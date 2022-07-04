 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Punching Japanese oh yes I'm punching Japanese I really think so   (news.yahoo.com)
8
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I am outraged and disgusted by the assault that occurred on the Eastbank Esplanade. We will not tolerate this kind of behavior in our community and I will ask the District Attorney to pursue maximum penalty," Mayor Ted Wheeler said

I'm relieved to not see the 'this is not who we are' accountability dodge from a public official for once.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem with Asian hate crimes is an hour later you want to commit another one.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's up with that picture in the article, what are all those shiatty looking rusty poles?

/i used to dance under the name Rusty Pole
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Say, I seem to have posted that in the wrong thread.

Sorry 'bout that.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Interesting that he targeted them for being Japanese (though there's a good chance they weren't), as most of the anti-Asian violence in the US is directed against (those assumed) Chinese, in no small part because of the rhetoric around the so-called "China virus".

Did the dude eat some bad gas-station "sushi" or something?
 
loudboy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: What's up with that picture in the article, what are all those shiatty looking rusty poles?

/i used to dance under the name Rusty Pole


It's a floating pathway. Those rusty poles are pylons that the keep the pathway in place but allow it to rise and fall with the river level
 
