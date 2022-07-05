 Skip to content
Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Nina Hagen, Split Enz, and Til Tuesday. No, not those songs. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #363. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET
47
•       •       •

47 Comments     (+0 »)
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Howdy Howdy, Mister man. Red 5, Standing by.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hi all.
Anteater radio badges all ready

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hi everybody.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 425x531]


Fark user imageView Full Size


We had a thread on TheCureCommunity once called Eat The Cure which was inspired by the Fried Eggs I'm In Love food truck. I tried to keep the Boobies updated & there are some proper gems.
I have to admit chuckling a heck of a lot at Quornography
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 425x531]

[Fark user image 346x429] [View Full Size image _x_]

We had a thread on TheCureCommunity once called Eat The Cure which was inspired by the Fried Eggs I'm In Love food truck. I tried to keep the Boobies updated & there are some proper gems.
I have to admit chuckling a heck of a lot at Quornography


That'll learn me.

LOL
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Pista: ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 425x531]

I tried to keep the Boobies updated & there are some proper gems.

That'll learn me.

LOL


*mutters something about software or firmware updates*

*promptly banned*
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hi all.
Anteater radio badges all ready

[Fark user image 425x566]


Hey, I don't need any sticking (real) badges!

/mine are all virtual
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 425x531]

[Fark user image 346x429] [View Full Size image _x_]

We had a thread on TheCureCommunity once called Eat The Cure which was inspired by the Fried Eggs I'm In Love food truck. I tried to keep the Boobies updated & there are some proper gems.
I have to admit chuckling a heck of a lot at Quornography


"Just One Crisp"  hahahahahahaha
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Friday brought (what I think is) album of the year so far. Pit Pony's World Of Me is a stunner.
Tide Of Doubt
Youtube s0fbN4EkgzA


There was a limited edition autographed vinyl that was shipped with an origami pony that you're supposed to stand on the label so it sort of gallops round in circles at 33+1/3 rpm
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Friday brought (what I think is) album of the year so far. Pit Pony's World Of Me is a stunner.
[YouTube video: Tide Of Doubt]

There was a limited edition autographed vinyl that was shipped with an origami pony that you're supposed to stand on the label so it sort of gallops round in circles at 33+1/3 rpm


see, this is exactly why we no longer need EOYC. we already know album of the year. saves me a metric arseload of work that did
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey there
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Grr, OK - welll, I won't see you good folkses on Thursday - Apparently my crappy heart has decided to jerk me around, leading me to medical hijinks in the morning that day. Lil' Farker is trying to wuss out on me. Cardio-Mutineer Bastard...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

perigee: Grr, OK - welll, I won't see you good folkses on Thursday - Apparently my crappy heart has decided to jerk me around, leading me to medical hijinks in the morning that day. Lil' Farker is trying to wuss out on me. Cardio-Mutineer Bastard...


Fark!
Hope everything goes okay for you
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Pista: ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 425x531]

[Fark user image 346x429] [View Full Size image _x_]

We had a thread on TheCureCommunity once called Eat The Cure which was inspired by the Fried Eggs I'm In Love food truck. I tried to keep the Boobies updated & there are some proper gems.
I have to admit chuckling a heck of a lot at Quornography


That's going to a goldmine of inspiration for a personal side project I need a bunch of fake business names for, to complement the Hüsker Fondü I shamelessly stole from a Fark thread.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

perigee: Grr, OK - welll, I won't see you good folkses on Thursday - Apparently my crappy heart has decided to jerk me around, leading me to medical hijinks in the morning that day. Lil' Farker is trying to wuss out on me. Cardio-Mutineer Bastard...


here's to it getting back with the program
Speedy recovery to you
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pista: perigee: Grr, OK - welll, I won't see you good folkses on Thursday - Apparently my crappy heart has decided to jerk me around, leading me to medical hijinks in the morning that day. Lil' Farker is trying to wuss out on me. Cardio-Mutineer Bastard...

Fark!
Hope everything goes okay for you


Nothin' to it -  Whining is for "ASIA" fans. I'll kick it back into gear - throw a couple of live wires into it and see if it straightens its crap out. WE are made of sterner stuff -  Lets rock.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

perigee: Grr, OK - welll, I won't see you good folkses on Thursday - Apparently my crappy heart has decided to jerk me around, leading me to medical hijinks in the morning that day. Lil' Farker is trying to wuss out on me. Cardio-Mutineer Bastard...


Yikes. Hope the little bastard learns to straighten up and fly right.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: perigee: Grr, OK - welll, I won't see you good folkses on Thursday - Apparently my crappy heart has decided to jerk me around, leading me to medical hijinks in the morning that day. Lil' Farker is trying to wuss out on me. Cardio-Mutineer Bastard...

Yikes. Hope the little bastard learns to straighten up and fly right.


The Tuck Pendleton machine: zero defects.
Get me some "Twisting the Night Away," a small sports car and Martin Short, and we're into the dawn.
 
englaja
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Good morning/evening/whatever all!

Looking forward to the Split Enz song - yet another NZ act that we Australians try to claim as our own, in the form of its successor band Crowded House.

Fun fact: Tim Finn, of Split Enz/Crowded House, did a fantastic soundtrack to perhaps the worst 80s Australian movie ever: Les Patterson Saves the World. My profile pic is Sir Les, which will give you an indication of the quality of the movie. But if you can find some of the songs from the soundtrack, they are pretty damn good.

Speaking of soundtracks and bad 80s Aussie movies, I watched Young Einstein featuring Yahoo Serious again last week. It has perhaps has the best 80s Australian soundtrack possible - Models, Icehouse, Mental as Anything, Paul Kelly... Might be a bit more rock than post-punk, but once again, great soundtrack, terrible movie, but at least watchable.

Anyway, it's kickoff time, so I'll shut up.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

Punch it!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

englaja: Good morning/evening/whatever all!

Looking forward to the Split Enz song - yet another NZ act that we Australians try to claim as our own, in the form of its successor band Crowded House.

Fun fact: Tim Finn, of Split Enz/Crowded House, did a fantastic soundtrack to perhaps the worst 80s Australian movie ever: Les Patterson Saves the World. My profile pic is Sir Les, which will give you an indication of the quality of the movie. But if you can find some of the songs from the soundtrack, they are pretty damn good.

Speaking of soundtracks and bad 80s Aussie movies, I watched Young Einstein featuring Yahoo Serious again last week. It has perhaps has the best 80s Australian soundtrack possible - Models, Icehouse, Mental as Anything, Paul Kelly... Might be a bit more rock than post-punk, but once again, great soundtrack, terrible movie, but at least watchable.

Anyway, it's kickoff time, so I'll shut up.


Welcome, ya Aussie Bastid!  You left out Men at Work .

(And Olivia Newton John, who taught me why women were interesting back in the seventies when I was a kidling.)
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

perigee: Grr, OK - welll, I won't see you good folkses on Thursday - Apparently my crappy heart has decided to jerk me around, leading me to medical hijinks in the morning that day. Lil' Farker is trying to wuss out on me. Cardio-Mutineer Bastard...


May your medical hijinks Thursday be more Steven Wright than Sam Kinison. :)

I too will be not threading Thursday. Will be in a tin can screaming my way to Topeka Kansas.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
AWESOMESAUCEY - TT!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Raising a glass (okay, a water bottle) to my first boyfriend, a big Thompson Twins fan.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

perigee: Welcome, ya Aussie Bastid!  You left out Men at Work .


and divinyls, and the church, and...
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
CSB This Thompson Twins song is on a playlist someone made for me of all 80s songs with clapping. I think he made the list just so he could say that he gave me "The Clap".
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Morning all!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
(Nevermind - online Thursday, kicking with the cardio on Friday now. Apparently there's a golf game I''d be interruptin'. So - 3-Day weekend for me again! Wooooooo!)
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hello everybody!
I'm here. I mean there. Most likely I'm waiting for you on the other thread...
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good Aftermorning! Schneakin' Pouncin' feline behaviors in a later thread not withstanding, it's lovely to see you.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oooohh Soft Cell <3
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pista: ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 425x531]

[Fark user image 346x429] [View Full Size image _x_]

We had a thread on TheCureCommunity once called Eat The Cure which was inspired by the Fried Eggs I'm In Love food truck. I tried to keep the Boobies updated & there are some proper gems.
I have to admit chuckling a heck of a lot at Quornography


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This song covers more narrative ground than "Alice's Restaurant" in a fraction of the time.
 
Azz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
CSB

First time I heard Thompson Twins was in Sixteen Candles

First time I heard OMD and Psychedelic Furs was in Pretty in Pink

/Both circa mid 2000s
//I feel like John Hughes is my daddy and is single handedly responsible for me getting into new wave
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
there's a rather large spider in the studio. someone come kill it please
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: This song covers more narrative ground than "Alice's Restaurant" in a fraction of the time.


And totally relatable for most teenagers.

/"I can't wait until I'm twenty one
And I can tell them all to sod off."
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: there's a rather large spider in the studio. someone come kill it please


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

socalnewwaver: there's a rather large spider in the studio. someone come kill it please


On candy stripe legs the spiderman comes...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

socalnewwaver: there's a rather large spider in the studio. someone come kill it please


*sigh* Let me get the designated spider glass and a manila folder and I'll be right there.

/part of my old job duties
//previous boss was an arachnophobe
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: there's a rather large spider in the studio. someone come kill it please

*sigh* Let me get the designated spider glass and a manila folder and I'll be right there.

/part of my old job duties
//previous boss was an arachnophobe


Oh fine, mock me. YOU try to chase down a spider from across the room while plugged in to a headphone jack
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

socalnewwaver: there's a rather large spider in the studio. someone come kill it please


I'm sending Lion in.
 
