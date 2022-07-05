 Skip to content
(NBC Philadelphia)   Update: Two police officers wounded during a shooting at Philadelphia fireworks. Let freedom ring   (nbcphiladelphia.com) divider line
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, coulda been worse, but there's nothing we can do about this more or less. fark it.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, they're paid for it. The tree of liberty watering and all that.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But this is a normal occurrence in Philly, isn't it?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The 4th of Pew-Ly.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
One officer sustained a graze wound to the head

Maybe someone thought the cop was a zombie and wanted to stop the apocalypse before it began.
 
Snort
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
But were they white?  I can't know how to feel about this unless I know the skin color of the officers snd shooter.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Mayor Jim Kenney lamented what he said was people's easy access to guns. He laid the blame on the Republican-controlled state legislature, whichprevents Philadelphia from enacting stricter gun control measures, as well as the U.S. Congress

How dare he politicize this by pointing out that the GOP are garbage people!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They're cops. They deserve it. Next?
 
