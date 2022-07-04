 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(National Institutes of Health)   Each £1 raised by charity skydiving in the UK costs the National Health Service £13.75   (pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov) divider line
20
    More: Strange, Injury, 5-year audit of parachute injuries, Randomized controlled trial, Medical journals, parachute injuries, Parachuting, Personal injury, Trigraph  
•       •       •

502 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jul 2022 at 7:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a flat rate.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the charity has already taken a
Puts on glasses
Dive
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But that doesn't count the profits of undertakers, crematoria, flowers, church fees, and so forth.

Not to mention Darwin Award makers.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL, this happens here too. The infamous "demo" jump has claimed many an experienced skydiver who hasn't bothered to stay current. Usually the old running buddies of the DZ owner.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha ha. Socialized medicine.  In Merica, those cost would be written off or passed on to other patients.  Or both.  Medical financing.  Hollywood wishes it could do medical financing.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Injury. 1999 May;30(4):283-7.Have there been any follow up studies within the last 23 years?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Parachute use to prevent death and major trauma related to gravitational challenge: systematic review of randomised controlled trials."

Seems like some easy bedtime reading.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Injuries happen wjnw you jjmp out of a plane, subby. It's not "strange". Interesting, maybe, but not "strange" that injuries can happen as a result of a high risk activity...
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Almost everyone participating in those 'Do x to fight y' things don't care. This was about people who like skydiving, who were already going to skydive getting to pat themselves on the back.

When I was younger and ran a lot, I did all sorts of 5 and 10k races for some cause. Not because I cared about the cause, but because I was looking for races.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Have they tried a big red bus? I hear that makes NHS funds appear out of nowhere.
 
Lady J
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
mmm I'm deeply suspicious of those numbers.
 
jtown
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Almost everyone participating in those 'Do x to fight y' things don't care. This was about people who like skydiving, who were already going to skydive getting to pat themselves on the back.


They also get to pay their expenses from the donations if they feel like it.
 
Lady J
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
also, you can't extrapolate to the UK from a population of less than 0.5m
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Perhaps the subtext is each jump should have a £100 fee payable directly to NHS.
 
Lady J
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
so I can't be bothered to read their methodology carefully to see if they controlled for it, but numbers are only meaningful if the sky diving centres serve the same catchment population as the hospitals.
 
alex10294
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
But think of the AWARENESS all of those injuries generate.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is that better or worse than Obama care?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

drewogatory: LOL, this happens here too. The infamous "demo" jump has claimed many an experienced skydiver who hasn't bothered to stay current. Usually the old running buddies of the DZ owner.


Go ahead, have another beer...
 
drewogatory
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

chitownmike: drewogatory: LOL, this happens here too. The infamous "demo" jump has claimed many an experienced skydiver who hasn't bothered to stay current. Usually the old running buddies of the DZ owner.

Go ahead, have another beer...


I'll probably twist my ankle, but ok.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Ha ha. Socialized medicine.  In Merica, those cost would be written off or passed on to other patients.  Or both.  Medical financing.  Hollywood wishes it could do medical financing.


You understand how insurance companies work, right?
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.