hot

'... minimum wages to average incomes'    OH LAWDY JUST STAAAAAAHP I'M DRIPPING
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why bicycles are bad for the world:Bicycle is the slow death of the planet."A banker made the economists think this when he said:"A cyclist is a disaster for the country's economy: he doesn't buy cars and doesn't borrow money to buy. He don't pay insurance policies. Don't buy fuel, don't pay to have the car serviced, and no repairs needed. He doesn't use paid parking. Doesn't cause any major accidents. No need for multi-lane highways.He is not getting obese.Healthy people are not necessary or useful to the economy. They are not buying the medicine. They dont go to hospitals or doctors.They add nothing to the country's GDP."On the contrary, each new McDonald's store creates at least 30 jobs-actually 10 cardiologists, 10 dentists, 10 dietitians and nutritionists-obviously as well as the people who work in the store itself."Choose wisely: a bike or a McDonald's? It's something to think about.~ Emeric Sillo
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I fail to see how having a minimum wage that varies locally is less haphazard than one that applies to the entire province. Besides the tight labour market now is doing a great job driving up wages I'm seeing local factories paying $20/h that were at $15/h two years ago. It's almost enough to convince me of the libertarian argument against having a minimum wage at all.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sexual pegging, financial pegging. Either way we're probably still talking about someone bending over and getting railed from behind.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Subby obviously truncated the headline:
Report recommends pegging minimum

Sure, sure, you're all for it. But if they can do this, it's only a matter of time before they set a pegging MAXIMUM and then you'll be sorry, won't you?
 
King Something
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FTA- The conference board says the minimum wage formula could be tailored to local economic conditions and adjusted within different regions of a province,

They just love that in the Philippines .

/ joking
 
PvtStash
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
oh look more ideas that won't work from people that hope you are too dumb to notice.

the minimum being defined is pointless until you set a maximum to go with it.


here's one that might work:

set the minimum wage as a % of whatever the highest reported employee status earnings was.
So you know, CEO  pay rates would be used to calculate minimum wage, and then the free market can  reduce the minimum wage they have to pay anytime they want, by simply reducing the highest pay they offer anyone.

why yes you can give yourselves any amount of raise you want, but you are obligated to increase everyone else's pay rate by a relative percent of that  pay.
i.e. you MUST share in the wealth, when it's a legal obligation not just lip service for suckers.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.