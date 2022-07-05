 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Disney superheroes walk the streets of Chile, stopping a vandal ... and Lenny Luthor?   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"You're going to do some serious time, Bud".
/Translated from the original Spanish
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I kinda wonder what the motive was for this crime in the first place.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

hubiestubert: I kinda wonder what the motive was for this crime in the first place.


The dude was bored and high on shrooms?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Whoa, whoa, whoa!  It's Frost White and a Thunder Trooper.  Now everyone back away slowly and we all get out alive.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Don't you hate it when you go to make a citizen's arrest and your pants fall down to the ground because you're too stupid to dress yourself sufficiently?
 
Practical_Draconian
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Uncle Lex, Stormtrooper ese, the Dude of Steel and Snow White are like totally watching that guy rip up that clock shrub-thing."
 
Bootysama
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Was the dude with the orange hair trying to give the vandal a wedgie?
 
