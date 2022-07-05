 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Climate protesters arrested after framing themselves   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    Leonardo da Vinci, John Constable, The Hay Wain, Victoria and Albert Museum, Protest, Painting, London's Royal Academy, Just Stop Oil  
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just Stop Oil

Fine, watercolor it is, jeez! You don't have to be so dramatic!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police said six people were charged with conspiracy to cause public nuisance at the race.

...and creatin' a nuisance.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're going to glue yourself to something, really put some thought into the position you may be "stuck" in for several hours.  She looks like she choose very poorly.

/ Feel like I have to teach people everything around here.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thing about glue and skin... skin sheds after a short while. I know from sweating off a comic arrow prop.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
gluing themselves to the painting's frame and spray-painting "No New Oil" next to it.

"Fix Oil! No New!"
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Shouldn't have glued yourself to a constable.

Good on them, though. Showing true sincerity in raising awareness for a noble cause.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It'd be nice if a couple Bobbies came along and started wailing on them with billie clubs.

I bet they'd unstick themselves pretty quickly, and the trend would immediately cease.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: gluing themselves to the painting's frame and spray-painting "No New Oil" next to it.

"Fix Oil! No New!"


I'm way ahead of you. All of my oil is millions of years old.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Police said six people were charged with conspiracy to cause public nuisance at the race.

...and creatin' a nuisance.


We had to pay $50 and pick up the garbage.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Cut off the hands. They're now part of the artwork. Thank them for their contribution.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Leave them. The problem will sort itself out in due time.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Just Stop Oil,"

Russia and the EU are doing their part right now
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
yournothelping.gif
 
maudibjr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Glueing yourself to a copy is showing the bare minimum effort to your cause
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Leave them. The problem will sort itself out in due time.


Hope you had a pee before you glued yourself there.
How long are they willing to stay glued for their cause.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What a couple of dipshiats.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Put the frame and the protestors into a secure art vault for about six months.

New exhibit with 'mummies attached to frame' could be a big hit next spring.
 
