As God as my witness, I thought turkeys could fly
48
    More: Strange, shot  
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tell her to get stuffed.

Pics or it didn't happen.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did she bring enough for everyone?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Awesome response:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


//sitting across the aisle
//too obscure?
//RIP
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That'll pair well with my emotional support gravy
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
s.abcnews.comView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTY material right there.  Vote this shiat up, you Farkers.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Really? With an obvious f*cking typo? Jeez, some people will allow any level of Lazy And Dumb™


Really? With an obvious f*cking typo? Jeez, some people will allow any level of Lazy And Dumb™
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I've seen this before

Woman Takes Service Turkey on Flight for Trip to Scatter Husband's Ashes
Youtube dVwJZXSum_c
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
By default, assume it's allowed.  If the turkey becomes a problem, well, you have a galley and 200 people who wouldn't mind an improvement in meal service.

/resist the urge to do the same with infants.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
seattleforgrowth.orgView Full Size
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: [Fark user image 480x360]

//sitting across the aisle
//too obscure?
//RIP



Nope. I own a copy on Blu-ray.

... and then he gobbled...
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I thought the airlines cracked down on this shiat. I work with someone that is blind and has a legitimate service dog. All these people with their emotional support animals that aren't trained give people with real service animals a bad reputation.

Also, don't pet a service dog if they have their harness on, they're working.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's only supporting her emotionally until November.
 
Still Brightfires
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I can't imagine the bird would be any worse than a yappy little dog or a baby as far as potential noise and... uhm... let's say "biological issues" go, so sure. Why not.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why are "emotional support" animals allowed at all???

That is NOT the same as service animals (which perform lifesaving or assistive services for people with a specific medical condition that requires them).

Most "emotional support" animals are really just a lame excuse for someone to keep their pet in an apartment complex that doesn't allow pets.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Come on, let her have it. It's just one tryp...tophan.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you need an emotional support turkey, you shouldn't be flying

Stewardess, I require burnt toast and a rotten egg for my in flight meal.
Stewardess:  Burnt toast and a rotten egg?
Yeah.  I got an emotional support tapeworm and it's good enough for 'em.

/Larry delivered that line the best of all of them
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Umm, it calls itself türkiye now.  It's an emotional support türkiye.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Trump's DOT removed the requirement that airlines accommodate "emotional support" animals.  (Service animals, of course, must be accommodated, including those service animals that perform a psychiatric-related service.)

AFAIK, the individual airline can decide whether they want to accommodate requests for "emotional support" animals.

Also, don't pet a service dog if they have their harness on, they're working.


Trump's DOT removed the requirement that airlines accommodate "emotional support" animals.  (Service animals, of course, must be accommodated, including those service animals that perform a psychiatric-related service.)

AFAIK, the individual airline can decide whether they want to accommodate requests for "emotional support" animals.
 
Spego
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Did she bring enough for everyone?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

elleduncanESPN: My flight is being held up because a woman has an emotional support Turkey on the plane and they aren't sure if that's allowed. YOU CANT MAKE THIS UP


The flight wanted to assure the turkey that there were no Kurds onboard.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There would probably be a lot fewer people in need of "emotional support animals" if there weren't such a stigma against adults carrying teddy bears.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Exactly. It's abuse of the ADA clause regarding "service animals".

You're trying to take your PET with you. If you think you need "emotional support" anything, maybe you just shouldn't be out in public unsupervised...or until you GROW THE fark UP.

Also, don't pet a service dog if they have their harness on, they're working.


Exactly. It's abuse of the ADA clause regarding "service animals".

You're trying to take your PET with you. If you think you need "emotional support" anything, maybe you just shouldn't be out in public unsupervised...or until you GROW THE fark UP.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
> elleduncanESPN: I want to get a picture but y'all she's in row 39 and I'm in row 3 and I been at Essence having fun and am on 2 hrs of sleep so I'm gonna sprint off this airplane and y'all will have to believe that a woman brought a turkey on the plane.

Humble brag: "I'm flying first class"
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

IIRC the ADA clause only allows dogs and small ponies (yes, you read that right). Birds are right out.

Also, don't pet a service dog if they have their harness on, they're working.

Exactly. It's abuse of the ADA clause regarding "service animals".

You're trying to take your PET with you. If you think you need "emotional support" anything, maybe you just shouldn't be out in public unsupervised...or until you GROW THE fark UP.


IIRC the ADA clause only allows dogs and small ponies (yes, you read that right). Birds are right out.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Still Brightfires: I can't imagine the bird would be any worse than a yappy little dog or a baby as far as potential noise and... uhm... let's say "biological issues" go, so sure. Why not.


Oh you'd imagine wrong.
 
flondrix
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
https://www.ada.gov/service_animals_2010.htm
"A service animal is a DOG that is individually trained to do work or perform tasks for a person with a disability."
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm sorry but the emotional support Browning .30 Cal machine gun mounted on my emotional support armored bear has to stay and you must make proper accomodations for us. I have a note from my doctor.
 
anuran
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

soopey: I thought the airlines cracked down on this shiat. I work with someone that is blind and has a legitimate service dog. All these people with their emotional support animals that aren't trained give people with real service animals a bad reputation.

Also, don't pet a service dog if they have their harness on, they're working.


Emotional support critters are the Stolen Valor of the animal world
 
IDisposable
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: IIRC the ADA clause only allows dogs and small ponies (yes, you read that right). Birds are right out.


My recollection from the debate a couple of years ago was that the ADA did not cover airplanes at all and their accommodation requirements were separately covered by DOT rules.  (Good luck getting your wheelchair in the airplane bathroom.)

Places of public accommodation (which again, I believe does NOT include airplanes) are required to accommodate service animals under the ADA.  They are not required to accommodate emotional support animals.  So you can take your seeing-eye dog into a restaurant, but not your emotional support turkey.  (Of course, the rub is since anyone can "claim" their animal is a service animal, who is going to turn someone away and risk getting sued?)

The Fair Housing Act requires apartments and other landlords with a "no pets" policy to set aside that policy for "emotional support" animals.

Separate from all of this, the DOT used to require that planes accommodate both service animals AND emotional support animals.  Trump's DOT removed the requirement for the latter.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

If someone brings a motherfarking HORSE onto the goddamn plane I'm flying on, they're going to foot the farking bill for causing my asthma attack. Your "emotional support" bullshiat stops where my health and safety are concerned.

Also, don't pet a service dog if they have their harness on, they're working.

Exactly. It's abuse of the ADA clause regarding "service animals".

You're trying to take your PET with you. If you think you need "emotional support" anything, maybe you just shouldn't be out in public unsupervised...or until you GROW THE fark UP.

IIRC the ADA clause only allows dogs and small ponies (yes, you read that right). Birds are right out.


If someone brings a motherfarking HORSE onto the goddamn plane I'm flying on, they're going to foot the farking bill for causing my asthma attack. Your "emotional support" bullshiat stops where my health and safety are concerned.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Was it a jive turkey?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Oh they are legit, called 'Guide Horses' for blind people, because apparently they are quite smart.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Guide_horse

Also, don't pet a service dog if they have their harness on, they're working.

Exactly. It's abuse of the ADA clause regarding "service animals".

You're trying to take your PET with you. If you think you need "emotional support" anything, maybe you just shouldn't be out in public unsupervised...or until you GROW THE fark UP.

IIRC the ADA clause only allows dogs and small ponies (yes, you read that right). Birds are right out.

If someone brings a motherfarking HORSE onto the goddamn plane I'm flying on, they're going to foot the farking bill for causing my asthma attack. Your "emotional support" bullshiat stops where my health and safety are concerned.


Oh they are legit, called 'Guide Horses' for blind people, because apparently they are quite smart.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Guide_horse
 
IDisposable
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sadly the ADA (which does not cover planes, but anyway ...) specifically says that allergies are NOT a valid reason for denying someone their service animal.

It's ridiculous, really.  If I own a restaurant and dogs send me into a sneezing fit, the government still forces me to allow dogs into my restaurant.


Sadly the ADA (which does not cover planes, but anyway ...) specifically says that allergies are NOT a valid reason for denying someone their service animal.

It's ridiculous, really.  If I own a restaurant and dogs send me into a sneezing fit, the government still forces me to allow dogs into my restaurant.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

But yeah they don't fit on planes so you're fine

Also, don't pet a service dog if they have their harness on, they're working.

Exactly. It's abuse of the ADA clause regarding "service animals".

You're trying to take your PET with you. If you think you need "emotional support" anything, maybe you just shouldn't be out in public unsupervised...or until you GROW THE fark UP.

IIRC the ADA clause only allows dogs and small ponies (yes, you read that right). Birds are right out.

If someone brings a motherfarking HORSE onto the goddamn plane I'm flying on, they're going to foot the farking bill for causing my asthma attack. Your "emotional support" bullshiat stops where my health and safety are concerned.

Oh they are legit, called 'Guide Horses' for blind people, because apparently they are quite smart.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Guide_horse


But yeah they don't fit on planes so you're fine
 
xxmedium
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Guessing whatever the final destination it wasn't anywhere a major FBS bowl was being played.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/*gobbles sadly*/
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I was leaving a doctor's appointment at the local hospital 4 years ago and these people were on their way in with this turkey.  I was missing work for the appointment so I didn't have time to wait and see if the bird was allowed in so I just snapped a couple of pics and left.  But when I drove by on my way out of the parking lot I didn't see the bird so I assume it was inside. But I don't know if they were made to take it out once they tried to enter an office.  It was 2018 so you could just walk in and no one would see you until you entered an office.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
All American Commenter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

soopey: Also, don't pet a service dog if they have their harness on, they're working.


Pffft, don't tell me how to live my life.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not the first time someone has done this. Any bets she doesn't have documents to prove it.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: But yeah they don't fit on planes so you're fine


In 30 seconds of googling, I found this video of a miniature horse named "Flirty" that is someone's service animal (not emotional support animal) and flew in 2019 after the FAA decided that horses could fly.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GtPRrW3strM
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I want to bring my emotional service beer AND beehive with me next time.
 
hammettman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I thought I've seen almost every iteration of use of this infamous line, but with this context, this time it's perfect.

Bravo, subby.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hah, that's interesting. At least it's a bona-fide service animal and not a glorified pet

In 30 seconds of googling, I found this video of a miniature horse named "Flirty" that is someone's service animal (not emotional support animal) and flew in 2019 after the FAA decided that horses could fly.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GtPRrW3strM


Hah, that's interesting. At least it's a bona-fide service animal and not a glorified pet
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

For 34C's $10/month a lot can be overlooked

Really? With an obvious f*cking typo? Jeez, some people will allow any level of Lazy And Dumb™


For 34C's $10/month a lot can be overlooked
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Me: Can I bring my emotional support stones?

Them: Sure, as long as you can carry them on.

Me:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
cdn.images.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size

What's going on in this thread?
 
