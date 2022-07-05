 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC New York)   A guy in Connecticut had COVID for 471 days and personally evolved three new strains of the virus in his blood   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
29
    More: Interesting, Evolution, Genetics, Connecticut cancer patient, distinct lineages of the virus, Immune system, Gene, omicron variant, Virus  
•       •       •

592 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jul 2022 at 9:49 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he needed a pandemic hobby, why couldn't he just take up bread baking like everybody else?
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Incubated three new strains.

Evolved three new strains sounds stupid because it is redundant.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Was his name Petri?
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Was his name Petri?


^^^
Dis'h!!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is the origin story of a new supervillain, The Virus.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I've seen that movie, it doesn't end well.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Airdrop Typhoid Harry onto the Kremlin. Load up a B-2 and get to work, USAF.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They don't mention if the poor bastard survived.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The covid in his body became sentient and took him over al la The Thing.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And somewhere, some morons believe that Fauci broke into the hospital room and injected those strains, and that the patient would have been better off with ivermectin, because it's a cure-all AND a dessert topping.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: This is the origin story of a new supervillain, The Virus.


Ooh, or "the host"
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Did he profit?
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Znuh: They don't mention if the poor bastard survived.

"The patient continues to test positive for SARS-CoV-2 471 days and counting after the initial diagnosis," the authors wrote, adding that the person was infectious and had high viral loads essentially throughout the period. (They also noted that the patient had a few days of mild symptoms when first diagnosed, and has otherwise been fine since.)


I'd guess he has some underlying resistance. It's the sweet spot where the virus can't make him sick, but he can't rid himself of the virus.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Znuh: They don't mention if the poor bastard survived.


FTA: "The patient continues to test positive for SARS-CoV-2 471 days and counting after the initial diagnosis," the authors wrote, adding that the person was infectious and had high viral loads essentially throughout the period. (They also noted that the patient had a few days of mild symptoms when first diagnosed, and has otherwise been fine since.)

Sounds like he did, though I'd skip any dinner of their dinner invites.
 
Alebak
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Did he profit?


No, American healthcare system.

They're keeping him as long as he's sick because he's useful for research, the second he gets better he's homeless.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Znuh: They don't mention if the poor bastard survived.

Shakes my infected fist.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Znuh: They don't mention if the poor bastard survived.


FTA:
(They also noted that the patient had a few days of mild symptoms when first diagnosed, and has otherwise been fine since.)
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Reverend J: Chthonic Echoes: Znuh: They don't mention if the poor bastard survived.

Shakes my infected fist.


You get points for not screwing up the formatting.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Was Mary the name of the patient?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Reverend J: Chthonic Echoes: Znuh: They don't mention if the poor bastard survived.

Shakes my infected fist.

You get points for not screwing up the formatting.


But minus points, like Chthonic Echoes, for not noting that the article did, in fact, mention if the poor bastard survived.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Chthonic Echoes: Reverend J: Chthonic Echoes: Znuh: They don't mention if the poor bastard survived.

Shakes my infected fist.

You get points for not screwing up the formatting.

But minus points, like Chthonic Echoes, for not noting that the article did, in fact, mention if the poor bastard survived.


And Znuh.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: If he needed a pandemic hobby, why couldn't he just take up bread baking like everybody else?


Two of his strains began as sour dough starters.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Did he try taking zinc? I haven't certain relatives that definitely aren't in a cult that insist all you need to do is take zinc, followed by some light butt chugging of common household detergents and he'd likely be right as rain.
 
tobcc
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Im sure the bill he gets will be north of $2mm.    Dont get sick in 'Merica, let you die broke.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Going through Covid rebound after taking pavloxid so definitely not getting a kick out of this article.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Good grief.  I have a friend of mine who has had Covid three times.  He's an odd duck Republican who followed the mask mandates and even called people who refused masks "idiots".  The problem is once the vaccine came out he assumed everything to be hunky dory and figured everything was back to normal.  "Hey, we're having a big Christmas dinner, there's a place for you.". "Sorry, we're still in a pandemic.". "Aw, it's *just a small gathering* (of about ten adults and four children).". Uh huh.  That's how one guy at my former place of employment died of Covid.  Small family gathering and he died three weeks later (pre-vaccine).  Anyway, Mr. Inviter contracted Covid (second time) right after the Christmas dinner.  Quelle surprise!  Oh, and then he contracted it again after hosting Easter dinner.  Yeah, I had declined that invite as well.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

tobcc: Dont get sick in 'Merica, let you die broke.


That's why I live broke.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Radiation mutates things? Never would have guessed.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
lelandlydecker.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.