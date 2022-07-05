 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida man cleans up the trash from his recently fired fireworks then puts them safely in a cardboard box in his garage and goes to bed   (tampabay.com) divider line
ssa5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I noticed in my neighborhood we have 2 types that did fireworks. First was the family types where they bought sparklers and other stuff for their children to enjoy. Next there was the moron crowd who buy the super duper loud explosive kind. One of them left their collection of fireworks on the side of their house where they were partying, and it rained in the morning. I laughed and enjoyed the stupidity of adolescent adults.
 
dletter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had same thing happen here (not in Florida) in the neighborhood next to us (and not a junky neighborhood, like $600-800k houses where that is like a 4,500 sq. ft house), they put their spent fireworks in the trashcan next to the garage, house completely burned down overnight.

1) COMPLETELY douse your spent fireworks

2) Put them in a bin and keep your bin by the street.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fire, how does it work?!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The occupant disposed of used fireworks believed to be out in a cardboard box in the garage, failing to extinguish them with water,"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had a hose nearby and soaked the big stuff after they went off. Little stuff went into a water filled bucket.

We also watered the lawn and soaked the landscaping at our house and the next door neighbors, just to be safe.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid people get what they deserve.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fishhawk Ranch/Highlands Ranch....what's the difference?
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/front-range/highlands-ranch/improperly-discarded-fireworks-destroy-highlands-ranch-garage-late-sunday-night-fire-officials-say
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jerryskid: Stupid people get what they deserve.


The problem with stupid people is that their stupidity means sometimes, other people get what they deserve.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
After four nights of making my neighborhood sound like a war zone, I'm surprised people didn't burn anything down. I can only assume some people took out second mortgages to pay for all their fireworks. Now they'll go back to complaining about gas prices.

Also, WTF is with setting off fireworks in broad daylight? It made a loud noise? Wooooooooo!
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Whatthefark: We had a hose nearby and soaked the big stuff after they went off. Little stuff went into a water filled bucket.

We also watered the lawn and soaked the landscaping at our house and the next door neighbors, just to be safe.


Range safety, it's a thing.  We have a house handy every year, soak the firework bricks after they're done, and then leave them at the curb in a soggy pile until the following morning before placing them in the trash.

I learned the importance of range safety about 15 years ago, when we were doing a big display at my uncle's beach house.  The house was up above a row of dunes, with a big deck where the whole family could watch while my Dad, me, and two of my cousins put on the display down on the sand. We'd keep the fireworks on the steps back up to the house, and only bring them out to the sand as we were using them.  Everything was angled out to sea, and we made sure nobody was between the fireworks and the water for safety.

The fireworks were near weapons-grade, purchased in South Carolina.  We usually used mortar tubes with the balls you individually light and drop into the tube, but that summer we had this massive nine shot brick of mortars.  Three yellow tubes, three red tubes, three yellow tubes.  I remember this because the first shot was a semi misfire, that sort of blooped out of the tube and knocked the brick over onto its side.  I was down the beach about 30 feet, and saw in my flashlight three yellow tubes, three red tubes, two yellow tubes, and a black hole.  It was pointed right at me.  I hit the beach face first while screaming at everyone else to get down, as the second shot missed me by about four feet.  The next seven shots then went screaming over my head and down the beach, exploding on the sand.  After the last round first, I checked on the people on the beach and luckily we were all OK.   But then we heard screaming from the house...

...because that first round which had knocked the block over ended up going off at the edge of the dunes, which were covered in sea grass. Very dry sea grass.  Which was now on fire and spreading.  Mercifully a couple of guys up at the house had run down the steps while we were cowering on the sand, and had run the hose from the end of the walkway that was used for rinsing off beach stuff and were fighting the fire on the dune.  The rest of us jumped in by shoveling sand on the grass, and we were able to put it out before it got out of control.  But it was a close-fought thing.

Every 4th of July since, we've had a hose not just available but in the hands of someone tasked with looking for embers.

4th of July: serious business.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He didn't soak them fir....

"The occupant discarded fireworks in the garage without dousing them with water."

...nope. Nice article...gets right to the point at the very top. 10/10.
 
Veloram
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Water. Bucket. Drop 'em in.

It's not that hard, folks...
 
khatores
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dletter: We had same thing happen here (not in Florida) in the neighborhood next to us (and not a junky neighborhood, like $600-800k houses where that is like a 4,500 sq. ft house), they put their spent fireworks in the trashcan next to the garage, house completely burned down overnight.

1) COMPLETELY douse your spent fireworks

2) Put them in a bin and keep your bin by the street.


It's worth pointing out that fireworks are more flammable than just the average discarded newspaper. Everyone along the manufacturing and vendor chain is typically on top of keeping them dry.

They're usually constructed with multiple layers of fine tissue paper...which isn't there just to make a mess, but to absorb any humidity and keep it from getting to the explosive ingredients. They're usually wrapped in plastic and other packaging.

Once they've gone off, it's a bunch of tissue paper covered in some unburnt explosive powder. When put together dry, it could spontaneously combust just with static electricity.

So yes, never underestimate the ability of hundreds of tiny little fizzy bombs to potentially destroy your house. Always douse with gasoline and store with a Van de Graff generator...if all the danger is in one spot, it can't get out of control.
 
debug
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The homeowner rescued two of his three dogs, but one dog could not be accounted for, the news release states.
"The occupant disposed of used fireworks believed to be out in a cardboard box in the garage, failing to extinguish them with water," the news release states. "Investigators believe the heat of the fireworks started the fire in the box, which rapidly spread throughout the garage and the home."
No one was injured.


fark you.  Yeah, I know dogs aren't people, but fark you anyway.  Hopefully the dog got out and ran away.
 
johndalek
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
one word came to mind when i saw this

idiot
 
PooPooUndies
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dletter: We had same thing happen here (not in Florida) in the neighborhood next to us (and not a junky neighborhood, like $600-800k houses where that is like a 4,500 sq. ft house), they put their spent fireworks in the trashcan next to the garage, house completely burned down overnight.

1) COMPLETELY douse your spent fireworks

2) Put them in a bin and keep your bin by the street.


It wasn't fireworks, but ages ago when I lived in the country I came home to see the neighbor's house on fire. They had emptied their wood stove and put the ash can next to the house on the front porch, forgetting that under that aluminum siding was very flammable wood framing.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Considering my neighbors seem to pop off fireworks whenever they feel bored I wouldn't mind if a few of them got a little scorched. I don't want them losing their house or anything but a small blacked corner of their law or garage would be neat.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
People of average human intelligence blowing shiat up for fun. What could go wrong?
 
khatores
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Warthog: Whatthefark: We had a hose nearby and soaked the big stuff after they went off. Little stuff went into a water filled bucket.

We also watered the lawn and soaked the landscaping at our house and the next door neighbors, just to be safe.

Range safety, it's a thing.  We have a house handy every year, soak the firework bricks after they're done, and then leave them at the curb in a soggy pile until the following morning before placing them in the trash.

I learned the importance of range safety about 15 years ago, when we were doing a big display at my uncle's beach house.  The house was up above a row of dunes, with a big deck where the whole family could watch while my Dad, me, and two of my cousins put on the display down on the sand. We'd keep the fireworks on the steps back up to the house, and only bring them out to the sand as we were using them.  Everything was angled out to sea, and we made sure nobody was between the fireworks and the water for safety.

The fireworks were near weapons-grade, purchased in South Carolina.  We usually used mortar tubes with the balls you individually light and drop into the tube, but that summer we had this massive nine shot brick of mortars.  Three yellow tubes, three red tubes, three yellow tubes.  I remember this because the first shot was a semi misfire, that sort of blooped out of the tube and knocked the brick over onto its side.  I was down the beach about 30 feet, and saw in my flashlight three yellow tubes, three red tubes, two yellow tubes, and a black hole.  It was pointed right at me.  I hit the beach face first while screaming at everyone else to get down, as the second shot missed me by about four feet.  The next seven shots then went screaming over my head and down the beach, exploding on the sand.  After the last round first, I checked on the people on the beach and luckily we were all OK.   But then we heard screaming from the house...

...because that first round which had knocked the block over ended up going off at the edge of the dunes, which were covered in sea grass. Very dry sea grass.  Which was now on fire and spreading.  Mercifully a couple of guys up at the house had run down the steps while we were cowering on the sand, and had run the hose from the end of the walkway that was used for rinsing off beach stuff and were fighting the fire on the dune.  The rest of us jumped in by shoveling sand on the grass, and we were able to put it out before it got out of control.  But it was a close-fought thing.

Every 4th of July since, we've had a hose not just available but in the hands of someone tasked with looking for embers.

4th of July: serious business.


Wow, you almost started a massive brush fire at the beach.

Fire at the beach
Ashes in the sand
We thought we knew it all
But nothing went to plan

Higher and higher
The flames like golden hair
Lifeguards in despair
Combustion on a tear

Charred sand castles
It was a horrible sight
As I write this terrible poem
Homeowners want to fight

Wrecked vacation homes
Demolition on the horizon
For me, just lawsuits
The despair now risin'

Oh what a disaster
Fire on the water
Somehow I've burned trawlers
And possibly all matter

Now a car carrier is on fire
Did I drop sodium? Acid? Potassium?
Maybe I'm Ozymandius
I'll go home, play opossum

Now this flaming dogshiat is over
But if you smell smoke
You're probably on fire
For that, me you can poke
 
patrick767
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

whatsupchuck: People of average human intelligence blowing shiat up for fun. What could go wrong?


Nothing. Nothing at all. It's all fine!

I mean, one guy in my city took a firework to the knee chest and died this year, but that's about par for the course.
 
Bslim
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

patrick767: whatsupchuck: People of average human intelligence blowing shiat up for fun. What could go wrong?

Nothing. Nothing at all. It's all fine!

I mean, one guy in my city took a firework to the knee chest and died this year, but that's about par for the course.


Remind me never to go golfing with you.
 
chewd
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Does homeowners insurance cover this?

If it does, it shouldnt.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oof, that's a tough way to learn that lesson lol. Been a long time since I really did fireworks in earnest, but growing up we were taught to keep a couple buckets/bins of water nearby and to toss the spent casings in the water buckets.

/yes the soggy, probably-toxic, firework water is really gross the next day, but we didn't burn down the house
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm glad I was taught the basics of fireworks handling when I was young.  I guess I didn't really need to be taught that things that were shooting balls of flame into the air might catch cardboard on fire though.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We generally just do the fireworks on a big patch of gravel, then pick up the casings the next day, put them in the trash and take it to the end of the driveway.  The bucket of water thing isn't a bad idea, I'll do that from now on, though the risk is really just to the trash can.
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I seldom use fireworks, so I had no idea you had to douse them after they were done.

In my defense on the few occasions I HAVE been around them they were small, and in small amounts. I don't think I have ever spent more than 60 bucks on this stuff at any one time. Growing up my single mom always said fireworks was burning money we didn't have. I guess that attitude was more sticky than I realized.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

chewd: Does homeowners insurance cover this?

If it does, it shouldnt.


Why?  Most house fires are caused by human stupidity...cigarettes, kitchen fires, bad electric...this is why we have insurance.  Just because you are angry, doesn't mean safety nets go away.
 
kazrak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

patrick767: After four nights of making my neighborhood sound like a war zone, I'm surprised people didn't burn anything down. I can only assume some people took out second mortgages to pay for all their fireworks. Now they'll go back to complaining about gas prices.

Also, WTF is with setting off fireworks in broad daylight? It made a loud noise? Wooooooooo!


I don't know what it was, maybe just a need to cut loose after we decided to surrender to COVID, but there were a lot more wildcat fireworks last night than a typical 4th.  Which, given that we're staring down droughtmageddon, was probably not the cleverest thing ever.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

