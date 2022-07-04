 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Chicago suburb celebrates the 4th in most 'Murica way possible   (cnn.com) divider line
38
    More: News  
•       •       •

588 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jul 2022 at 1:04 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Putting mustard on their pizza?
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
25 - 30 rounds?  He must have had a stoppage.
 
alex10294
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yes, definitely not the 10-15 usual summer weekend Chicago gangbanger shootings. This one is notable..
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
On the one hand, this is very shocking to hear. On the other hand, it really isn't that shocking.

But remember, this is the price for "freedom".
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
America is so horny for guns that we simulate gunfire all over the country as a celebration of our Independence. Don't believe me? Witnesses from the parade first thought that the gunfire was fireworks. F*ck fireworks and f*ck the second amendment.
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

alex10294: Yes, definitely not the 10-15 usual summer weekend Chicago gangbanger shootings. This one is notable..


Yes please tell us how you alone care oh so much about the Chicago gang slayings. I'm sure that you're not just using this to push an agenda.
 
eyeoftheaxis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Agree, It is not Chicago at all. I wonder if it was a target in the parade.
or just a common American nut with a gun.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

alex10294: Yes, definitely not the 10-15 usual summer weekend Chicago gangbanger shootings. This one is notable..


This happened in the rich suburbs north of Chicago. It wasn't gang related at all.

Just some sociopath who decided to attack a 4th of July parade.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Guns Guns Guns
Guns Guns Guns
Guns Guns Guns!!!!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Best in this World: America is so horny for guns that we simulate gunfire all over the country as a celebration of our Independence. Don't believe me? Witnesses from the parade first thought that the gunfire was fireworks. F*ck fireworks and f*ck the second amendment.


Laughs in Guy Fawkes Day and Tet.
 
NoWay3rdWay
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Arigato gozaimasu, Obama-san.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Someone is trigger-happy with the funny button today.

/no pun intended
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: alex10294: Yes, definitely not the 10-15 usual summer weekend Chicago gangbanger shootings. This one is notable..

This happened in the rich suburbs north of Chicago. It wasn't gang related at all.

Just some sociopath who decided to attack a 4th of July parade.


I think the point he was making is that the other shootings don't even get mentioned anymore, but one that happens in an upper-class neighborhood gets all the attentions.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Your well-regulated militia of the day.
 
germ78
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The scourge of gun violence can strike anywhere. Even in places not called Chicago.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: alex10294: Yes, definitely not the 10-15 usual summer weekend Chicago gangbanger shootings. This one is notable..

This happened in the rich suburbs north of Chicago. It wasn't gang related at all.

Just some sociopath who decided to attack a 4th of July parade.


Maybe if rich white Republicans start realizing even they aren't safe at home they'll start considering the possibility of meaningful gun control.

But more likely, they'll just all come to the next parade armed themselves.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: Mrtraveler01: alex10294: Yes, definitely not the 10-15 usual summer weekend Chicago gangbanger shootings. This one is notable..

This happened in the rich suburbs north of Chicago. It wasn't gang related at all.

Just some sociopath who decided to attack a 4th of July parade.

I think the point he was making is that the other shootings don't even get mentioned anymore, but one that happens in an upper-class neighborhood gets all the attentions.


The fact it happened at an event with a large number of people is a factor in the newsworthiness of it.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Lightfoot mishandled this...............oh wait
Kim Foxx will just let them out tomorrow............................oh wait
I'm going to love the stupid that will be in the comments on youtube new station channels
 
S'moreSchnapps
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Regardless of where it happened we should still celebrate and thank the shooter for doing his patriotic duty on this day. I mean seriously, would it be a real 4th of July if someone didn't get shot at? No, it wouldn't. USA USA USA!!!
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There was a guy yesterday who shot a dude for blowing grass clippings on his car

Any day now were going to shoot at each other as a normal greeting
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Lightfoot mishandled this...............oh wait
Kim Foxx will just let them out tomorrow............................oh wait
I'm going to love the stupid that will be in the comments on youtube new station channels


This is all JB's fault somehow! This wouldn't have happened if Bailey was governor...

/s
 
eyeoftheaxis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
BTW shooter is still at large.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Lightfoot mishandled this...............oh wait
Kim Foxx will just let them out tomorrow............................oh wait
I'm going to love the stupid that will be in the comments on youtube new station channels


If only those parade participants had guns, this could have been avoided


ARM THE TODDLERS!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: Mrtraveler01: alex10294: Yes, definitely not the 10-15 usual summer weekend Chicago gangbanger shootings. This one is notable..

This happened in the rich suburbs north of Chicago. It wasn't gang related at all.

Just some sociopath who decided to attack a 4th of July parade.

I think the point he was making is that the other shootings don't even get mentioned anymore, but one that happens in an upper-class neighborhood gets all the attentions.


WGN news point them out every time one happen
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: Mrtraveler01: alex10294: Yes, definitely not the 10-15 usual summer weekend Chicago gangbanger shootings. This one is notable..

This happened in the rich suburbs north of Chicago. It wasn't gang related at all.

Just some sociopath who decided to attack a 4th of July parade.

I think the point he was making is that the other shootings don't even get mentioned anymore, but one that happens in an upper-class neighborhood gets all the attentions.


I'll have to disagree.  The tactic of the nazi-right (anyone who votes Republican ever) is to make sure to deflect and point at problems in minority neighborhoods so people don't make a point that guns are a sunk cost.

Bonus because he's from Wisconsin, where it's now legal to murder people.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

eyeoftheaxis: BTW shooter is still at large.


And they've started cancelling 4th of July events in that suburb and other suburbs around it.
 
TheCubsFan
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fnordfocus: Mrtraveler01: alex10294: Yes, definitely not the 10-15 usual summer weekend Chicago gangbanger shootings. This one is notable..

This happened in the rich suburbs north of Chicago. It wasn't gang related at all.

Just some sociopath who decided to attack a 4th of July parade.

Maybe if rich white Republicans start realizing even they aren't safe at home they'll start considering the possibility of meaningful gun control.

But more likely, they'll just all come to the next parade armed themselves.


This is Highland Park so it was more likely rich white Democrats.  Either way it seems like at some point we'll all be running around armed, I guess that will fulfill a lot of peoples' fantasies.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 minute ago  

alex10294: Yes, definitely not the 10-15 usual summer weekend Chicago gangbanger shootings. This one is notable..


This is the usual Chicago weekend exercise program, extended for the holiday weekend.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Which side of the aisle has spent the last 5 years advocating violence against the other?
Which side of the aisle runs the many murder capitals of the nation?
Which side of the aisle hate America, and wears it with ignorant pride?

It's time to #CancelDemocrats
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mrtraveler01: Man On A Mission: Mrtraveler01: alex10294: Yes, definitely not the 10-15 usual summer weekend Chicago gangbanger shootings. This one is notable..

This happened in the rich suburbs north of Chicago. It wasn't gang related at all.

Just some sociopath who decided to attack a 4th of July parade.

I think the point he was making is that the other shootings don't even get mentioned anymore, but one that happens in an upper-class neighborhood gets all the attentions.

The fact it happened at an event with a large number of white people is a factor in the newsworthiness of it.


You forgot the important word for when something in considered major news.
 
NoWay3rdWay
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: There was a guy yesterday who shot a dude for blowing grass clippings on his car

Any day now were going to shoot at each other as a normal greeting


Sounds like conservative heaven.
 
King Something
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Clearly the only reasonable thing to do is to sell guns in vending machines and prohibit rape victims from getting abortions.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

eyeoftheaxis: BTW shooter is still at large.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NoWay3rdWay
‘’ less than a minute ago  

King Something: Clearly the only reasonable thing to do is to sell guns in vending machines and prohibit rape victims from getting abortions.


But we must prevent rape victims from getting guns, too!
 
TheCubsFan
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WelldeadLink: alex10294: Yes, definitely not the 10-15 usual summer weekend Chicago gangbanger shootings. This one is notable..

This is the usual Chicago weekend exercise program, extended for the holiday weekend.


Again... not at all Chicago.  Good try, though.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Be polite walk on the right: Putting mustard on their pizza?


"Pizza"
 
Bslim
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Calling cheese casserole pizza?
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sounds about right for Chiraq.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.