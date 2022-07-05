 Skip to content
(Irish Independent)   1) Trip up child running amok in supermarket. 2) Lie down on floor and claim injuries caused by child. 3) Sue supermarket. 4) Profi... er, look stupid in court when the CCTV video of the incident is played   (independent.ie) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
forgifs.comView Full Size


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
darkmayo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

boggle
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dang I was really hoping to see the video!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Walk of shame
 
Muta
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Story sucks without the video.

Can't say I ever tripped a kid.  I've farted in their face though.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I am reminded of the scene in Monty Python and the Holy Grail where you have the long scene of Lancelot running up to attack the tower while two guards just stare at him and wonder what he's doing.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Commenting that there did not seem to be any issue raised about her own child's behaviour Judge Berkeley dismissed Ms Zhang's claim and awarded costs against her.

Good.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

🤣
 
nytmare
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I love it when scammers build a pit lies and then fall into it. But wouldn't this sort of thing normally come out in discovery? Or is this too small a case for discovery?
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
People like to pretend something awful happened to them in our store. And, you know, video nearly always suggests otherwise...
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
On the one had this woman seems like an awful scammer but on the other - kids in supermarkets.

Hard to pick a side.
 
fsufan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Rudy is that you?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
She must have been thinking that if Rudy can get away with it then so can she.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
CCTV footage of the incident

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The police
Started a riot
Down at the courthouse
Today

Running amok
Spilling blood
Bashing heads

I do my part
Behind the lines
Swabbing door handles of cop cars
With DMSO
Mixed with LSD
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Walking through a museum with a mom and kid in front me.  Kid, about seven, decides to go into a super arm swinging power walk and his backswing got me right in the big hairy guys.  Total accident, mom was super apologetic, kid was very sorry and started to cry.  I went into dad mode to calm him down.  Politely asked him to be more careful next time.  He agreed and we shook hands on it.  About ten minutes later, I was fine.  Not everything needs a lawsuit.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Blathering Idjut: On the one had this woman seems like an awful scammer but on the other - kids in supermarkets.

Hard to pick a side.


According to TFA, her kid....
 
MythDragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I remember a case some years ago.  Lady trips over a kid who running around crazy and she broke her ankle. Sued Target for allowing kid to run amok. It was her kid.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: .  Not everything needs a lawsuit.


And yet we're okay with the cost of insulin.


/
Get it how you got it.
The gotty boys
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

That's your average Farker.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WELCOME TO FARK
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Commenting that there did not seem to be any issue raised about her own child's behaviour Judge Berkeley dismissed Ms Zhang's claim and awarded costs against her.

Good start.

Now, where's the assault charge against the kid she deliberately tripped?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
*against her for the kid she deliberately tripped.

I swear, I'm gonna have to hire an editor.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Commenting that there did not seem to be any issue raised about her own child's behaviour Judge Berkeley dismissed Ms Zhang's claim and awarded costs against her.

Good start.

Now, where's the assault charge against the kid she deliberately tripped?


Perjury's gotta be the more serious charge.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Blathering Idjut: On the one had this woman seems like an awful scammer but on the other - kids in supermarkets.

Hard to pick a side.


I'm usually against someone who assaults someone else's kid, then tries to make bank on it.
 
Famous Thamas
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Wow, that second guy really committed to it and probably concussed himself in the process.

That first guy has a lot to learn about commitment to the cause.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Russ1642: FormlessOne: Commenting that there did not seem to be any issue raised about her own child's behaviour Judge Berkeley dismissed Ms Zhang's claim and awarded costs against her.

Good start.

Now, where's the assault charge against the kid she deliberately tripped?

Perjury's gotta be the more serious charge.


That, too. Seriously, it's as if half the story's missing.
 
