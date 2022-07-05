 Skip to content
(WFAA Fort Worth)   After being abandoned by a lake and living on his own for more than 7 months, followed by even more months in the city's shelter Ghost has finally found his forever home. Please welcome him and his new family to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (wfaa.com) divider line
49
•       •       •

Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Your Zeke of the Week brought to you by this pair of sofa sleepers.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

LucklessWonder: [Fark user image 425x326]
Your Zeke of the Week brought to you by this pair of sofa sleepers.


♥♥
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
bobug,Happy Birthday!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: bobug,Happy Birthday!
[Fark user image 550x702]
[Fark user image 512x512]


I meant to wish her a Happy Birthday on the Caturday thread last night, but I had (And still do have to a lesser extent) a pounding headache from all the extremely loud fireworks. Poor Salem didn't venture from under my dresser until close to midnight.  :/
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: bobug,Happy Birthday!
[Fark user image 550x702]
[Fark user image 512x512]

I meant to wish her a Happy Birthday on the Caturday thread last night, but I had (And still do have to a lesser extent) a pounding headache from all the extremely loud fireworks. Poor Salem didn't venture from under my dresser until close to midnight.  :/


I hope you feel better soon!!!!!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: bobug,Happy Birthday!
[Fark user image 550x702]
[Fark user image 512x512]

I meant to wish her a Happy Birthday on the Caturday thread last night, but I had (And still do have to a lesser extent) a pounding headache from all the extremely loud fireworks. Poor Salem didn't venture from under my dresser until close to midnight.  :/

I hope you feel better soon!!!!!!


The headache is not as bad as it was last night, but Salem is acting very anxious and is more vocal than usual. He was under my dresser for several hour, poor baby!  I don't know what kind of fireworks were being set off, but they were extremely loud.  i thought they were done around 11 pm, but then they started up again around 11:15 and didn't stop for good until around 11:45 pm.  I'm just hoping that they're out of fireworks and tonight will be much quieter.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

LucklessWonder: [Fark user image 425x326]
Your Zeke of the Week brought to you by this pair of sofa sleepers.


ZEKE!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I know, I'm late!  Sorry...

Shaking off yesterday's antics.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
HAPPY BIRFDAY, BOBUG!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

lajimi: [Fark user image 750x737]


im5.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 612x404]
I know, I'm late!  Sorry...

Shaking off yesterday's antics.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Happy Birthday, bobug!
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Juneau, fix your top!  This is a family establishment!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Joxertheflighty: [Fark user image 425x566]
Juneau, fix your top!  This is a family establishment!


♥ :D
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Joxertheflighty: [Fark user image 425x566]
Juneau, fix your top!  This is a family establishment!


tnstatic.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Glad my phone has allows me to block texts as spam. Just got a text from my "credit union" saying someone has used my card to make a purchase of $578 at Saks and that my account had been locked. Like most credit unions (and many banks), mine does not send emails or text messages, or make unsolicited phone calls that ask you to log in to Internet banking, which is exactly what this text message was asking me to do. Log into the link they sent and verify it wasn't me and they'd unlock my account.  Their phishing attempt didn't catch anything.
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The short story is, Rowena was in a wonky mood yesterday I think because Monday is garbage day.  My sister wrapped her up with her toys and she was a little relaxed.

The long story is our city adopted a new garbage collection schedule.  It used to be that if there was a stat holiday, the garbage collectors would get the day off, but then some would catch up by working overtime on Saturday the next weekend.  The new schedule is if there is a stat holiday, the collection day rotation just moves forward a day.  Since last week had Canada Day, now collection for my house is Tuesday.  But poor Ro can only count to 7.  So she was all depressed yesterday for no reason.  And today she is depressed again.
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Glad my phone has allows me to block texts as spam. Just got a text from my "credit union" saying someone has used my card to make a purchase of $578 at Saks and that my account had been locked. Like most credit unions (and many banks), mine does not send emails or text messages, or make unsolicited phone calls that ask you to log in to Internet banking, which is exactly what this text message was asking me to do. Log into the link they sent and verify it wasn't me and they'd unlock my account.  Their phishing attempt didn't catch anything.


I got a text like that once, so I called the number on my card and asked about it and they said everything was fine.  Always call the number on your card or bill to make sure of something not a number emailed or texted to you.
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Glad my phone has allows me to block texts as spam. Just got a text from my "credit union" saying someone has used my card to make a purchase of $578 at Saks and that my account had been locked. Like most credit unions (and many banks), mine does not send emails or text messages, or make unsolicited phone calls that ask you to log in to Internet banking, which is exactly what this text message was asking me to do. Log into the link they sent and verify it wasn't me and they'd unlock my account.  Their phishing attempt didn't catch anything.


And I'm glad they didn't catch you off guard and you didn't lose anything!
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Joxertheflighty: [Fark user image 425x318]
The short story is, Rowena was in a wonky mood yesterday I think because Monday is garbage day.  My sister wrapped her up with her toys and she was a little relaxed.

The long story is our city adopted a new garbage collection schedule.  It used to be that if there was a stat holiday, the garbage collectors would get the day off, but then some would catch up by working overtime on Saturday the next weekend.  The new schedule is if there is a stat holiday, the collection day rotation just moves forward a day.  Since last week had Canada Day, now collection for my house is Tuesday.  But poor Ro can only count to 7.  So she was all depressed yesterday for no reason.  And today she is depressed again.


That's how it is where I live. Since I live in an apartment building the dumpsters are emptied more than once a week, but because they don't do their rounds on the 4th of July it gets bumped to Tuesday.

Poor Rowena!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Joxertheflighty: Bathia_Mapes: Glad my phone has allows me to block texts as spam. Just got a text from my "credit union" saying someone has used my card to make a purchase of $578 at Saks and that my account had been locked. Like most credit unions (and many banks), mine does not send emails or text messages, or make unsolicited phone calls that ask you to log in to Internet banking, which is exactly what this text message was asking me to do. Log into the link they sent and verify it wasn't me and they'd unlock my account.  Their phishing attempt didn't catch anything.

I got a text like that once, so I called the number on my card and asked about it and they said everything was fine.  Always call the number on your card or bill to make sure of something not a number emailed or texted to you.


Years ago my son got a call claiming they were calling from the same credit union and told him his account had been suspended due to suspious activity and gave him a link to log into . Instead he called the credit union and they said it was a scam and they were after personal info and that they would never call him like that.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Joxertheflighty: Bathia_Mapes: Glad my phone has allows me to block texts as spam. Just got a text from my "credit union" saying someone has used my card to make a purchase of $578 at Saks and that my account had been locked. Like most credit unions (and many banks), mine does not send emails or text messages, or make unsolicited phone calls that ask you to log in to Internet banking, which is exactly what this text message was asking me to do. Log into the link they sent and verify it wasn't me and they'd unlock my account.  Their phishing attempt didn't catch anything.

And I'm glad they didn't catch you off guard and you didn't lose anything!


While my phone indentified it as spam, I already knew if was because I knew my credit union wouldn't contact me that way, especially with a text message.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Start of a new month, so it's time to post the latest picture on my "office" calendar...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Caption reads, "You gotta nourish to flourish".
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Crush showing off our new old bottle vending machine
Fark user imageView Full Size

Meeting new friends.
 
