Looks like the ABC 7 chyron guy didn't get much sleep last night
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My neighbors went until around 11:00 with theirs, including some really loud ones.  I'm old... after 9 or so, I'm out, so I didn't appreciate that.  I can't imagine 3AM though
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Someone is out of farks to give
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So there is a way to comment on the text that can actually go to air?

Who designed THAT?
 
Malenfant
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OldRod: My neighbors went until around 11:00 with theirs, including some really loud ones.  I'm old... after 9 or so, I'm out, so I didn't appreciate that.  I can't imagine 3AM though


One of my idiot neighbors started at 11:00pm and used the loudest things they could find.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Americans:  "Inflation is out of control!  Everything costs too much!"
Americans:  "Lets light money on fire tonight."
 
Subtonic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OldRod: My neighbors went until around 11:00 with theirs, including some really loud ones.  I'm old... after 9 or so, I'm out, so I didn't appreciate that.  I can't imagine 3AM though


There is no place here in town it is legal to light off fireworks but goddamn if it didn't sound like World War III out there. I don't mind as long as they wrap it up at a reasonable time because I am not a godless communist, but the cat was hiding under the bed all night wondering what the fark was happening.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Nothing more redneck American then setting off $1000 worth of backyard fireworks that were made in China.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OldRod: My neighbors went until around 11:00 with theirs, including some really loud ones.  I'm old... after 9 or so, I'm out, so I didn't appreciate that.  I can't imagine 3AM though


Mine were going past midnight, technically not even the Fourth anymore. I cranked my white noise app up and \focused on going to sleep. I think I was correct in hoping that that last really busy and loud one was someone's grand finale.
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah they were blasting them all night here. Of course the police couldn't be bothered to enforce the noise ordinance laws cuz fark it.
 
Grebuloner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hero tag taking a nap?

Neighbors went nuts all night. Between the explosions and my dogs going apeshiat, I am so tired.
 
starlost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The dogs in my neighborhood don't hide under the bed they bark until going hoarse.
 
Thingster
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's 1 night a year, that's scheduled 364 days in advance.  Pop a unisom and hang a couple heavy blankets over the windows.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is Minnesota nice, yeah?
 
alienated
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We lucked out. Only a few loud ones and they were blocks away.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I sleep with earplugs in. Didn't hear a thing until my alarm rang at 1:00am.

My dog, on the other hand, hid behind my toilet all night. She HATES loud noises.
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Nothing more redneck American then setting off $1000 worth of backyard fireworks that were made in China.


While simultaneously whining about how expensive it is to fill up the pickup.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We, as a society, have passed the point of needing to launch incendiary charges into the air.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Thingster: It's 1 night a year, that's scheduled 364 days in advance.  Pop a unisom and hang a couple heavy blankets over the windows.


One night?!  I want to live where you live.

By me, it was Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday night.  All damn night.
 
eKonk
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is why I drank until I passed out.

/Or because I had to go to Texas for work the next day, and the ain't nobody who should have to do that sober
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Thingster: It's 1 night a year, that's scheduled 364 days in advance.  Pop a unisom and hang a couple heavy blankets over the windows.


It's a loud, obnoxious waste of money and materials that terrifies all the animals within hearing range and occasionally starts random fires.

Maybe our new "patriotism" tradition could be staying informed on civic affairs and voting in every election.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: We, as a society, have passed the point of needing to launch incendiary charges into the air.


Speak for yourself!
 
czei
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The problem with fireworks in my neighborhood is there is often gunfire the rest of the year, and I don't have enough experience to be able to tell the difference when woken up at 3AM.  I don't know wether to call 911 or simply be mad at my neighbors.
 
genner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: Thingster: 

Maybe our new "patriotism" tradition could be staying informed on civic affairs and voting in every election.


Tradition implies we've done it before.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spindle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Thingster: It's 1 night a year, that's scheduled 364 days in advance.  Pop a unisom and hang a couple heavy blankets over the windows.

One night?!  I want to live where you live.

By me, it was Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday night.  All damn night.


And now the fireworks are on clearance so the cheapskates that waited until now are going to have their turn for the next two weeks
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Chicago was going strong until about midnight....then a massive thunderstorm managed to stop all the fireworks, but for some reason, it didn't really get much quieter.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Nothing more redneck American then setting off $1000 worth of backyard fireworks that were made in China.


The only place I want to see the words "Made in China" is on a box of fireworks.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OldRod: My neighbors went until around 11:00 with theirs, including some really loud ones.  I'm old... after 9 or so, I'm out, so I didn't appreciate that.  I can't imagine 3AM though


I assume it's like construction at 3AM: drugs are involved
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Around 11:30pm, some idiot started screaming like a kid having a tantrum. I think he was having a freak out. His friends kept getting him to calm down and to shut up but he would then start freaking himself out again and you could hear him escalating.

Nobody called the cops because the friends sounded like they were having it under control. Nobody wanted to get them killed or arrested. And nobody wanted to saddle them with a ginormous bankrupting ambulance and ER bill. In an actual country, we could call 9-1-1 to get them help they need without fear of bankruptcy or arrest.

Unfortunately, the guy continued freaking out until nearly 1am, but he was calming down by then.

I sympathize, chyron guy.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jadedgrl: Yeah they were blasting them all night here. Of course the police couldn't be bothered to enforce the noise ordinance laws cuz fark it.


I really think people have an unreasonable expectation as to what the police can do in such a situation. They people complaining about the police not enforcing the laws will also complain that the police are profiling and then, inevitably, when a call escalates because the person lighting off the fireworks is also drinking and whatever, you have violence and arrest.... or worse. And, since the illegal fireworks are disproportionately purchased by those in lower-income and often non-white neighborhoods, we'll have people biatching about that.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My neighbors were firing off enormous fireworks from 6pm-1am. One neighbor was launching what sounded like professional mortars. They would launch one, and half the car alarms at the nearby apartment complex would go off. They would wait until all the alarms were shut off and launch another. I could hear them giggling like Beavis and Butthead the whole time. I grew up in NC and saw my fair share of stupid shiat, but this part of Vancouver is the most redneck place I've ever lived.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Ringshadow: We, as a society, have passed the point of needing to launch incendiary charges into the air.

Speak for yourself!


Yeah, the drone performances are improving but they still don't deliver the multi-sensory experience of a good fireworks show (sight, sound, feeling the pressure waves, smelling black powder, tasting the salty tears of the haters...).
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Good Morning Britian chyron guy nailed this one:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

When I'm out. You could stampede a herd of elephants threw my room.
 
Thingster
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Thingster: It's 1 night a year, that's scheduled 364 days in advance.  Pop a unisom and hang a couple heavy blankets over the windows.

One night?!  I want to live where you live.

By me, it was Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday night.  All damn night.


I'd rather live in your neighborhood, then.

Neighbors put up a good show on the third, but the 4th was oddly quiet until 10, and everyone was wrapped by midnight.

And before you say "but dogz!!1 but childruns!1!!", I have both and still support everyone setting off all of the fireworks they can afford.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm deaf in one ear and use the other one to listen to news via a pillow speaker. Slept like a baby. Well, a baby that had six beers and a modest martini anyway.
 
hammettman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OldRod: My neighbors went until around 11:00 with theirs, including some really loud ones.  I'm old... after 9 or so, I'm out, so I didn't appreciate that.  I can't imagine 3AM though


Amazingly, my dog gets through the city show all right, but doesn't appreciate the random pops and bottle rockets that all the neighborhood DIYers set off.  They went until 1:15am.  I think I finally got to sleep at 1:30.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Thingster: It's 1 night a year, that's scheduled 364 days in advance.  Pop a unisom and hang a couple heavy blankets over the windows.

One night?!  I want to live where you live.

By me, it was Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday night.  All damn night.


LOL. It's literally year round here. Between sports championships, NYE, 4th, and god knows what else, it never stops. NYE is low tide and July 4th is high tide. And I hear Disneyland every night and have a college baseball stadium a few blocks away that does fireworks at home games now...

If a ground war were to break out, I wouldn't notice until I actually got shot.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark your communist dog.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Thingster: It's 1 night a year, that's scheduled 364 days in advance.  Pop a unisom and hang a couple heavy blankets over the windows.


I want you to - and I mean this in the most adversarial way possible - go fark yourself up the ass with a running chainsaw, sideways.

The farkers in my neighborhood started early last week.  If history is any guide, they will continue through at least this weekend, of not until Bastille Day.  And the shiatheels have obviously dedicated their entire life savings to putting the fireworks salesman's daughter through Harvard.  Because it is a non-stop barrage.  I am almost certain they sleep in shifts just to insure no one gets any relief (though it may be just lots of meth).  They were meticulously recreating the Battle of the Godsbedamned Somme in my farking back yard, with a side-order of the Fall of Saigon.  Some titbanger was still dropping ordinance at 6am.  I'm all for a little light boom-boom, but there are fundigelicals who spend less time throwing "Merry Christmas" each year in my face than these gunpowder-humping yahoos with their howitzer rounds through my farking window.  Moderation is not something that is to be reserved to Fark threads..
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Most of our neighbors were done by midnight.  There's usually one asshole who waits until the quiet of 2 a.m. to launch his last volley but we were spared this year.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: We, as a society, have passed the point of needing to launch incendiary charges into the air.


Have you no joy in your life?
 
thumpdizzle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I heard fireworks going off when I was having my coffee at 6am. I'm in North Oakland.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Our old Boxer has always been afraid of storms and fireworks.  She went mostly deaf this year. She looked like she enjoyed watching the fireworks in the sky from the next street over.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We finished before 23:00 last night and this morning I had everything out front swept up by 08:00 so people leaving for work wouldn't have to drive through a mess even once. Then again the 5" mortars we launched probably had a 5-block radius debris field so I suppose a few people will curse me after finding that crap in their flower beds.
 
archeochick
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's why we should always CELBRATE holidays on the weekend. Not during the work week.
 
xalres
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My neighborhood is a goddamned war zone on the 4th. Big ass professional grade mortars until about 11:30, which is great in a tightly packed SoCal suburban housing tract. As the night wears on, my fantasies of one of those things falling over and launching straight through their kitchen window and exploding get more and more vivid.

Fark fireworks.
 
