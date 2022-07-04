 Skip to content
(Axios) Local news is in crisis (axios.com)
29
TheMaskedArmadillo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ya, and Buggy-Whip manufacturers are closing at an alarming rate as well...
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Where else am I going to find Mike the Stock-Pickin' Chicken?
 
TheMaskedArmadillo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Also, who needs local news when we have FARK?
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's always the scanner app.
 
profdc9
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
These papers are becoming the next propaganda arm of the elites, like local radio and television stations are becoming.  It's just an investment in astroturfing and votes.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Maybe it should go back to reporting the news, and not parroting left-wing party lines.

I don't want you to tell me what to think. I want you to tell me who, what, when, where, why and how - and I will make up my own damn mind.

Until you go back to doing that, you are completely useless and I will not support you.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well a lot of it is the same kind of white supremacist self-congratulatory wanking you'll see on Fox " News," albeit less shrieky. Plus weather and sports.
 
Gene Masseth
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I suppose 30 years late is better than never noticing it going on, but really?
 
artifishy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TheMaskedArmadillo: Also, who needs local news when we have FARK?


Where does Fark get its stories?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Brains
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Maybe it should go back to reporting the news, and not parroting left-wing party lines.

I don't want you to tell me what to think. I want you to tell me who, what, when, where, why and how - and I will make up my own damn mind.

Until you go back to doing that, you are completely useless and I will not support you.


If right-wing policies are so great then why are the reddest states such shiatholes?

The least educated, most backwards, usually poorest.

Nobody leaves home to chase their dreams in farking Arkansas.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

artifishy: TheMaskedArmadillo: Also, who needs local news when we have FARK?

Where does Fark get its stories?

Where does Fark get its stories?


cyberspacedout
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: Where else am I going to find Mike the Stock-Pickin' Chicken?

CNBC.


CNBC.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: artifishy: TheMaskedArmadillo: Also, who needs local news when we have FARK?

Where does Fark get its stories?

[i.pinimg.com image 850x1274]


Accurate for the Poltab at least.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
(1) As a practical matter, there is no "left-wing" or "right-wing" way to cover a water & sewer board meeting, or a city council meeting.

(2) Newspapers have editorial pages. Editorial pages are where you read opinions. News pages are where you read the fact-derived news. If you "read opinions" in the news pages, then the story editor missed something.

(3) Newspapers look for facts they can present to a reader. On average, the more facts it presents about a situation, the less likely that situation will coincide with the socio-political projection that right-wing conservative theocratic cranks will apply to it. "Reality has a liberal bias," etc.

(4) It is an admitted flaw of local newspapers that not all elements of the community are covered in the same manner. One group's public event is covered, yet a less "desirable" group's public event, similar in nature, does not get covered. This is usually a flaw in the practice of journalism, not an overt prejudice in action.
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've lived in small towns.  Even before the newspaper business fell off a cliff, they weren't very good, by and large.  In fact, many were out and out awful.

I sometimes wonder if our common clay brethren would be better off being completely oblivious of world affairs than having their empty heads filled with Russian/Christo-fascist propaganda and lies.
 
assjuice
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Maybe it should go back to reporting the news, and not parroting left-wing party lines.

I don't want you to tell me what to think. I want you to tell me who, what, when, where, why and how - and I will make up my own damn mind.

Until you go back to doing that, you are completely useless and I will not support you.


Oh well, back to Fox News you go.
 
Snort
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I study it out on the internet.  I need more high capacity magazines to protect myself from the BLM/ANTIFA miltants that are going to take over my shrinking industrial town.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Brains: zgrizz: Maybe it should go back to reporting the news, and not parroting left-wing party lines.

I don't want you to tell me what to think. I want you to tell me who, what, when, where, why and how - and I will make up my own damn mind.

Until you go back to doing that, you are completely useless and I will not support you.

If right-wing policies are so great then why are the reddest states such shiatholes?

The least educated, most backwards, usually poorest.

Nobody leaves home to chase their dreams in farking Arkansas.


Ragin' Asian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Seriously, though. Good independent local reporting keeps bad politicians in check. All the farksticks that are on the national stage now started somewhere.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Brains: zgrizz: Maybe it should go back to reporting the news, and not parroting left-wing party lines.

I don't want you to tell me what to think. I want you to tell me who, what, when, where, why and how - and I will make up my own damn mind.

Until you go back to doing that, you are completely useless and I will not support you.

If right-wing policies are so great then why are the reddest states such shiatholes?

The least educated, most backwards, usually poorest.

Nobody leaves home to chase their dreams in farking Arkansas.


Yes all the blue utopias like Detroit, St. Louis and Memphis are thriving.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The Brains: zgrizz: Maybe it should go back to reporting the news, and not parroting left-wing party lines.

I don't want you to tell me what to think. I want you to tell me who, what, when, where, why and how - and I will make up my own damn mind.

Until you go back to doing that, you are completely useless and I will not support you.

If right-wing policies are so great then why are the reddest states such shiatholes?

The least educated, most backwards, usually poorest.

Nobody leaves home to chase their dreams in farking Arkansas.

Posts a picture of someone born in Arkansas.
Hilarious?
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They had an opportunity around 2003 or so to get their butts in gear and focus on real community news. But every dumbass editor and publisher decided that they wanted to be CNN on paper, which never freaking works.

When I lived in small town Indiana, the local paper would offer custom analysis on the Colts with no delivery on Mondays, because the sports editor wanted to get paid to watch football. If the Colts played Monday night football, the story wouldn't be printed until Wednesday. But no coverage of local sports outside of a box score.

Local news is boring. It's city council meetings, community group fundraisers, high school sports scores, the weather, and some interesting tidbits from the state level. None of that gets you a Pulitzer, but it offers something that cable doesn't. If your business plan is "copy-and-paste AP national news" and sell it 48 hours after the fact, you deserve to die bankrupt.

Local news sucks because management didn't care if it sucked.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: The Brains: zgrizz: Maybe it should go back to reporting the news, and not parroting left-wing party lines.

I don't want you to tell me what to think. I want you to tell me who, what, when, where, why and how - and I will make up my own damn mind.

Until you go back to doing that, you are completely useless and I will not support you.

If right-wing policies are so great then why are the reddest states such shiatholes?

The least educated, most backwards, usually poorest.

Nobody leaves home to chase their dreams in farking Arkansas.

Yes all the blue utopias like Detroit, St. Louis and Memphis are thriving.


Cities are awful, that's why nobody lives in them.
No jobs.
Everyone lives in the desert and plains and wilderness where there are so many great paying jobs.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: They had an opportunity around 2003 or so to get their butts in gear and focus on real community news. But every dumbass editor and publisher decided that they wanted to be CNN on paper, which never freaking works.

When I lived in small town Indiana, the local paper would offer custom analysis on the Colts with no delivery on Mondays, because the sports editor wanted to get paid to watch football. If the Colts played Monday night football, the story wouldn't be printed until Wednesday. But no coverage of local sports outside of a box score.

Local news is boring. It's city council meetings, community group fundraisers, high school sports scores, the weather, and some interesting tidbits from the state level. None of that gets you a Pulitzer, but it offers something that cable doesn't. If your business plan is "copy-and-paste AP national news" and sell it 48 hours after the fact, you deserve to die bankrupt.

Local news sucks because management didn't care if it sucked.


All that stuff is on my local city Facebook, Twitter, and web site. And probably some other internet places I'm not thinking of. Some "social media" person (whatever their title is) updates that stuff on a regular basis. No need for a newspaper.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Ragin' Asian: The Brains: zgrizz: Maybe it should go back to reporting the news, and not parroting left-wing party lines.

I don't want you to tell me what to think. I want you to tell me who, what, when, where, why and how - and I will make up my own damn mind.

Until you go back to doing that, you are completely useless and I will not support you.

If right-wing policies are so great then why are the reddest states such shiatholes?

The least educated, most backwards, usually poorest.

Nobody leaves home to chase their dreams in farking Arkansas.

Posts a picture of someone born in Arkansas.
Hilarious?


Went to DC, England, and New Haven before heading back to Arkansas to seek his political fortune. Christ. I'm defending Arkansas. I'm out.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yeah, some "crisis." FOX13 is the "gold standard" for competition here, with KOMO trying hard to compete with them in terms of right-wing bias and KING chasing KOMO. MyNorthwest can kiss my ass, and while KIRO 7's television coverage tends towards less bias, it frankly blows goats.

Also, KOMO can eat my whole ass. The whole ass. They can just tuck right the fark in. It's almost irrational how much I hate KOMO.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Brains: zgrizz: Maybe it should go back to reporting the news, and not parroting left-wing party lines.

I don't want you to tell me what to think. I want you to tell me who, what, when, where, why and how - and I will make up my own damn mind.

Until you go back to doing that, you are completely useless and I will not support you.

If right-wing policies are so great then why are the reddest states such shiatholes?

The least educated, most backwards, usually poorest.

Nobody leaves home to chase their dreams in farking Arkansas.

Among the 17 states where population declined over the year, losses were greatest in New York (-1.58%), Illinois (-0.89%), Hawaii (-0.71%) and California (-0.66%). Losses in these states were driven by people moving away.


Blue, blue, blue and blue.

After Idaho and Utah, population grew the fastest in Montana (1.66%), Arizona (1.37%), South Carolina (1.17%), Delaware (1.16%), and Texas (1.06%).

Red, red, red, blue, red, blue, red

I mean, always lots of ways to look at it, but it seems the general trend is people leaving blue states for red. I'm too lazy to do it with raw numbers instead of percentages though.
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

zgrizz: Maybe it should go back to reporting the news, and not parroting left-wing party lines.

I don't want you to tell me what to think. I want you to tell me who, what, when, where, why and how - and I will make up my own damn mind.

Until you go back to doing that, you are completely useless and I will not support you.


shut it traitor
 
