(The US Sun)   77 people rescued from cult dungeon where they were told to await the second coming of Jesus   (the-sun.com) divider line
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Finally! QAnon got something Right!

plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Coming soon to a red state near you!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"A TOTAL of 25 people including 26 children have been rescued from a dungeon after they were kidnapped by a church cult and were told 'to await the return of Jesus'. "

The lord really does work in mysterious ways.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
artifishy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What, like, half an hour?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hola

Spindle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's incredible!  They're alive, damn it
 
mooncow
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is this the new Nigerian math? 77 people rescued 25 total including 26 kids? We have 22 million dollars held in escrow for...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Rescued before the dragons got involved and they became die-curious?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
iheartscotch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm getting conflicting numbers.

The by-line says A TOTAL of 25 people including 26 children.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Them Christian cult leaders and their silly little spells.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What the Second Coming of Jesus may look like:

Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
*reads TFA*

Not the USA? Huh.

/glad those folks got rescued
//growing up in TX I was exposed to some of the crazier/more dangerous flavors of 'christian'
///*shudders*
 
mathamagical [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"a total of 25 people including 26 children"

WTF? How does math work?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My cult is all about the third coming of Jesus.  I mostly recruit disaffected Mormons.
 
jtown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Way to ruin their one chance at salvation.
 
janzee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
RepoManTSM
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There's a US edition of The Sun now? Stay in the UK you limey bastards.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

plecos: Coming soon toAlready in a red state near you!


FTFY
 
Fulltimer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Golden Brown Delicious: *reads TFA*

Not the USA? Huh.

/glad those folks got rescued
//growing up in TX I was exposed to some of the crazier/more dangerous flavors of 'christian'
///*shudders*


Not yet anyway but give it time. I am a christian but not the praying out loud while trying to force everyone else to follow the 10 commandments. As a real christian I follow the 2 commandments like Jesus said.

Matthew 6 verses 5 & 6:
"And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by men. I tell you the truth, they have received their reward in full.
But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen"

The 10 commandments have increasingly become the tool of the american taliban like fascists wanting to bring religious laws to America.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fulltimer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mathamagical: "a total of 25 people including 26 children"

WTF? How does math work?


Well, from the article: "police rescued in total 26 children, eight teenagers and 43 adults."That equals 77 total, or at least it did back in the 1950s when I was in school.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The needs to be an Ondo state tag.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Did the police shoot any of them?

Because it's really important.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"We'll Adopt Your Child".
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

foo monkey: My cult is all about the third coming of Jesus.  I mostly recruit disaffected Mormons.


Fourth. Mormon Red Sox Fans.
 
tdyak [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fulltimer: mathamagical: "a total of 25 people including 26 children"

WTF? How does math work?

Well, from the article: "police rescued in total 26 children, eight teenagers and 43 adults."That equals 77 total, or at least it did back in the 1950s when I was in school.


"New math".

The goal is to have students make a group of 10 in order to solve a problem. For example, to add 8 and 5, students would turn the 8 into a 10 by taking 2 from the 5. They could then easily see that 10 plus 3 (like 8 plus 5) equals 13.  So...yeah, new math.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fulltimer: Well, from the article: "police rescued in total 26 children, eight teenagers and 43 adults."That equals 77 total, or at least it did back in the 1950s when I was in school.


People need to be free to speak  their own truth, grandpa.  
 
