(Al Jazeera)   China denies claims that they plan to control the moon, says they'll moon anyone who wants it   (aljazeera.com) divider line
37
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon....
"China announces that the moon has always been part of China, as the moon Goddess Chang'e has lived there for 4000 years after she drank an elixer of immortality acquired from her husband the Legendary Archer who saved Earth. Unless invited for a visit, all other countries will be considered Trespassing if they set foot on the traditional Chinese territory now known as Yuèliàng."
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China, which has stepped up the pace of its space program in the past decade, has made exploration of the moon a focus.

Meh, it's just a phase.
 
benelane
‘’ 1 hour ago  
storyhippo.comView Full Size
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images7.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eat The Placenta: China, which has stepped up the pace of its space program in the past decade, has made exploration of the moon a focus.

Meh, it's just a phase.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If China tries to claim the moon, maybe the government will adequately fund NASA
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe if their shiat quit exploding on the launch pad...we might take this seriously.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DeadGeek: If China tries to claim the moon, maybe the government will adequately fund NASA


More likely they'll put funding into "Space Force" to work on launching attacks upon the moon.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DeadGeek: If China tries to claim the moon, maybe the government will adequately fund NASA


Prepare to be disappointed.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So yep, China absolutely plans on claiming the moon as soon as they make a landing there.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best Korea is gonna have to up their rocket game.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Maybe if their shiat quit exploding on the launch pad...we might take this seriously.


The technology to put someone on the moon is ancient. They could certainly put a permanent base on the moon. All it takes is money.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not going to be concerned until they start turning the Moon reefs into artificial islands.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
China will claim the moon simply by virtue of being the only nation diligent enough to take exploration and colonization of the moon seriously.
 
Bondith
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: [Fark user image 640x640]


HI *chomp*
 
jumac
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: DeadGeek: If China tries to claim the moon, maybe the government will adequately fund NASA

More likely they'll put funding into "Space Force" to work on launching attacks upon the moon.



Kinda Surprised that when Space Force was made its own branch that NASA was not made part of it.
 
Muta
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: So yep, China absolutely plans on claiming the moon as soon as they make a landing there.


They'll set up a base first. Then claim it is a sovereign territory of China.
 
Bondith
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: China will claim the moon simply by virtue of being the only nation diligent enough to take exploration and colonization of the moon seriously.


Turns out there's an old map that shows the Moon being part of the China during the Qin Dynasty.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Our flag is already up there 🖕
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: China will claim the moon simply by virtue of being the only nation diligent enough to take exploration and colonization of the moon seriously.


And when they realize it's just a big giant puff ball of dust that's completely incapable of supporting anything we can all have a big laugh.
 
Corneille
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Problem: There's already an American flag on the lunar surface. So America has dibs. USA! USA!
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They can keep Uranus.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Our flag is already up there 🖕


I've often said one of the best ways to get the USA to fund NASA seriously would be if China took the US Flag from the moon and put it in a museum in Beijing.
 
Muta
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Our flag is already up there 🖕


Corneille: Problem: There's already an American flag on the lunar surface. So America has dibs. USA! USA!


Problem, the ultraviolet radiation bleached out the colors of the flag.  The flags are all white now, like we surrendered the moon to China.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We already saw the fight on the moon on the last season of For All Mankind.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"OH so the great United States wants to crumble their empire by extending their military supply chain all the way around the world?!? Well we'll show them we can crumble our empire twice as fast by extending our military reach...TO THE MOON!!!"


/M.O.O.N.
//That spells economic collapse
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well guess we need a few of these guys up there
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LouisZepher [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Our flag is already up there 🖕


Sun bleaching has most likely turned it into a Confederate battle  flag, or rather the one they had at the end.
 
Fano
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

yellowjester: [media-amazon.com image 385x468]


That movie has surprise full frontal
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I played the Battlezone 1998 demo. I volunteer to control the drones in the upcoming Moon Wars.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Begun the moon wars have.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: [Fark user image 640x640]


Yeah, but The Tick actually went back to the moon to help fix CHA.  Who's gonna fix CHI?  And it better NOT be on my taxes!!!
 
X-Geek
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: [Fark user image 640x640]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tentacle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
