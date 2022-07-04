 Skip to content
(Seacoastonline.com)   City pool forced to close on Fourth of July due to possible Clark Bar vandalism   (seacoastonline.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You can throw a Baby Ruth farther.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Our HOA pool had two incidents in one week like this last month. The same person called it in both times, which makes me a little suspicious.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm glad the article has a helpful picture of Helen after hearing that her bar has been vandalised:
d3pbdxdl8c65wb.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wow - I had no idea Portsmouth had such a sweet outdoor public pool.  That thing is huge.  Portsmouth's population is small enough I wonder if you can actually find times to go when it's not jam packed -- during both months of summer that is.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: I had no idea Portsmouth had such a sweet outdoor public pool.  That thing is huge.


Easily big enough to disperse one load without anyone being the wiser.

Abundance of caution, I suppose.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Thosw: Our HOA pool had two incidents in one week like this last month. The same person called it in both times, which makes me a little suspicious.


Whoever telt it, dealt it.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No poo in the l please.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No 'candy' incidents at the last place that had a community pool. But we did have idiot frat douches throwing emply beer bottles from their balcony into the pool area while my ex-wife and roommate were swimming. Reported them, was amusing watching them hauling their stuff out a week later. Apparently was nowhere near the first complaint about them.
 
thamike
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"The f*ck's a Clark Bar?"
 
Nirbo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Wow - I had no idea Portsmouth had such a sweet outdoor public pool.  That thing is huge.  Portsmouth's population is small enough I wonder if you can actually find times to go when it's not jam packed -- during both months of summer that is.


I haven't had any trouble, but I eat lots of fibre.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is a metaphor for America.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nazis did it.  No, seriously they have a Nazi problem there.  Nice pool tho.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ruined it for everyone. What a party pooper
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's simple, you yell "whatchamacallit", everyone goes "Huh, what?" You yell "Baby Ruth" and you got a panic on your hands on the fourth of July.
 
