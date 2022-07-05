 Skip to content
(Irish Independent)   Finally someone willing to take a bite of the continual increase in rents   (independent.ie) divider line
Xai
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He was right, it did end a very small part of it.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I mean... It makes sense.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Dark and lonely on a summer night...
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It was a Modest Proposal.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Mentally ill man believed killing his landlord and eating his heart would end evil in the world, inquest hears"

Is it wrong to think "You're probably going to need to aim a bit higher.."?
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Dark and lonely on a summer night...


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Too bad he didn't live in Trump tower
 
God_Almighty_Himself
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just a reminder that the mentally ill are much more likely to be the victim of a crime than the perpetrator.

Do better, Fark.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What part of "eat the rich" was unclear?
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If only people would follow this man into battle.
 
pheelix
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Dark and lonely on a summer night...


Watchdog barking, do he bite?
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
C-I-L-L. Cill my landlord.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: "Mentally ill man believed killing his landlord and eating his heart would end evil in the world, inquest hears"

Is it wrong to think "You're probably going to need to aim a bit higher.."?


I guess he could go for the brain, but I don't think that would be much more effective.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Gimme that old time religion.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
His anti-psychotic medication was being reduced over a period of 18 months and finally stopped on January 9, 2014 - just over 48 hours before Mr O'Gorman's killing.

Whoopsie.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
To be fair, it did end evil in his building.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
hero
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A bit different than eating to pay the rent...
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Loris [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: To be fair, it did end evil in his building.


It was just a guy renting out a room in his home. Not exactly a Ritchie Rich slum lord.
 
tcaptain
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FTA:

An Italian national who was diagnosed with schizophrenia believed killing his landlord and eating his victim's heart would put an end to evil in the world, an inquest has heard.

Well...I mean, how do you know it won't help until you try?  *shrug*
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MBooda: Gimme that old time religion.
[Fark user image 650x403]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They should wait a few months before they charge him. Might just take some time to take effect.
 
kmgenesis23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dead Kennedys - Let's Lynch The Landlord
Youtube aCiYmCVikjo
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hey, it coulda been worse.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

God_Almighty_Himself: Just a reminder that the mentally ill are much more likely to be the victim of a crime than the perpetrator.

Do better, Fark.


I am sure now they will green light the next story about a non mentally ill person that eats their landlords heart.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: If only people would follow this man into battle.


I'm not hungry though.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Dark and lonely on a summer night...


C I L L my lanlord.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fat boy: Too bad he didn't live in Trump tower


You want the man should starve?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Killing a landlord is a victimless crime
 
