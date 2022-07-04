 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Your spirits will be raised after seeing this boo-tiful, spooktacular house   (zillow.com) divider line
If Wes Anderson were to direct a Horror Film, this could be the location.
 
Fine if you're color-blind.
 
The trick with this house is to stand really close and sort of let your eyes go out of focus and then slowly walk backwards.
Or: 350sqft in Manhattan.
 
I like it. As long as the ghosts are friendly, I'm in.

Who has 1.2 million to lend me?
 
Selling points may include : A paint scheme perfect for filming the addams family...
 
My God, I love it.
 
They forgot to add this photo.

Did they ever find the key to the Red Room? 🗝
 
Clue (1985) ORIGINAL TRAILER [HD 1080p]
Youtube KEXdWfsKZ1k
 
I like this classic updated Victorian (Queen Anne?) house better than most of the houses that cosst ten timex as much nowadays. Mind you, I like the Addams House too.
 
I really like the marble they picked for the kitchen floor and countertops, and how they matched it to the color of the stove.
 
Wow, done in early 70's Shining
 
Same and same.

I really like the pink and green room.
 
s.yimg.comView Full Size


Included?
 
needs more spooky twin little girls
 
I would live there if it came with a hand that lives in a box
 
I'd buy it and repaint.
 
As a person with alarmingly bad allergies, all of that carpet would have to go.

Everything else, though, I could live with.  I've always been curious about Elmira appliances anyway.
 
I wonder if anyone has ever toured that home on acid?
 
There's a woman trapped in that wallpaper!
 
Well that's a maintenance nightmare for a start.

And that carpet? Uggh.

Other than that, I'd still need to dig up over a million dollars, so no.
 
Thank you, I was going to post the same, and say that I wouldn't change a thing, except to artificially age everything about 150 years.
 
Thanks, Subby, now I'm Truman Capote
 
ElPrimitivo: I like it. As long as the ghosts are friendly, I'm in.

Who has 1.2 million to lend me?


I do.

Earn at least $400K annually, have a 720 credit score and debts in line with income?
 
Awww, I wanted to see the interior of the cupola. All they show are the stairs going up.

That green, though, yikes.
 
The sex dungeon/wine cellar combination doesn't do it for me.
 
If I had 'shoop skills, I would place a Spirit Halloween banner across the top of that house.
 
Goshen is a really nice town to live in. And you have easy access to the rest of NY state, NYC, NJ and PA.
 
That's quite a color schreame.
 
Oh! It's a schooner!
 
I was at a party there once.
 
If you stare at the carpet long enough you'll see a schooner.
 
