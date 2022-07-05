 Skip to content
(Sci Tech Daily)   Can a telescope almost bring you to tears? We'll find out next week. Early reviews indicate it might   (scitechdaily.com) divider line
30
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess it depends how hard you bump into it.
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't overhype it... I swear to god at this point if the JWST doesn't cure cancer while discovering god has an anus then it's going to be a disappointment with the way some people are selling it.

Yes it should be amazing and way better than anything we ever had but it's just a fancy camera, let's keep expectations in the atmosphere so it can actually blow them away.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just in case, is Al Bean around to whack it with a hammer?
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I welcome the images with my whole heart.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that  depends how hard you...

Lumber Jack Off: I guess it depends how hard you bump into it.


<damnit>
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hubble made them rewrite the cosmology books. JWST will do the same.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Best in this World: I welcome the images with my whole heart.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I cried a little over the telescope subplot in Jupiter Ascending. They were tears of laughter, but that still counts, right?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Radiative cooling sure is farking slow.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it a smell-o-scope and I have to smell Uranus?  Or Urectum?
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i am very excited about this release.

i assume the only reason to withhold release is to shop out the aliens?
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat boy: Best in this World: I welcome the images with my whole heart.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 299x168]


People always seem to remember The Kentucky Fried Movie over that one.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It really doesn't, because I have no sense of scale.  It could be 40 miles away, but instead it's 4 light years.  I can't make sense of that.  It looks really cool.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

keldaria: Don't overhype it... I swear to god at this point if the JWST doesn't cure cancer while discovering god has an anus then it's going to be a disappointment with the way some people are selling it.

Yes it should be amazing and way better than anything we ever had but it's just a fancy camera, let's keep expectations in the atmosphere so it can actually blow them away.


"Not only have we found life in other solar systems, we've managed to photograph them solar-bathing topless."
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was tearing up a little at the launch, so... Probably?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just when I thought I had a handle on how small and insignificant I am, a bunch of nerds come along and rub it in.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: Hubble made them rewrite the cosmology books. JWST will do the same.


Should have seen them before...


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: Hubble made them rewrite the cosmology books. JWST will do the same.


what does hair and make-up have to do with it? oh. cosmetology. never mind.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only hope they can find some way to service the Hubble. The thought of having it burn up in the atmosphere is depressing.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lumber Jack Off: I guess it depends how hard you bump into it.


alchetron.comView Full Size


There were tears involved, I guarantee it.
 
Omnivorous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll let Bad Astronomer tell me how excited to get.  Though I fully expect that he'll have to do a reveal each month for a year.
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Toxophil: Lumber Jack Off: I guess it depends how hard you bump into it.

[alchetron.com image 432x281]

There were tears involved, I guarantee it.


And pink slips
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: keldaria: Don't overhype it... I swear to god at this point if the JWST doesn't cure cancer while discovering god has an anus then it's going to be a disappointment with the way some people are selling it.

Yes it should be amazing and way better than anything we ever had but it's just a fancy camera, let's keep expectations in the atmosphere so it can actually blow them away.

"Not only have we found life in other solar systems, we've managed to photograph them solar-bathing topless."


Fark user imageView Full Size


Great! Now if that doesn't happen I'm going to be disappointed for sure... common Captain Kirk, I wanna see Orion nipples.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: I only hope they can find some way to service the Hubble. The thought of having it burn up in the atmosphere is depressing.


It's a tool. It served It's purpose well, now it's obsolete. Celebrate it, don't mourn. As a craftsman, I get it, but it's all about perspective. Choose happiness.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: I'll let Bad Astronomer tell me how excited to get.  Though I fully expect that he'll have to do a reveal each month for a year.


I trust Phil.
 
MBooda
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
James Webb Space Telescope (JWST)

Just the facts, ma'am.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Depends on if it's possessed by a small child?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Who cares? Dorks in a Star Trek costume that's who. Farking nerds.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: I guess it depends how hard you bump into it.


Hit it hard enough and you'll see stars.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"We Apologise for the Inconvenience"
 
