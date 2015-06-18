 Skip to content
(ABC News)   'No Way To Prevent This,' says only nation where mass shootings are planned weeks in advance with hate speech online as warning signs   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sure, he can spew endless hate speech and be "protected by the first amendment", but you can't agree with Jane's Revenge for spray painting an empty office.

It's becoming clearer by the day that right-wing judges are securing rights for Their people, while restricting rights for Those people.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
s.abcnews.comView Full Size
Law enforcement escort a family away from the scene of a deadly shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Ill.

Are those actually cops? That look like soldiers. Why can't they look like cops?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to mention that the F-er is almost always "known to the police". And...yet...they do nothing.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: [s.abcnews.com image 850x566]Law enforcement escort a family away from the scene of a deadly shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Ill.

Are those actually cops? That look like soldiers. Why can't they look like cops?


In the US there isn't a difference.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4th of July bullets; Mass Shooter or patriotic bang bangs?
Bet your life on the answer!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Headline of the Year right here, folks!
 
Wolfling [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you use 'American hate speech' as your warning indicator, you're going to have to lock up about half the country.
 
Spectrum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a puppet, not a real boy.
s.abcnews.comView Full Size
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: edmo: [s.abcnews.com image 850x566]Law enforcement escort a family away from the scene of a deadly shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Ill.

Are those actually cops? That look like soldiers. Why can't they look like cops?

In the US there isn't a difference.


Soldiers are bound by Rules of Engagement.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prevent the next mass shooting. Kill your local incel today.

Seriously. When are we going to start addressing stochastic terrorism and radicalization by far right, white nationalist and misogynist groups and stop hiding behind the excuse of freeze peach.

Fark user imageView Full Size


His parents knew for 10 years he hated women with a violent passion, stalked and harassed them, and frequented places of hate and misogyny. They knew he had warning signs of mental illness and violence going back a decade. And yet he still bought a gun with ease and shot 30 people, killing 7

fark sakes man. Y'all have become the party of Nazis, incels, and mass murderers
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: [s.abcnews.com image 850x566]Law enforcement escort a family away from the scene of a deadly shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Ill.

Are those actually cops? That look like soldiers. Why can't they look like cops?


Because we live in the western hemisphere equivalent of Somalia?
 
senorjuanton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Not to mention that the F-er is almost always "known to the police". And...yet...they do nothing.


Because the loons are armed at least as well as they are, if not better. I think that's the deterrent.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He retained R. Kelly attorneys
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wolfling: If you use 'American hate speech' as your warning indicator, you're going to have to lock up about half the country.


...and?
 
Supadope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he told ABC News. "These are injuries that nobody should have to see."
 
KingKauff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: He retained R. Kelly attorneys


Ain't that a pisser?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it wasn't a Commie Ak-47

/s
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"These are injuries that nobody should have to see."

Gotta disagree with you there.  I think our media needs to start broadcasting the full, disgusting aftermath of these shootings.  If it's a horrible scene then show the horror in all of it's bloody detail.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wolfling: If you use 'American hate speech' as your warning indicator, you're going to have to lock up about half the country.


Somehow, I don't have a single person in my monkeysphere who said things this crazy. You must throw some wild parties.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: Prevent the next mass shooting. Kill your local incel today.

Seriously. When are we going to start addressing stochastic terrorism and radicalization by far right, white nationalist and misogynist groups and stop hiding behind the excuse of freeze peach.

[Fark user image image 850x822]

His parents knew for 10 years he hated women with a violent passion, stalked and harassed them, and frequented places of hate and misogyny. They knew he had warning signs of mental illness and violence going back a decade. And yet he still bought a gun with ease and shot 30 people, killing 7

fark sakes man. Y'all have become the party of Nazis, incels, and mass murderers


They did call the police on him, and kicked him out of the house.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get a time out for posting a vaguely off topic pic in a caturday thread and this loon hate posts for farking years with no consequences. I tell ya...
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: [s.abcnews.com image 850x566]Law enforcement escort a family away from the scene of a deadly shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Ill.

Are those actually cops? That look like soldiers. Why can't they look like cops?


Because we turned cops into wannabe soldiers instead of cops.

Also what the f**k does it matter. Send tots and pears. Stop reporting on it other than,

"Another mass shooting today in America. We're the only country in the world with this problem, but don't mention that to a right-winger or they'll loser their marbles and start making threats. People should thank Republican politicians, and the Supreme Court, personally."
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: hardinparamedic: Prevent the next mass shooting. Kill your local incel today.

Seriously. When are we going to start addressing stochastic terrorism and radicalization by far right, white nationalist and misogynist groups and stop hiding behind the excuse of freeze peach.

[Fark user image image 850x822]

His parents knew for 10 years he hated women with a violent passion, stalked and harassed them, and frequented places of hate and misogyny. They knew he had warning signs of mental illness and violence going back a decade. And yet he still bought a gun with ease and shot 30 people, killing 7

fark sakes man. Y'all have become the party of Nazis, incels, and mass murderers

They did call the police on him, and kicked him out of the house.


and that red flag law worked well for him didn't it.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Not to mention that the F-er is almost always "known to the police". And...yet...they do nothing.


I think the whole point of the headline is there's little (nothing?) to be done.

The shooter had a "weird" online presence and persona? Protected.

At worst FB / Twitter could require a temporary suspension. A permanent ban is almost unheard of (see TFG and Twitter). And even *those* consequences are criticized as "going against free speech" by people who understand little how free speech is, in fact, protected.

His gun? Legally obtained.

And even the most radically librul states with sochializm and gun licensing would have a hard time removing your gun from your warm, clammy fingers if you've obtained it legally. Even if you "seem unstable". Appearing to be unstable isn't a legally binding criteria.

Hell, NY just found out it couldn't even license and regulate access to / use of certain firearms the way it had been licensing and regulating it. That tells you everything you need to know about the likelihood of ANY state managing to come for your legally obtained firearm.

Soooo, "now what?" you may ask. Now what nothing. There's literally nothing to be done until (and unless):

1. Access to guns becomes regulated the way access to cars, chemical substances or other dangerous materials is regulated.

2. Healthcare becomes free, universal and public (including mental health resources).

The first will happen after hell freezes over and the second the week after that. Which is why the jokes will continue until morale is improved.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What's interesting is to watch who the mentally ill people are being thrown under the bus to defend. In the wake of Sandy Hook, the NRA tells us that creating a national registry of firearms owners would be giving the government dangerously unchecked tyrannical power, but a national registry of the mentally ill would not -- even though a 'sane' person holding a gun is intrinsically more dangerous than a 'crazy' person, no matter how crazy, without a gun.

We've successfully created a world so topsy-turvy that seeking medical help for depression or anxiety is apparently stronger evidence of violent tendencies than going out and purchasing a weapon whose only purpose is committing acts of violence. We've got a narrative going where doing the former is something we're OK with stigmatizing but not the latter. God bless America."

https://www.salon.com/2015/06/18/its_not_about_mental_illness_the_big_lie_that_always_follows_mass_shootings_by_white_males/
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: [s.abcnews.com image 850x566]Law enforcement escort a family away from the scene of a deadly shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Ill.

Are those actually cops? That look like soldiers. Why can't they look like cops?


At this point cops are waaay scarier.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Throw him in gen pop and with your best ventriloquist voice yell, "YA'LL A BUNCH OF PUSSY biatchES".
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These guys are known to the police but what're the police gonna to do when the potential mass shooter is ranting on line just like officers Dave, Eric, Bob and Elmer, Sgts. Steve, Luke, Tyler and Jim do in the office.
Plus the shooters Daddy is a well known local Republican.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: edmo: [s.abcnews.com image 850x566]Law enforcement escort a family away from the scene of a deadly shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Ill.

Are those actually cops? That look like soldiers. Why can't they look like cops?

In the US there isn't a difference.


Soldiers have much better accountability.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spectrum: That's a puppet, not a real boy.
[s.abcnews.com image 850x478]


I seriously doubt he's a true "incel."  With looks like that, he's celibate regardless of intent.  Dude looks like an alien
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you think this couldn't get any more American just remember that it's likely that many survivors will face medical bankruptcy.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Byline: The 21-year-old suspect is in custody. No motive is known.

Body of article: Authorities believe the massacre had been planned for weeks...

Going by TFA, the shooter had been frequenting sites that discussed mass shootings and violence, but it doesn't say if he left any posts of his own that hinted at whatever craziness was going through his head. And the mugshot isn't what I thought it would be either.

Fark user imageView Full Size

I expected a skinheaded supremacist type, not a blissed out skinny dude who looks like he'd be buying up edibles instead of guns. This appears to be yet another failure to keep weapons out of the hands of someone who (probably safe to assume) had known mental problems.

We've got to do better addressing the mental health crisis in the US, but we've really got to make it a lot harder for the James Holmeses of the world to ever get their unstable hands on a gun, let alone stockpile them.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"wore women's clothing..."

I'm sure no one will try to make something of that...
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: [s.abcnews.com image 850x566]Law enforcement escort a family away from the scene of a deadly shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Ill.

Are those actually cops? That look like soldiers. Why can't they look like cops?


Could be National Guard, couldn't it? I imagine they got called in.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neeNHA: "wore women's clothing..."

I'm sure no one will try to make something of that...


Drag is a-ok up until you go to a library for reading hour
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a shaggy Gavrilo Princep.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: His parents knew for 10 years he hated women with a violent passion, stalked and harassed them, and frequented places of hate and misogyny. They knew he had warning signs of mental illness and violence going back a decade. And yet he still bought a gun with ease and shot 30 people, killing 7


I'm guessing there's better articles with more information? I didn't see the part about what hate speech he was specifically spreading, just that he'd latched onto something and it led him to want to randomly murder people.

/and you might want to be careful about pushing for internment camps for incels. If the law just applies to the basic definition without any additional caveats about expressing violent intent, at least 80% of Fark would get rounded up.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Some individuals in a large population act violently and erratically. This behavior is not new, and is not unique to Americans - it's not even unique to humans. What is relatively new is the ease with which an individual can inflict mass death.

To my fellow travelers on the left - I understand the desire to scream I Told You So when the latest batch of murderous f*ckwads happen to be on the other side. But let's not miss the forest for the trees. We can try to root out every murderous f*ckwad before they've done anything wrong, or we can restrict access to implements of mass death. Only one of these paths has actually been shown to be effective, and it's not the one that would have you lock up every weird quiet artsy kid in the country.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

edmo: [s.abcnews.com image 850x566]Law enforcement escort a family away from the scene of a deadly shooting at a Fourth of July parade on July 4, 2022 in Highland Park, Ill.

Are those actually cops? That look like soldiers. Why can't they look like cops?


Cops like to cosplay as soldiers. Guess who they think the enemy is?
 
spleef420
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The 1st amendment is a curse upon this country.

/amidoingitright?
 
cocozilla
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akallen404
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Spectrum: That's a puppet, not a real boy.
[s.abcnews.com image 850x478]


He looks like John Lennon and Harry Potter DPd a muppet.
 
Galaxie500 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

neeNHA: "wore women's clothing..."

I'm sure no one will try to make something of that...


But the initial reports were that the shooter was a young, long-haired male.

I guess you have to be able to get close to some actual women to be able to study and successfully imitate them?
 
akallen404
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Social Justice Warlock: iheartscotch: Not to mention that the F-er is almost always "known to the police". And...yet...they do nothing.

I think the whole point of the headline is there's little (nothing?) to be done.

The shooter had a "weird" online presence and persona? Protected.

At worst FB / Twitter could require a temporary suspension. A permanent ban is almost unheard of (see TFG and Twitter). And even *those* consequences are criticized as "going against free speech" by people who understand little how free speech is, in fact, protected.

His gun? Legally obtained.

And even the most radically librul states with sochializm and gun licensing would have a hard time removing your gun from your warm, clammy fingers if you've obtained it legally. Even if you "seem unstable". Appearing to be unstable isn't a legally binding criteria.

Hell, NY just found out it couldn't even license and regulate access to / use of certain firearms the way it had been licensing and regulating it. That tells you everything you need to know about the likelihood of ANY state managing to come for your legally obtained firearm.

Soooo, "now what?" you may ask. Now what nothing. There's literally nothing to be done until (and unless):

1. Access to guns becomes regulated the way access to cars, chemical substances or other dangerous materials is regulated.

2. Healthcare becomes free, universal and public (including mental health resources).

The first will happen after hell freezes over and the second the week after that. Which is why the jokes will continue until morale is improved.


Put semi-automatic rifles on the NFA.
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If you think mass shootings are about anything but easy access to firearms, you are either delusional or an NRA shill, or quite likely both.

There is no mystery here people, no propped open doors to blame, no fractured childhood, no slow LEO response,  no crazed druggie, no abusive schoolmates.   Just simple access to firearms.

The only charges that have not yet been filed are charges of accessory to murder for every member of Congress who has argued against some form of gun control, and that's most of them.
 
munko
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Throw him in gen pop and with your best ventriloquist voice yell, "YA'LL A BUNCH OF PUSSY biatchES".


this is the only way.  you may not have to do anything but let the Jail rat know some minor details about him.  and the guards know what details would get you wacked.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Spectrum: That's a puppet, not a real boy.
[s.abcnews.com image 850x478]


If you see that face and don't immediately conclude mental illness then you're part of the problem.
 
scanman61
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

too_amuzed: Spectrum: That's a puppet, not a real boy.
[s.abcnews.com image 850x478]

I seriously doubt he's a true "incel."  With looks like that, he's celibate regardless of intent.  Dude looks like an alien


Uhhhh.....what?

You do understand that the "in" in "incel" is for "involuntary". right?
 
