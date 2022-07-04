 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Crime or Karma?   (msn.com) divider line
78
    More: Sad, MSN  
•       •       •

1731 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jul 2022 at 10:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



78 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I cannot condone murder.

But I can appreciate the lack of some peoples continued existence on this mortal plain.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Justice.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Crime or Karma?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

fatassbastard: Crime or Karma?

[Fark user image image 306x369]


There are 7.96 billion humans on the planet. There are about 20 thousand lions. The death of any human that kills a lion is justified.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Article fails without picture of his killer posing by his corpse.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

hugadarn: The death of any human that kills a lion is justified.

I'm happy that jackass is dead.

Murder is still a crime.
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

fatassbastard: hugadarn: The death of any human that kills a lion is justified.
I'm happy that jackass is dead.

Murder is still a crime.


I'm saying this one shouldn't be.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

fatassbastard: hugadarn: The death of any human that kills a lion is justified.
I'm happy that jackass is dead.

Murder is still a crime.


Murder is a crime!
Unless it was done
By a policeman
or an aristocrat
 
IP [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And nothing of value was lost, but many things of value may have been saved.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't believe in karma but it couldn't happen to a nicer piece of shiat coward.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Either way: I'm sleeping the slightly better tonight...and chuckling just a little.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Possible suspect

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe someone was hunting the most dangerous game
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This man gleefully killed animals as trophies so he could  pose with them. These were not meat animals. This was not a deer hunter who harvests deer and has a freezer full of venison.

Bye bye asshole.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: I cannot condone murder.

But I can appreciate the lack of some peoples continued existence on this mortal plain.


I can condone it if you want.

Enjoy your dirt nap scumbag.

Why in the hell would anyone ever need to shoot and kill a giraffe?
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Karma
 
Lady J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
there's no such thing as karma.  I mean, if you're a nice person, other people might be more inclined to do you favours, but decent ppl get dealt crap hands all the time and vv.
crime often does pay, for example.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I'm being honest I hope he suffered for a few minutes before his celebratory demise.
/fark him
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
A_Flying_Toaster [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I try to be "nice" and "good", but there's a few lines you just don't cross. And when you cross them, well, I'll read your obituary with great delight. That might make me a terrible person, but so be it.

Killing animals for sport? Yeah, f*ck you.
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was hoping this referred to another more prominent trophy hunter. Sadly, it did not.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Live by the AR, die by the AR.

Bambi's got a gun.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm  not crying over his death, but they sell his hunting trips to pay for the areas the animals live on. So someone pay for the enormous amount of land these animals need to live on and need to be protected.

I'm waiting.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: there's no such thing as karma.  I mean, if you're a nice person, other people might be more inclined to do you favours, but decent ppl get dealt crap hands all the time and vv.
crime often does pay, for example.


Doesn't karma mean your actions in this life effect your "Next life"? So....like Trump would be reincarnated as a garden slug (A small one) while an unselfish philanthropist would be reincarnated as a......let's say a giant gorilla with two penises and a harem of Lady gorillas?
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We can all rest easier knowing at least one savage giraffe won't be out there, waiting quietly in the dark of night, ready to rip us to bloody shreds.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lion killing trophy hunter gunned down in 'execution-style' murder

Is it just me, or did anyone else get confused about whether it was the lion or the hunter that was gunned down?
Was it a lion-killing trophy hunter that was gunned down, or a lion, killing a trophy hunter that was executed?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: Lion killing trophy hunter gunned down in 'execution-style' murder

Is it just me, or did anyone else get confused about whether it was the lion or the hunter that was gunned down?
Was it a lion-killing trophy hunter that was gunned down, or a lion, killing a trophy hunter that was executed?


The shooter left after eating. Round up the Pandas, Express.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Maybe someone was hunting the most dangerous game


I had to log in to smunny this.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: Article fails without picture of his killer posing by his corpse.


I'd be far less bothered by that than that dead lion.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: Article fails without picture of his killer posing by his corpse.


Already sent to the taxidermist.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: there's no such thing as karma.  I mean, if you're a nice person, other people might be more inclined to do you favours, but decent ppl get dealt crap hands all the time and vv.
crime often does pay, for example.


According to Indian karma, it only affects the next life anyway. Like this guy for instance is a giraffe right now.

JK8Fan: Why in the hell would anyone ever need to shoot and kill a giraffe?


They have a bunch at Busch Gardens and they're the friendliest creatures. You can even hand feed them.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he was part of a registered hunting agency, it's unfortunate. For as much as they cater to rich westerners, a huge chunk of the cost for legal hunting of trophy animals goes to conservation. The local parks and preserves tag an older male that has already bred. Hunter gets the kill, taxes get paid to help conservation, and the waiting list moves up a space. It's not ideal, but it's as good of a system as we can get. Plus, it keeps countries like Zambia from authorizing underground poaching rings, which would only speed up the extinction of the "big 5" in Africa.

If he was just a jackass leading or participating in an unauthorized hunt, then f*** him. I hope it hurt.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Doesn't karma mean your actions in this life effect your "Next life"?


Both. If you still have bad karma it just rolls over to your next life.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugadarn: fatassbastard: Crime or Karma?

[Fark user image image 306x369]

There are 7.96 billion humans on the planet. There are about 20 thousand lions. The death of any human that kills a lion is justified.


I think it's better thought of as a preventative measure. Look how many potential lions were saved with his death.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Karma would have been being trampled by a giraffe and then eaten by hyenas.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I'm  not crying over his death, but they sell his hunting trips to pay for the areas the animals live on. So someone pay for the enormous amount of land these animals need to live on and need to be protected.

I'm waiting.


Where his money winds up doesn't have anything to do with his motive for hunting in the first place.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Too much Rust.
 
Generation_D
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Imagine some African oligarchs or warlords coming over here and hunting endangered North American game just because they want to.

Thats what level this crap hits on. People LARPing colonial life for the F of it.

The owner of Jimmy John's hunts game in Africa btw. As does Donald Trump Jr.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Would have been a better story if he had been killed by a lion.

But I guess this will have to do.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I'm  not crying over his death, but they sell his hunting trips to pay for the areas the animals live on. So someone pay for the enormous amount of land these animals need to live on and need to be protected.

I'm waiting.


Having watched how a bear kills a fawn, or a hyena kills a pregnant wildebeest, or how a bear kills ox calves that got separated from their herd, or how a crocodile rips the intestines out of a zebra trying to swim the river... the reality is that humans (can) kill in eminently merciful ways, relatively speaking. A high power rifle bullet is by far the most merciful death of the violent deaths. I don't think many of these animals die of old age.

Nature is an absolute b•tch. Brutal, devouring, relentless.

I don't know what this gentleman's story is, but if he was a skilled hunter who killed with one shot, he was among the more merciful players on the plains and forests.  Blame Nature, she is most assuredly not a Disney movie, rather she is a brutal sociopath.
 
pacified
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hooray
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wrong hunter.

trumpspawn.jpg

/murder is wrong, but this was less wrong than others.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

JungleBoogie: Lsherm: I'm  not crying over his death, but they sell his hunting trips to pay for the areas the animals live on. So someone pay for the enormous amount of land these animals need to live on and need to be protected.

I'm waiting.

Having watched how a bear kills a fawn, or a hyena kills a pregnant wildebeest, or how a bear kills ox calves that got separated from their herd, or how a crocodile rips the intestines out of a zebra trying to swim the river... the reality is that humans (can) kill in eminently merciful ways, relatively speaking. A high power rifle bullet is by far the most merciful death of the violent deaths. I don't think many of these animals die of old age.

Nature is an absolute b•tch. Brutal, devouring, relentless.

I don't know what this gentleman's story is, but if he was a skilled hunter who killed with one shot, he was among the more merciful players on the plains and forests.  Blame Nature, she is most assuredly not a Disney movie, rather she is a brutal sociopath.


I don't know of any animals, other than humans, that trophy hunt.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Also, it's not "Hunting" if you pay a guide thousands of dollars to drive you out into the bush, point to a pride of lions and say "Shoot one". Hunting involves skill with you and the animal on at least something that resembles a more even plane.
 
Gorn Fishin'
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Good.
 
Displayed 50 of 78 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.