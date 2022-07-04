 Skip to content
Due to recent disturbances, any group of guests in formal attire will be refused entry
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I know for a fact that neither myself or anyone I knew as teenagers were that obnoxious and lame. And i thought we were pretty obnoxious and lame.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
People who shiat in public spaces should have their noses rubbed in it.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dunno what's dumber.  Teens going to the trouble of dressing up to see Minions or theater owners getting this upset about teenagers acting like teenagers at a place where teens tend to hang out.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

"A bit of the ol' ultra butter on my popcorn"
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damned Smackbottoms!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the Gen Z version of following the Grateful Dead on tour all summer long?
 
Slaxl
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: Dunno what's dumber.  Teens going to the trouble of dressing up to see Minions or theater owners getting this upset about teenagers acting like teenagers at a place where teens tend to hang out.


Yeh no, see comment #1.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: Dunno what's dumber.  Teens going to the trouble of dressing up to see Minions or theater owners getting this upset about teenagers acting like teenagers at a place where teens tend to hang out.


Mall owners got upset with teenagers and worked on getting rid of them starting in the mid-90s. Problem is those kids were the malls' best customers, dropped off at the mall with their parents' credit card which was cheaper than a babysitter apparently.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mugato: I know for a fact that neither myself or anyone I knew as teenagers were that obnoxious and lame. And i thought we were pretty obnoxious and lame.


When I was a kid going to the theater was an all day job. In at 10am and out around 5pm or 6pm. It was like daycare, sort of. Movies and serials. It gave the parents a break from us.

And yeah, we were really obnoxious but there were no adults in the theater, They knew better than to show up. It was designed for kids only. The adults came for the later adult movies.

One of the best shows was they were showing a doctor operating on a gorilla on the screen and the lights went out. Pitch black with lots of screams. The lights came on and now there was a live doctor and gorilla. The gorilla ran up and down the aisle then back to the stage. Lights out again and the movie came back on. It was cool and nightmare fuel for some.

The lights out part was to move the operating table on/off the stage.

/mid 60s
 
Katolu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: kermit the forg: Dunno what's dumber.  Teens going to the trouble of dressing up to see Minions or theater owners getting this upset about teenagers acting like teenagers at a place where teens tend to hang out.

Mall owners got upset with teenagers and worked on getting rid of them starting in the mid-90s. Problem is those kids were the malls' best customers, dropped off at the mall with their parents' credit card which was cheaper than a babysitter apparently.


That gives them a free pass to be assholes. Got it.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Would you like to dress in casual clothes?

No

Anarchy in UK
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"the five year wait is over"

Oh, to be young and hopeful again...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Impossible.

I was assured by many, many adults growing up that when you wear nice clothes your personality changes and you become a docile well-behaved kid and banning certain clothes and/or forcing us to wear uniforms every day was because of that, had nothing to do with them being authoritarian dickwads.

So I don't see how any of these well-dressed teens can possibly be disruptive.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [i.pinimg.com image 850x716]
"A bit of the ol' ultra butter on my popcorn"


Could be worse

allthatsinteresting.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
 Teddy Boy Terror: The British Subculture That Invented Teen Angst
 
