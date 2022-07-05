 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   Need some heartwarming content? Here's outtakes of Robin Williams riffing with Elmo on Sesame Street. Difficulty: contains Elmo   (youtube.com) divider line
21
    More: Sappy  
•       •       •

622 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 05 Jul 2022 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was so great while he was doing cocaine.
 
Kermit The Toad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was great all the time.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: He was so great while he was doing cocaine.


Pretty sure cocaine did Robin Williams when it wanted to get high.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: He was so great while he was doing cocaine.


this is true. but he still had flight-of-ideas even after he quit being high all the time, it showed in his improve (more like inability to quit putting improve in other work he did) until the end. and he was a geek and a gamer and named his daughter zelda. he was one of my very favorite famous people ever.

and i actually DID need that. thank you, subby 💜
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
^the struggle is real
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: He was so great while he was doing cocaine.


Elmo?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can tolerate Elmo only with massive amounts of Katy Perry.

/Crappy Story bro
The Mother in Law wanted a Tickle Me Elmo back when TME was a hot present.  Every evening, I would go in to Toys R Us and ask.  Did this for at least a week.  No Tickle Me Elmos but they're expecting a truck tomorrow.
Two days before Christmas, they got 2 TME and one went past me to the check out.  I went to the aisle, and there was a couple with the other TME.  In a Festivus miracle, they put it back on the shelf.  I bought the thing, we wrapped it up an gave it to mom on Christmas.  She gave it on tickle and said "Eh.  I'll give it to (her friend)."
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sesame Street outtakes are never not funny.

John Oliver & Cookie Monster Out-Takes
Youtube H916EVndP_A
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bdub77: Dr.Fey: He was so great while he was doing cocaine.

Elmo?


It would explain why his nose is several shades lighter then the rest of him.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Mr. Robbins? I'm taking the stick back, Elmo!"
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: He was so great while he was doing cocaine.


Yeah. I don't want to see Robin on coke or PCP
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only performers as good at improv as Robin Williams are the Muppets.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: The only performers as good at improv as Robin Williams are the Muppets.


Jonathan Winters did an improv special called On The Ledge. The whole thing is worth watching, but several bits were done with Robin Williams.  Here's one of them:

Jonathan Winters and Robin Williams: Medieval Jesters
Youtube JvcXIVN2kp8
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bdub77: Dr.Fey: He was so great while he was doing cocaine.

Elmo?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: "Mr. Robbins? I'm taking the stick back, Elmo!"


That was awesome. :)
 
assjuice
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Difficulty: contains Robin Williams
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

assjuice: Difficulty: contains Robin Williams


Thread difficulty: contains YOU
 
Dave2042
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Coach McGirk: assjuice: Difficulty: contains Robin Williams

Thread difficulty: contains YOU


BZZZT, correct answer

Stewart Lee playing the room as it's dealt
Youtube CoNb_bswHa0
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.