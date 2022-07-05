 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Drunk On July 4 contest. Contestant #1: "The defendant was asked to put the hot dog down as he continued his attempt to sell it. Stoll reportedly became "extremely upset" and threw the item--which is not a sandwich--at a uniformed patrolman"   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
14
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DREW turned me over to the hotdogs are tacos movement.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: DREW turned me over to the hotdogs are tacos movement.


Hot dog sandwich tacos?
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peter Pete Repeat
 
Lady J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat... is that the great 'just what in the sam hell is a sandwich anyway?' debate of 2016 being reopened?
I'm not sure the deep fractures from are even fully repaired... mother against son... brother taking up pickle fork against brother...

I fear a great evil has awoken.  teach thy children banh mi from po boy, and hold them close.
 
Lady J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
darn missed a word.
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Didn't happen on the 4th
B. A repeat is the worst possible kind of peat. Hate the peat.
 
The Duck of Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it too soon to talk about weiner control?
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: hoodiowithtudio: DREW turned me over to the hotdogs are tacos movement.

Hot dog sandwich tacos?


Cube rule of food. Location of the starches are on 3 sides of the food, therefore a hot dog is a taco.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"which is not a sandwich"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Misch: hardinparamedic: hoodiowithtudio: DREW turned me over to the hotdogs are tacos movement.

Hot dog sandwich tacos?

Cube rule of food. Location of the starches are on 3 sides of the food, therefore a hot dog is a taco.


is this flavortown?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Weeners tag?
 
Bslim
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"The hot dog hit the cop, who was not injured by the airborne bun and beef"

I bet the f*cking pig gets to have paid sick time, while the taxpayers have foot the bill for processing a drunk asshole through the judicial system.
How about just, and I'm just spitballin' here, how about just put him in the drunk tank until he sleeps it off, and have him pay for the dry cleaning. It won't remove the pig stank but it will clean off the mustard stains.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Beaning pork with a frank is a felony? Our laws are ridiculous.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Lady J: shiat... is that the great 'just what in the sam hell is a sandwich anyway?' debate of 2016 being reopened?
I'm not sure the deep fractures from are even fully repaired... mother against son... brother taking up pickle fork against brother...

I fear a great evil has awoken.  teach thy children banh mi from po boy, and hold them close.


No debate. It's easy. A sandwich has two cut faces of bread facing each other with a filling therebetween.
hot dog: yes
taco: no

A key part of the original invention (which was pre-dated by food being wrapped in bread such as pita or tortillas) is that a drunken gambler asked for his meat to be handed to him between two slices of bread. There just have been a knife, or similar, cutting through bread, and then some filling placed therein.
 
