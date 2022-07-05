 Skip to content
(The Times of India)   Protip: if you autogenerate stories, maybe you might want to adjust the algorithm for accompanying graphics just a bit   (economictimes.indiatimes.com)
    Sick  
24 Comments
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Send the algorithm back for sensitivity training.
 
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Towing the line on good taste.
 
buster_v
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You know, this is going to get worse before it gets better, right?
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Jesus.....
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm surprised there wasn't additional graphics of people dancing on his grave.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yeah, the toe tag thing is bad, what's worse is posting all of that and never mentioning where CBS 21 is located, no I'm not gonna Google it.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They should have used this one:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I laughed when I saw the toe tag graphic for the obituary. I'm sorry but that was funny. Hope they got one like that for when I go only make it a punch card for a mainframe on a string and bury me with a leaf blower.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"The cause of Hanrahan's death is unknown."


Really? FTFA: "After a massive heart attack in 2020..."
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's not a mistake:

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/pune/man-crushed-to-death-in-compound-wall-collapse/articleshow/85749178.cms

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/chennai/chennai-college-student-slips-and-falls-to-death-off-express-train/articleshow/91698554.cms

There are more.  Just reverse image search.
 
nytmare
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

blacknite: Towing the line on good taste.


toeing

The phrase is literally "toe the line". Which means exactly the opposite of "cross the line."

I command you to stand aside.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: It's not a mistake:

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/pune/man-crushed-to-death-in-compound-wall-collapse/articleshow/85749178.cms

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/chennai/chennai-college-student-slips-and-falls-to-death-off-express-train/articleshow/91698554.cms

There are more.  Just reverse image search.


🤣
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Interesting.
 
Mouser
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Exactly what it says on the tin!"
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: It's not a mistake:

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/pune/man-crushed-to-death-in-compound-wall-collapse/articleshow/85749178.cms

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/chennai/chennai-college-student-slips-and-falls-to-death-off-express-train/articleshow/91698554.cms

There are more.  Just reverse image search.


From your link: "Picture for representational purpose only.".  Really?!!!?!  So that's not *actually* a picture of a  dead body?!?!?!?  Could have fooled me. ;
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: New Rising Sun: It's not a mistake:

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/pune/man-crushed-to-death-in-compound-wall-collapse/articleshow/85749178.cms

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/chennai/chennai-college-student-slips-and-falls-to-death-off-express-train/articleshow/91698554.cms

There are more.  Just reverse image search.

From your link: "Picture for representational purpose only.".  Really?!!!?!  So that's not *actually* a picture of a  dead body?!?!?!?  Could have fooled me. ;


🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
 
Snarky Acronym
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That site gave my iPad cancer.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


"Hanrahan! Suzanne sucks pussy! She's a lesbian!"
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Tarl3k: New Rising Sun: It's not a mistake:

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/pune/man-crushed-to-death-in-compound-wall-collapse/articleshow/85749178.cms

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/chennai/chennai-college-student-slips-and-falls-to-death-off-express-train/articleshow/91698554.cms

There are more.  Just reverse image search.

From your link: "Picture for representational purpose only.".  Really?!!!?!  So that's not *actually* a picture of a  dead body?!?!?!?  Could have fooled me. ;

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣


Meh, that's nothing. I remember google links to some articles about Auschwitz with side ads pushing fantastic new kitchen ovens...
 
Lagaidh
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This proves sentience from the news bot: it made an obviously tasteless joke.

It appears to be at least as smart as the average FARKer, or Seth MacFarlane (Mayor McCheese assassination, e.g.)

Not the worst company. /shrug
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

awruk!: waxbeans: Tarl3k: New Rising Sun: It's not a mistake:

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/pune/man-crushed-to-death-in-compound-wall-collapse/articleshow/85749178.cms

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/chennai/chennai-college-student-slips-and-falls-to-death-off-express-train/articleshow/91698554.cms

There are more.  Just reverse image search.

From your link: "Picture for representational purpose only.".  Really?!!!?!  So that's not *actually* a picture of a  dead body?!?!?!?  Could have fooled me. ;

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Meh, that's nothing. I remember google links to some articles about Auschwitz with side ads pushing fantastic new kitchen ovens...


WTF?
/
Watching  news clips about shooting, and ad is from 2nd amendment jerk.
Other time ad was for vest.
Other time ad was for buckets of food for the end times.

Wow.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Do they really put toe tags on people?  Or is that just a TV/movie thing?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The graphic fulfills the needful..
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.