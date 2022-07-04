 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Police demonstrate the white way to arrest a mass murder suspect   (twitter.com) divider line
23
    More: Followup, shot  
•       •       •

23 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I wish this shocked me instead of being exactly what I expect.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
There must be a 'White Boy Police Bullet Shield' that Black men can purchase.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
On the negative side, the bottled water that they provided once they loaded him in the car wasn't chilled completely.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
A cop will suck your dick if you're white enough
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Holy fark.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Guessing the followup was something like "Hey Bob, sorry for the inconvenience. How's your Dad?"

Also notice the cop hiding behind the red civilian truck
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is in need of updating - and expansion.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yeah, remember when a  guy killed 5 people at a parade last year. He was taken in alive.   Betty
 
another one of them [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you're white, you have mental health problems.  If you're black, you're just dead. Problem solved.

Law enforcement is color-blind.  Right?  No.  Oh, so very, very not Right.  White.  Very, very White.

The first step in resolving a problem is to admit that you have one.  The U.S. isn't anywhere near there yet.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"SERGEANT, can you get him a pillow? That asphalt must be hard."
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 850x863]
This is in need of updating - and expansion.


So...don't be an even-numbered-encounter with a cop?
 
pacified
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This man grew up in the most privileged position possible on earth
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What the fark was all that beeping? Was he Ubering an Imperial Probe Droid?? Was the Probe Droid boning a Gonk in the back seat?
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cooldaddygroove: A cop will suck your dick if you're white enough


basementrejects.comView Full Size
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: What the fark was all that beeping? Was he Ubering an Imperial Probe Droid?? Was the Probe Droid boning a Gonk in the back seat?


Radar detector maybe
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
*beep*
*beep*
*beeeeeeeeeep*
"I don't care what you're filming, just pull up a little so I can get around and go home."
 
pacified
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just your standard Republican parenting
 
ansius
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

another one of them: If you're white, you have mental health problems.  If you're black, you're just dead. Problem solved.

Law enforcement is color-blind.  Right?  No.  Oh, so very, very not Right.  White.  Very, very White.

The first step in resolving a problem is to admit that you have one.  The U.S. isn't anywhere near there yet.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pacified
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
His $40 door dash taco Bell order was cold, so he had to cry about being a sexless virgin because feminism from his parents two million dollar house. Life is hard
 
pacified
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Republicans raise the best people
 
knbwhite
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 850x863]
This is in need of updating - and expansion.


Compare how Mike Brown, Jacob Blake or Jayland Walker interacted with the police vs Bobby Crimo.
 
robbrie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Did the cops stop at the Burger King drive-through on the way to jail?
 
