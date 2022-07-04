 Skip to content
(Fark)   While American Farkers recover from celebrating our independence, how about you non-Americans show off what you're growing in your Fark Gardening thread for Tuesday July 5, 2022
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
budawold [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

One healthy weed
 
budawold [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Which I am loathe to yank
Fark user imageView Full Size

Some interesting lillies are coming up
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
My garden is cranking.  Picked almost a pound of green beans (enough for 2 salades niçoises), with much more to come in the next few days.

I also got 4 pounds of leafy greens.  Sauteed them with some garlic scapes, then added a couple of slices of grilled beef.  Boom - that's lunch for the rest of the week.  I could probably pick another 3-4 pounds without even blinking - chard, collards, mizuno, lettuce.  The bok choy was bolting and getting hit with bugs, so I harvested what I could and then cleared out the row.  I'll plant a fall crop of it in late August, I think.

I made a great compound butter with 1 pound of butter and .25 pounds of sage - photo below.  I did a bunch of medallions (about 1/4 oz each) using silicone molds, plus some basic cylinders.  And it's like my sage plant wasn't even touched.  If I can find time this week, I'll do the same with lovage, chives, and oregano.  Its also the season for black raspberries and mulberries, so I'll be out in the woods early in the morning with raspberries, and in the evening at with mulberry trees on my neighbor's property (they gave me free rein).

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm getting real close to finishing my drip irrigation system, too.  Found a great plugin for login & security.  Also braided a bunch of cables, secured them with shrinkwrap, and soldered on the DuPont connectors for the moisture sensors.  I wrapped up the CRUD stuff for the views and controllers.  And I think I have the wifi router configured correctly to pass inbound HTTP on ports 80 and 3000.  I have to translate Python to Ruby for a couple of things, work out a few config items on the Raspberry Pi, then get it to run headless, and I'll be able to install it in the garage.  Next weekend, fingers crossed.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 425x239]
[Fark user image 425x239]


Screw medium.  Just do big and tiny.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My tomatoes are out of control.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sunflowers are getting tall, the trellis plan is starting to look like a bust. I have some winter squash and zucchini sizing up. The pepper patch is a bit slow to produce right now.
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Next year I'm going to trellis the peas. But the Jr Geologists love getting in there and snacking. Cucumbers in the back await their turn.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The spinach (left) has all gone to seed so I've planted some bush beans in there while the seeds dry out. And I planted my lettuce all at the same time so now I have to eat it everyday until it's bitter.

And what I thought were beets are not beets. I had a beet plant go to seed last year after just one year so I saved the seeds but they just come up all leafy and don't set roots.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
loudboy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How timely: I've just been browing pre-made raised garden beds on Facebook and seeing mostly flimsy junk. I'm thinking I want to start selling and installing the garden-bed/soil/drip irrigation/plants as a pre-made combo deal. What do you think? Sure takes the hassle out of the start-up for a lot of people.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 526x580]


Personally I've just called it the crust since its all crust on one side but I've heard others call it the heel.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Went out and clipped some of the vines on the side of my house the other day. Gonna need to wait until fall to remove them I think. Got torn up by bugs in the couple minutes I was out there,
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Not having a great year. Tomatoes hit by an early blight they can't shake. Looks like it will be a late crop if any.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is also the first time that an insect pest has found my pepper plants.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.