Here's people in Poland roleplaying how Americans look celebrating 4th of July and I'm not gonna lie, they nailed it
37
37 Comments
stilted [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
MY HISTORY IS NOT A COSTUME!!!

/kidding
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Those people look a lot like the ones from the neighborhood where I grew up.

A couple of them could be my relatives.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nailed us.

I mean, I've seen all of this in the last week.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: Nailed us.
I mean, I've seen all of this in the last week.


Yeah.  My first thought was, "ooh, they nailed it."  I'm still giggling every now and then over it.  I hope they were in character the whole time.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Makes one wonder if they are near an American armed forces base. I mean it's like they're the little trashy trailer town next to the Army Depot.

/ Just like home.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Some of those ladies are pretty hot...
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Too much Yee.

Not enough Haw.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever, call us again when you need a light bulb changed.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poland is apparently the Alabama of Eastern Europe.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Nailed us.

I mean, I've seen all of this in the last week.


I work in retail.  I see this every day.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The only thing "American" about this outfit is that he stole the hat from Grandmaster Flash. Otherwise, he looks like a low level pimp from any number of Slavic countries:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 355x266]

[Fark user image image 355x500]

[Fark user image image 355x198]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I wouldn't kick her out of bed for eating perogies.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
*pierogies
 
King Something
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
6.9/10

They're not fat enough to do 'Murica cosplay perfectly.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Some of those are spot on...Good jerb Poland...
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Meh, too many fingers.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Umm....that's multiple pictures of the same family. And no. As much as fark wants this to be representative of the US on the 4th, it's not farking close.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
1) I visited Poland in 1990, and IIRC, I did not see any American fast food restaurants.

2) However...more recently....KFC in Prague was very popular with local youths...it was crowded in the afternoons once school got out.  I ate at one during my last night in town back in 2017.  But in my defense. I was a little drunk, it was late at night, and it was the closest place to my AirBnB that was still serving hot food.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sexy Wednesday Addams:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I didn't see one gun.
 
NoWay3rdWay
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They just look like hipsters.
 
starlost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Their parents belong to a summer holiday camp with one or two dozen travel trailers and cottages and the twenty somethings act like twenty somethings who have access to their parent's stuff and money.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

King Something: 6.9/10

They're not fat enough to do 'Murica cosplay perfectly.


They don't want to risk their health. Also probably don't want to kill their brain cells with 20 years of Fox news.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not enough guns and mass shootings.
 
DreamyAltarBoy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Not gonna lie, I want to go to this party.
 
don't understand
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How many Polaks does it take to imitate an American?

Just one, acting like an asshole.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

King Something: 6.9/10

They're not fat enough to do 'Murica cosplay perfectly.


Yeah, they just look like Canadians who bought the wrong flag decorations while drunk.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They went all in on the trailer park clichés and didn't expand beyond that boundary
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not enough meth.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DreamyAltarBoy: Not gonna lie, I want to go to this party.


Ditto.  If they need an actual American to show up, I am available for hire.  All I ask for is lodging, food, and booze.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

edmo: Nailed us.

I mean, I've seen all of this in the last week.


Just wait til August.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: Poland is apparently the Alabama of Eastern Europe.


And they're dunking on us.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Not a single pickup, SUV, or off-road vehicle, so you YOU DON'T GET US.
 
Sobekneferu
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Maybe it's just the area where I live, but all these people look too dressy. Think plain neutral color flip flops, aerobic shorts and a baggy t shirt, for men and women both.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nice try, Poland:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/It's likely not what you were going for but immediately what I envisioned.
//Am Polish
///Pierogi4life
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

  4. Click here to submit a link.