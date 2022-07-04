 Skip to content
(1011 Now Lincoln)   There's two types of injury you can count on every 4th of July: firework-related and giraffe-related   (1011now.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fireworks fails are the best

c.tenor.comView Full Size


c.tenor.comView Full Size


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Fireworks fails are the best

[c.tenor.com image 220x147]

[c.tenor.com image 220x183]

[c.tenor.com image 380x222]


I've made more than my share of people blowing their hands or fingers (just that if they're lucky) off from fireworks. But I'll still lmao at people that don't get terribly maimed.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
One of the biggest animals in the world and some zoos let you treat them like petting zoo sheep.
 
