(Action News Jacksonville)   Florida Man kills neighbor's chicken, is arrested by the chicken police   (actionnewsjax.com) divider line
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Why was the Uvalde police department there?
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, one time, one day I was with a friend, smokin', you know.... He says, "hey, I gotta go out to my folk's house and check on the chickens... they're out of town so, C'mon." So, we go out there... He'd only been moved out about 6 months so there was nothing to that but, I had never been to the chicken part of the yard so... We get out there and there's a coop and stuff kinda on a shady side of a barn and this concrete pad about 5'x9'.

The slab is mostly covered in moss... the entire area shows signs of recent pressure washing. Apparently my friend's brother got that job, and he had written "Jesus SAVES" with the pressure washer on the moss covered pad.

Suddenly my friend is like "Uh-oh, foamy eye" ... I'm like "The what now?" and he has already scooped up a chicken and manifested some sort of club, like an 1"1/2 diameter pvc pipe about 16" long with a "handle bar" grip.... and he konks the chicken and splits it head open and tosses it down to flop and bleed all over the "Jesus Saves" slab...

So that was a thing that happened.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess they finally did snuff the rooster.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fred, you knew this job was dangerous when you took it.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The guy needs to hire Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law.
 
August11
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is this a daily story?
 
