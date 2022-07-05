 Skip to content
(CNN)   France's president, the 2024 Olympics are taking place in Paris but the Eiffel tower is riddled with rust and in dire need of massive repair. Qu'est-ce qu'on fait? France: Here's 60 million Euro, just slap some paint on it   (cnn.com) divider line
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"It is simple, if Gustave Eiffel visited the place he would have a heart attack," one unnamed manager at the tower told Marianne.

I think if Gustave Eiffel visited the place, many of the people there would have a heart attack.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I can do it for 30 million Euro, including drop cloths.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I would think they'd have a staff of people dedicated to constantly maintaining the tower.  St. Paul's Cathedral in London has people who work full time to restore things like ornate wood work.  USN ships have staff to fight salt water corrosion.  It's the signature piece or architecture for your city.  60M Euros could pay for staff and materials for 10 years of maintenance.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Slap some bondo in there - good as new!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Who could have guessed that the Eiffel Tower was in dire need of repairs because they refused to close it because then they would lose money?
 
BaseballFan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's why there's a constant painting process on the Golden Gate Bridge;  constant vigilance.  Don't let it fall into a pile of rust.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I would think they'd have a staff of people dedicated to constantly maintaining the tower.  St. Paul's Cathedral in London has people who work full time to restore things like ornate wood work.  USN ships have staff to fight salt water corrosion.  It's the signature piece or architecture for your city.  60M Euros could pay for staff and materials for 10 years of maintenance.


You might think that an International Icon, like the MOTHER F-ING Eiffel Tower, would be a repair and maintenance priority....

/ You might think that..

// on the other hand...France does have a shiat-ton of other cool stuff to maintain. Versailles comes to mind.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Who could have guessed that the Eiffel Tower was in dire need of repairs because they refused to close it because then they would lose money?


They should do like DC and close it permanently.  As far as pictures go, we've gotten used to the Washington Monument wrapped up in scaffolding.  It looks like an iron condom.

quotemaster.orgView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

foo monkey: iheartscotch: Who could have guessed that the Eiffel Tower was in dire need of repairs because they refused to close it because then they would lose money?

They should do like DC and close it permanently.  As far as pictures go, we've gotten used to the Washington Monument wrapped up in scaffolding.  It looks like an iron condom.

[quotemaster.org image 640x427]


Maybe, if they really wanted to keep it open, they should make it a seasonal thing.

But, that comes with its own problems. It's GOT TO move. Expand in the heat, contract in the cold, sway in the wind..all of that fun stuff. It's got to be pretty hard to do correctly. And you probably cause more damage if you F-up a measurement.

/ every* structure moves a little. It's when it stops moving that you should be concerned.
 
Fano
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well it was supposed to come down in ten years anyway
 
hammettman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

foo monkey: iheartscotch: Who could have guessed that the Eiffel Tower was in dire need of repairs because they refused to close it because then they would lose money?

They should do like DC and close it permanently.  As far as pictures go, we've gotten used to the Washington Monument wrapped up in scaffolding.  It looks like an iron condom.

[quotemaster.org image 640x427]


And Big Ben just got unwrapped, from all its repairs.  It's not like the world, or tourism stops because your tourist attraction needs some attention.  Rust never sleeps.

Oh well, I guess France just considered the elements and [insert surrender phrase here].
 
Internet Meme Rogers
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Flex Seal!
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Gotta grind off that rust before you paint it, or you're just going to make it worse.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Start a 5 year refurbishment project, pronto!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's never flown and I'm willing to bet that it probably never will.
Le French on le moon by le 1900.  Crappe' du bull.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If it's that bad, how much is it to tear it down and rebuild it using the original plans?

I know in Las Vegas that they wanted to build the replica full sized but they weren't allowed to because it is too close to the airport.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I know how we can help. Same dude designed the Statue of Liberty. Let's just send them pieces of that. It's not like we're using it.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This from a country that instead of repairing a cathedral after a fire puts a glass spire through it. And puts a glass pyramid in front of a palace.

Maybe they don't repair it because they're scared some farkers going to demand they put a glass dome on the top.
 
