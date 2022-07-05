 Skip to content
(NY1)   Goooooood morning New York. If you're reading this thinking you don't have to move your car due to alternate side of street parking being suspended for Covid, bad news   (ny1.com) divider line
5
Geotpf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Better news: Street cleaning, which has basically stopped due to alternate side of the week parking being stopped, will start up again.

/there is a reason that that policy existed
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So.. What's alternate side parking? I drive on the right, but can cross the double yellow and park on the left?

I thought no one drove in NYC because there was too much traffic.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why would they change the parking laws for covid?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Why would they change the parking laws for covid?


Somebody argued successfully that "people shouldn't have to keep going outside during lockdown to move their cars".
 
valkore
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
DC street signs: No parking every other Thursday on this side, except for when months start on a Sunday, to allow for street cleaning that never happens until somebody personally connected to a DC Council Member complains that the raccoon corpse outside of her row house hasn't been collected for two weeks
 
