Remember: body parts do not go into recycling, they go into composting
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You don't compost meat. You turn it into soylent green.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
NO, SMITTY!

Meat does NOT go into compost! Never! It attracts pests and can contaminate your crop. NEVER put body parts in the compost. Burn it. Feed it to the pigs. Sheesh. Even bones take too long to break down in a compost pile.

As for bones like a skull, you pulverize that if it's bare. I mean, put it in a couple of garbage bags, work it over with a meat mallet, and then you can scatter them into several bags that you can drop off at random trash cans around a city. It's like these people WANT to get caught. I mean, if you're smart about it, you can use a pizza oven over a few nights, and do the whole thing, down to breakable bits that won't be recognizable. Just vacuum out the oven, and no one will question to vacuum bags full of dust. Just be sure to NOT use a commercial oven that is under your place of residence. Get some friends who live across town. Double bag the dismembered parts. A little prep work will save you a lot of eff...

Oops. Maybe I've said too much.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That happened a lot when I was a kid. I'd accidentally take my brother's skull and our mom would be like "You put that skull back in his face right now before he bumps his brain into the corner of the counter you know we can't afford to go to the ER right now!"
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alas, poor Yorick! I knew him, Horatio: a fellow of infinite jest, of most excellent fancy: he hath borne me on his back a thousand times; and now, how abhorred in my imagination it is! my gorge rims at it. Here hung those lips that I have kissed I know not how oft. Where be your gibes now? your gambols? your songs? your flashes of merriment, that were wont to set the table on a roar? Not one now, to mock your own grinning?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Counterpoint: dental fillings.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
