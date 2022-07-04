 Skip to content
(Twitter)   America's greatest athlete reigns supreme while taking a brief moment to put Darth Vader in a chokehold   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I guess all that training finally paid off.  Who knew hot dog eating included learning jiujitsu.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When a New Yorker is "Joey (Anything)" you don't have good chances against him...Star Wars Dork Boy.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Isn't Joey Chestnut a made guy in the Gambino family?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We're building a death star? Neat.
 
Ronnie_Zman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Isn't Joey Chestnut a made guy in the Gambino family?


You're thinking of Joey Bagadonuts
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is that canon? Huh.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Learn to make a sign you can hold without obscuring it. Farking vegans.

/should have ate him
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Combustion: When a New Yorker is "Joey (Anything)" you don't have good chances against him...Star Wars Dork Boy.


The Bonnano Family was run by a named Joey Bananas.
 
Iczer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

groppet: We're building a death star? Neat.


Honestly I can see one US political party doing so...
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Joey Chestnut looks like an asshole.
 
starlost
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Omg the guy might be banned from seeing these again.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Learn to make a sign you can hold without obscuring it. Farking vegans.

/should have ate him


It's the lack of protein.
Pipe cleaner arms, unable to think or resist brain washing.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
TMZ was pretty much writing messiah erotica for "JC".

Protestor got what he wanted. A whole bunch of people aware of Smithfield's shiatty practices. I'd never heard of the place before. As a devout carnivore, I know happy animals make for delicious meat. Flick that "farm".
 
jtown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
they still do this thing?  Why?  He always wins and ......it's just....the gluttony and waste is horrible.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's cool and all, but...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TrashcanMan: they still do this thing?  Why?  He always wins and ......it's just....the gluttony and waste is horrible.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So quirky how peoples' bodies can be.
I'm 52 and I think the most hotdogs on a bun I've ever eaten in my life at one time is 4.  I so much as look at a 5th and my stomach says, "Go for it, stud.  When you take that first bite I'm sending everything back up".

Yet people do 73?
 
stevecore
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

rzrwiresunrise: Joey Chestnut looks like an asshole.


You are an asshole so happy 4th
 
Dedmon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: So quirky how peoples' bodies can be.
I'm 52 and I think the most hotdogs on a bun I've ever eaten in my life at one time is 4.  I so much as look at a 5th and my stomach says, "Go for it, stud.  When you take that first bite I'm sending everything back up".

Yet people do 73?


They practice by stretching their stomachs to unnatural sizes. It's such a farked up "sport" in my opinion.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: So quirky how peoples' bodies can be.
I'm 52 and I think the most hotdogs on a bun I've ever eaten in my life at one time is 4.  I so much as look at a 5th and my stomach says, "Go for it, stud.  When you take that first bite I'm sending everything back up".

Yet people do 73?


I don't know how they even get them down but you know they have a vomitorium out back for when it's over.

farking little vegan shiathead should have had the soy stomped out of him.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
36,000 milligrams of sodium, not including buns. I'd be in the icu
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Combustion: When a New Yorker is "Joey (Anything)" you don't have good chances against him...Star Wars Dork Boy.


Joey lives in Westfield, Indiana
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Glad all the other problems of the world are solved so we can focus on this one.
 
