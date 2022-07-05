 Skip to content
(NPR)   Uh-oh. Looks like the folks at NPR have discovered DALL-E mini   (npr.org) divider line
    DALL-E mini, Boris Dayma, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, image generator  
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Yattering
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The Yattering: [Fark user image 425x566]


assets.penny-arcade.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

xanadian: [Fark user image 799x595]


<chuckle> I love that the "guy fighting babies" statue frame isn't even edited. It was already in its perfect form...
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's fun, but there's better AI stuff out there. Deep Dream is awesome. Basically, you pick a source image and then a "style", and the computer creates the image in that style. It doesn't apply a filter, like in PS, it recreates the image, and then you tweak the settings for different results.

Here's a Jeepin' painting by Van Gogh, for example.
m5x6e3x8.stackpathcdn.comView Full Size


Dall-E is fun, but it is nowhere as cool as Deep Dream.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
show me: ted nugent tiny desk concert

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
camarugala
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And now. at the top of the hour, the most devastatingly boring photographic mashups ever created. Thank you for listening to NPR.
 
alizeran
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Probably due to volume of requests, machine learning, and lots of legit weird photos to borrow from, it's gotten VERY good at TFG.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alizeran
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strapp3r
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
NPR Schweddy Balls

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Heh. Cool.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alizeran
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It also borrows from art styles (usually with a shorthand to a famous work) on request.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm not sure it quite got the idea, but you can't deny the style...
 
alizeran
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Some of my favorites I did last night

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


My hands down favorite

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

camarugala: And now. at the top of the hour, the most devastatingly boring photographic mashups ever created. Thank you for listening to NPR.


I agree. I hate that shiat.
 
Ashraiel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Okay I'd never done this before, but "Zombie Kittens" seemed like a good prompt.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I am pleased XD
 
Spectrum
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What an amazing time to be alive!
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's very good at adding layers onto faces.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: [Fark user image image 756x756]
Heh. Cool.


You got to share what you put in. I tried something like that last night and it didn't work but in handcuffed did.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
uhhh yeah? i been play'n PG "ai" made maps most of my life. ain't nothing that interesting about how a computer algorithm can be the one monkey that operates a million typewriters all at once.

A program doing some random unpredictable stuff is just what a lot of complicated programs already do anyway, this is nothing new or news worthy going on here.


Art is when you are appreciating the existence of another MIND.
If you knew it was a PG map, you wold not award anyone for any map design creativity.
This is not really that different.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drumhellar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
some background on what the latest Dall-E model can do

a bit long, but entertaining and impressive.

OpenAI DALL-E 2: Top 10 Insane Results! 🤖
Youtube X3_LD3R_Ygs
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Donald Trump screaming in pain" unfortunately just looks like Donald Trump at a typical rally.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Apparently they haven't heard of midjourney yet.
"The darkest timeline":
Fark user imageView Full Size

"A shark that walks like a man"
Fark user imageView Full Size

A Kraken enveloping a ship
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: some background on what the latest Dall-E model can do

a bit long, but entertaining and impressive.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/X3_LD3R_Ygs]


more article form of the company working on it.  There ethics part was interesting in their attempts to limit the bad such models can do and in what ways

https://openai.com/blog/dall-e/
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

PvtStash: uhhh yeah? i been play'n PG "ai" made maps most of my life. ain't nothing that interesting about how a computer algorithm can be the one monkey that operates a million typewriters all at once.

A program doing some random unpredictable stuff is just what a lot of complicated programs already do anyway, this is nothing new or news worthy going on here.


Art is when you are appreciating the existence of another MIND.
If you knew it was a PG map, you wold not award anyone for any map design creativity.
This is not really that different.


If it's so easy why didn't you do it? Let people have fun with the internet toy.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

leaving horrified
 
special20
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

bigly horrifical
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Sadly, Craiyon apparently couldn't find enough good pictures of Drew to show him kickboxing a bottle of Maker's Mark.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What will be interesting is if this last 3-4 years, see how good it is by then. Remember InspiroBot? The wonderfully hilarious attempt at AI generated motivational posters? Yeah, I only get "hilarious" like 5% of the time anymore, they're actually decent motivational statements now, it's a little sad.

But if this can stay relevant, and if it's designed to learn from the results (They should have a rating system of some kind to let the AI know how close it got to being successful), then in a couple of year, we may truly see some serious shiat.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Here's a classic:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

alizeran: [Fark user image image 793x837]


This just me laugh so much and so hard.  It just saved the day.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: But if this can stay relevant, and if it's designed to learn from the results (They should have a rating system of some kind to let the AI know how close it got to being successful), then in a couple of year, we may truly see some serious shiat.


Uhm, That's precisely how AI works.

They start by outputting garbage and then are told, "B not A, C not D"  umpteen zillion times until it "learns"

Oh, or do you mean public voting?
 
special20
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Donnie Munroe
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
