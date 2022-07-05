 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Your weekly 2-hr dose of new underground alt music features cuts from Executioner's Mask and 1st Base Runner. Hear what you won't hear on commercial radio on pastFORWARD presents: The Sonic Supernova #004. Starts @ 3:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
21
    More: Live  
•       •       •

86 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 05 Jul 2022 at 2:30 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
New wave
And
NEWER wave
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody!
I'm here.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn... it's wrong "here". Again.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


~peering in~

Yup. Howdy Do, earlybirds. See you back in time, then here again later. See you Later/Earlier..
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Greetings, pF family! I come to you from the past with an important message that you...already know. Never mind. As you were.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: New wave
And
NEWER wave


But what about NEWEST wave?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

djslowdive: west.la.lawyer: New wave
And
NEWER wave

But what about NEWEST wave?


incubating amongst some connected group of misfit musicians who found each other and are making shiat we have not heard and won't unless a high functioning member of the group figures out how to make money with it ... at least that was the way it used to work.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Am I late?
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
At least I am not late here.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Been waiting until I was at my home computer to upload these images.
They are my pictures, and are therefore copyright/trademark/royalty free for anyone here to use and alter as they wish (hint, hint SCNW).
Now, we here all know what a Sonic Supernova is. But a regular supernova is what happens when a star has reached the end of its life, collapses in on itself, and explodes in a brilliant burst of light. Supernovae can briefly outshine entire galaxies and radiate more energy than our own Sun will in its entire lifetime.
A new SuperNova was first seen by human kind on 16 April 2022, by astronomer Koichi Itagaki.
The supernova is in Galaxy NGC 4647, the smaller of the two galaxies seen here. This galaxy is 63 million light years away, so this star exploded 63 million years ago, and it took that long for the light of the explosion to reach us.
Enjoy the new Supernova in 2022!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Guess who is actually here today? Go on, guess.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Guess who is actually here today? Go on, guess.


Day off?
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nesher: Been waiting until I was at my home computer to upload these images.
They are my pictures, and are therefore copyright/trademark/royalty free for anyone here to use and alter as they wish (hint, hint SCNW).
Now, we here all know what a Sonic Supernova is. But a regular supernova is what happens when a star has reached the end of its life, collapses in on itself, and explodes in a brilliant burst of light. Supernovae can briefly outshine entire galaxies and radiate more energy than our own Sun will in its entire lifetime.
A new SuperNova was first seen by human kind on 16 April 2022, by astronomer Koichi Itagaki.
The supernova is in Galaxy NGC 4647, the smaller of the two galaxies seen here. This galaxy is 63 million light years away, so this star exploded 63 million years ago, and it took that long for the light of the explosion to reach us.
Enjoy the new Supernova in 2022!

[Fark user image 850x850]

[Fark user image 850x850]


Whoa! That is totally cool Nesher!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
~pop~

Here again. And gone. Will return when the company decides to stop demanding labor for pay. Gimme ten minutes...

~pop~
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pista: djslowdive: Guess who is actually here today? Go on, guess.

Day off?


Schedule is now actually shifting, so this should be permanent for the next few months.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Guess who is actually here today? Go on, guess.


i dunno. i give up. JUST TELL ME ALREADY
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
*waves newly*
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.