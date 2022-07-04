 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vice)   Well, this new "smartphone drugs" technology will surely not be abused at all   (vice.com) divider line
27
    More: Unlikely, Psychedelics, dissociatives and deliriants, William S. Burroughs, Brion Gysin, Psychedelic drug, Aldous Huxley, Beat Generation, Brain, Consciousness  
•       •       •

1213 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jul 2022 at 5:05 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It causes pretty profound personal changes.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

covfefe: [Fark user image image 425x566]
It causes pretty profound personal changes.


That is farking disgusting.

OTOH, I'll see you on the other side, after my phone battery runs out.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What a great idea! Let's alter our brain rhythms in a way that hasn't been tested! What's the worst thing that could happen...
 
A_Flying_Toaster [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So, an i-Doser clone for smartphones?

Pass.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: What a great idea! Let's alter our brain rhythms in a way that hasn't been tested! What's the worst thing that could happen...


Cop Rock?
Scientology?
New formula coke?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The binaural beats shiat is a decades old prank meant to scare parents.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
As for other drugs, Galea says they've heard people say the experience is supercharged by weed (though obviously he can't vouch for or support this)

"It works better if you take it with pot. Like, a lot of pot." - Go, 1999
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
{blink} {blink} {blink} {blink} {blink} {blink} {blink} {blink} {blink} SEND {blink} {blink} {blink} ME {blink} {blink} {blink} YOUR {blink} {blink} {blink} SOCIAL {blink} {blink} {blink} SECURITY {blink} {blink} {blink} NUMBER {blink} {blink} {blink} DATE {blink} {blink} {blink} OF {blink} {blink} {blink} BIRTH {blink} {blink} {blink} MOTHER"S {blink} {blink} {blink}  MAIDEN {blink} {blink} {blink} NAME {blink} {blink} {blink} {blink} {blink} {blink} {blink} {blink} {blink} {blink} {blink} {blink} {blink} {blink} {blink} {blink}
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Hey, Hiro," the black-and-white guy says, "you want to try some Snow Crash?" A lot of people hang around in front of The Black Sun saying weird things. You ignore them. But this gets Hiro's attention.

Oddity the first: The guy knows Hiro's name. But people have ways of getting that information. It's probably nothing.

The second: This sounds like an offer from a drug pusher. Which would be normal in front of a Reality bar. But this is the Metaverse. And you can't sell drugs in the Metaverse, because you can't get high by looking at something.

The third: The name of the drug. Hiro's never heard of a drug called Snow Crash before. That's not unusual -- a thousand new drugs get invented each year, and each of them sells under half a dozen brand names. But a "snow crash" is computer lingo. It means a system crash -- a bug -- at such a fundamental level that it frags the part of the computer that controls the electron beam in the monitor, making it spray wildly across the screen, turning the perfect gridwork of pixels into a gyrating blizzard. "
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

plecos: covfefe: [Fark user image image 425x566]
It causes pretty profound personal changes.

That is farking disgusting.

OTOH, I'll see you on the other side, after my phone battery runs out.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Try this instead
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: plecos: covfefe: [Fark user image image 425x566]
It causes pretty profound personal changes.

That is farking disgusting.

OTOH, I'll see you on the other side, after my phone battery runs out.

[Fark user image image 564x515]

Try this instead


I mean, it is addictive. You can't stop
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

skinink: "Hey, Hiro," the black-and-white guy says, "you want to try some Snow Crash?" A lot of people hang around in front of The Black Sun saying weird things. You ignore them. But this gets Hiro's attention.

Oddity the first: The guy knows Hiro's name. But people have ways of getting that information. It's probably nothing.

The second: This sounds like an offer from a drug pusher. Which would be normal in front of a Reality bar. But this is the Metaverse. And you can't sell drugs in the Metaverse, because you can't get high by looking at something.

The third: The name of the drug. Hiro's never heard of a drug called Snow Crash before. That's not unusual -- a thousand new drugs get invented each year, and each of them sells under half a dozen brand names. But a "snow crash" is computer lingo. It means a system crash -- a bug -- at such a fundamental level that it frags the part of the computer that controls the electron beam in the monitor, making it spray wildly across the screen, turning the perfect gridwork of pixels into a gyrating blizzard. "


I've read that book, and thanks to your reminder, I now have a bit of anxiety about trying this app now.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: skinink: "Hey, Hiro," the black-and-white guy says, "you want to try some Snow Crash?" A lot of people hang around in front of The Black Sun saying weird things. You ignore them. But this gets Hiro's attention.

Oddity the first: The guy knows Hiro's name. But people have ways of getting that information. It's probably nothing.

The second: This sounds like an offer from a drug pusher. Which would be normal in front of a Reality bar. But this is the Metaverse. And you can't sell drugs in the Metaverse, because you can't get high by looking at something.

The third: The name of the drug. Hiro's never heard of a drug called Snow Crash before. That's not unusual -- a thousand new drugs get invented each year, and each of them sells under half a dozen brand names. But a "snow crash" is computer lingo. It means a system crash -- a bug -- at such a fundamental level that it frags the part of the computer that controls the electron beam in the monitor, making it spray wildly across the screen, turning the perfect gridwork of pixels into a gyrating blizzard. "

I've read that book, and thanks to your reminder, I now have a bit of anxiety about trying this app now.


I know an app that can help with your anxiety....
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've tried dozens of these sorts of things over the years.

Either they're complete bullshiat or years of heavy psychedelic usage has rewired my brain to the point that it just won't work on me because it's not LSD or psilocybin or DMT etc.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The binaural beats shiat is a decades old prank meant to scare parents.


I seem to remember similar programs available on various BBS's.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: I've tried dozens of these sorts of things over the years.

Either they're complete bullshiat or years of heavy psychedelic usage has rewired my brain to the point that it just won't work on me because it's not LSD or psilocybin or DMT etc.


I'm going to throw on the "bullshiat" pile, myself, right next to "smoking dried lettuce"
 
Royce P
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I did this when it was flasher.exe
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm afraid I'll try this and end up with my consciousness trapped in a Chinese server farm.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My friends and I threw in to buy some Sharper Image light flashing glasses back around 2000. They didn't do anything except flash lights on your eyelids.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: I'm afraid I'll try this and end up with my consciousness trapped in a Chinese server farm.


But at least you'll know kung fu?
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It was a light gun in the movie, but I guess an app makes as much sense.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I watched a documentary about this sort of thing once.

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


/Stupid smartphone does not include young Ashley Judd
//Shut up, Wesley!
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image 850x639]


You. I don't like you!

/I blame Wesley
 
Bot v2.38beta
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: As for other drugs, Galea says they've heard people say the experience is supercharged by weed (though obviously he can't vouch for or support this)

"It works better if you take it with pot. Like, a lot of pot." - Go, 1999


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Russ1642: [Fark user image 850x639]

You. I don't like you!

/I blame Wesley


Weird we picked nearly the same picture.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hindmost: Will you want a working droud?
Louis Wu: Don't ever ask me that again, okay?
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.