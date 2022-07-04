 Skip to content
(WGNTV Chicago)   Shooter in custody after Highland Park parade mass shooting   (wgntv.com) divider line
233
    More: Followup, Law enforcement agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Lake County, Illinois, Police, North Shore, English-language films, United States, Highland Park Single Malt  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
clintster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So which Burger King did the cops take him to?
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just once I wish my kneejerk "Taken alive, must be white" reaction would be wrong.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Highwood is the low rent neighbor to Highland Park's upscale-ness.


Cops should have unloaded 60 bullets into this worthless piece of crap.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chariset: Just once I wish my kneejerk "Taken alive, must be white" reaction would be wrong.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They didn't shoot him 60 times?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess we need to raise the age to purchase a "high-powered" rifle to at least 23 now.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image image 582x577]


Where's the knee to the neck?  Thought that was SOP?  Why didn't they...oh never mind.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why on earth was he going southbound on 41? Either he was going back to the scene of the crime or had attempted to go north on 41 to get to WI and got chased south. 41 is a dumb escape route, with too many lights to get stuck at. He got caught at 41 and Westleigh southbound.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: I guess we need to raise the age to purchase a "high-powered" rifle to at least 23 now.


I think we can compromise and agree to set the age limit to 99
 
MisterLoki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right Wing Incel Commits Terrorist Attack.
 
vudukungfu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: They didn't shoot him 60 times?


Exactly.
W.P.
 
NoWay3rdWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: They didn't shoot him 60 times?


An actress from the Golden Girls, died within the last year.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He didn't have 60 bullet holes in him?
 
BBH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

greentea1985: Why on earth was he going southbound on 41? Either he was going back to the scene of the crime or had attempted to go north on 41 to get to WI and got chased south. 41 is a dumb escape route, with too many lights to get stuck at. He got caught at 41 and Westleigh southbound.


Is there any route in there without too many lights? I hate driving Lake Cook to Ravinia.
 
NoWay3rdWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His pic has a Mr. Burns "I bring you love!" vibe to it.  The warning signs were there.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burger King? Portillo's? Where did they take him?
 
paygun [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MisterLoki: Right Wing Incel Commits Terrorist Attack.


another Republican rapper
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ftfa: Crimo III was taken into custody following a brief pursuit


name checks out.
 
NoWay3rdWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

paygun: MisterLoki: Right Wing Incel Commits Terrorist Attack.

another Republican rapper


Straight outta Ivy League.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

paygun: MisterLoki: Right Wing Incel Commits Terrorist Attack.

another Republican rapper


So the Trump and Thin Blue Line flags were ironic?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
will they please unglue that that pubic hair from his face, for christ's sake
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish I could be happy about anything but every stupid firework I hear in my neighborhood is filling me with rage today. This country is nothing to celebrate. It's a failed experiment in letting people do whatever they want until it's inconvenient for the radical right. I've had it, I want to leave, I am actively looking for a ways to do so. I refuse to fight for a country that doesn't want saving. There are so many other places that don't have this problem and I can live my life in relative peace. The tyrants have taken over again- game over.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When did "rapper" turn into "unemployed?"
 
Lochaber_Axe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

greentea1985: Why on earth was he going southbound on 41? Either he was going back to the scene of the crime or had attempted to go north on 41 to get to WI and got chased south. 41 is a dumb escape route, with too many lights to get stuck at. He got caught at 41 and Westleigh southbound.


I doubt he thought is cunning plan as far as that. I guess he figured all his problems were solved at that point.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
trumpers need to be locked up,no one is safe while they roam free.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long before he's labeled ANTIFA?
 
SharkaPult
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad they caught the jerk. Despicable actions. Wish we could have had fireworks by me (western burbs) but they all got cancelled due to respect for the victims and fear of further attacks.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which shooting is this one?
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: They didn't shoot him 60 times?


The coward surrendered. They didn't chase him at all. He just gave up like the little biatch he is.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: How long before he's labeled ANTIFA?


Already. Some of our fellow posters have claimed that he is clearly a liberal at least.

I no longer have the stomach to check out the freepers.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is this true, or nah?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: So is this true, or nah?

[Fark user image image 425x318]


did you look it up?
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NoWay3rdWay: AdmirableSnackbar: They didn't shoot him 60 times?

An actress from the Golden Girls, died within the last year.


Rue McClanahan saved the shooter?

/kidding
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: hubiestubert: How long before he's labeled ANTIFA?

Already. Some of our fellow posters have claimed that he is clearly a liberal at least.

I no longer have the stomach to check out the freepers.


*drops my $20 in the jar*

Who got the over/under?
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BBH: greentea1985: Why on earth was he going southbound on 41? Either he was going back to the scene of the crime or had attempted to go north on 41 to get to WI and got chased south. 41 is a dumb escape route, with too many lights to get stuck at. He got caught at 41 and Westleigh southbound.

Is there any route in there without too many lights? I hate driving Lake Cook to Ravinia.


Sheridan through the ravines.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: Which shooting is this one?


Fark user imageView Full Size


BA7.4, Chicago variant.
 
NoWay3rdWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Richard Hertz: NoWay3rdWay: AdmirableSnackbar: They didn't shoot him 60 times?

An actress from the Golden Girls, died within the last year.

Rue McClanahan saved the shooter?

/kidding


Don Knotts.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [i.imgflip.com image 565x476]


Incel Trumpster confirmed.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
   
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: I guess we need to raise the age to purchase a "high-powered" rifle to at least 23 now.


Good idea.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: So is this true, or nah?

[Fark user image image 425x318]


I think it's his father.

From Patch, "Bob Crimo, 54, owner, Bob's Pantry and Deli"
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MisterLoki: Right Wing Incel Commits Terrorist Attack.


Right wing rapper with facial and neck tattoos. Can't swing a dead cat without hitting one in Illinois. I feel you brother. *fist bump*
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: Burger King? Portillo's? Where did they take him?


To daddy's deli.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: Burger King? Portillo's? Where did they take him?


It's Chicago, so deep dish pizza.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude looks like a farking alien
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This farking guy had more red flags than the Stalingrad May Day parade.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

clintster: So which Burger King did the cops take him to?


if he knew he would get Burger King he would have done it years ago
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: Squid_for_Brains: So is this true, or nah?

[Fark user image image 425x318]

I think it's his father.

From Patch, "Bob Crimo, 54, owner, Bob's Pantry and Deli"


It might explain his movements. That business is in Highland Park.
 
Decorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: How long before he's labeled ANTIFA?


Shrug Not many Antifa I know of who wear Trump Flags as Capes. SUPER MAGA!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
