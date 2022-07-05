 Skip to content
(NBC News)   CERN discovers three new types of particles. Scientists eager to begin studying the Nog, the Rom, and the Brunt   (nbcnews.com) divider line
foo monkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I was reading about the Higgs-Boson particle last night.  Just when it started to make sense, I realized the second edible had kicked in and I'd been watching Spongebob Squarepants for 20 minutes.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I thought I read an article a few weeks ago that the LHC had been on a 10 year dry spell and it might signal the end of projects like the LHC.

Maybe somebody got around to publishing their findings?
 
DavidSamMike1999
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
fark paywalls and people with them.
https://www.theregister.com/2022/07/05/lhcb_particles/
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"The more analyses we perform, the more kinds of exotic hadrons we find,"

I read that as... You already know what I read that as.
 
czei
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No Leeta?  I'm disappointed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AlgaeRancher: I thought I read an article a few weeks ago that the LHC had been on a 10 year dry spell and it might signal the end of projects like the LHC.

Maybe somebody got around to publishing their findings?


The Large Hadron Collider has undergone a major upgrade.
 
