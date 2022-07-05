 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Kent Online)   I like my women like I like my Velociraptors - covered in Bees   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
9
    More: Amusing, Honey bee, Queen bee, swarm of bees, Bee, Dinosaur, Swarm, Velociraptor, fearsome dinosaur's mouth  
•       •       •

372 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jul 2022 at 1:20 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Glad the hive was saved
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Bees are very dangerous. They carried this poor fellow all the way to Ohio!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
kentonline.co.ukView Full Size


"Mmmph mmmph mmmph mmmmmmph...."
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In a mosquito's stomach, preserved in amber for 100 million years.
 
dryknife
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Jaw Jaw Bees - now with THC!
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The point is, you're in a hive when they start to eat you.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.