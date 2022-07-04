 Skip to content
(Twitter)   The British Embassy trolls its rebellious colonists on Independence Day   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I do wonder what would happen if we collectively called that bluff
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I do find the Brits bringing the goods in the 1/6 hearings a twist ironic
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hey, they got reimbursed for the tea.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'd rather be ruled by 3000 tyrants here at home than one tyrant 3000 miles away
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Are you sure you want us back? Have you watched the news lately?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
England looking at the US is like Mississippi looking at Alabama. It's like "at least we're not you!"
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We'll come back to the commonwealth on the condition that you stop pronouncing "aluminum" as "al-oo-min-ee-um".
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Da dada da da
Da dadada dayada
Dada da da dayada

Da dada da da
Da dadada dayada
Dada da

Everybody!

Da dada da da
Da dadada dayada
Dada da da dayada

Da dada da da
Da dadada dayada
Dadada da da dayada
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Walker: Are you sure you want us back? Have you watched the news lately?


They want our taco trucks
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Notabunny: Walker: Are you sure you want us back? Have you watched the news lately?

They want our taco trucks


You mean "Tack-o" trucks
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But how do we know you won't just leave us when you get tired of us, like you did in your old relationship with the EU?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Thoreny: Notabunny: Walker: Are you sure you want us back? Have you watched the news lately?

They want our taco trucks

You mean "Tack-o" trucks


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Thoreny: Notabunny: Walker: Are you sure you want us back? Have you watched the news lately?

They want our taco trucks

You mean "Tack-o" trucks

[Fark user image image 244x220]


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is like texting the ex that dumped when you are drunk at 3:00am.  Sober up UK.  If we do this we will all regret it and it will remind us both of why we broke up in the first place.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is trading one abusive relationship, for a somewhat less abusive relationship, considered an upgrade?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Walker: Are you sure you want us back? Have you watched the news lately?


Have you seen what's going on over there? They got duped into putting Boris Johnson in power and Brexit. We got one term of Trump and woke the hell up for the most part.

This is like two drunks rolling around in a ditch, with one trying to climb out and the other trying to pull him back in. Meanwhile, the rest of the world watches us both with amused horror.
 
majestic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: Walker: Are you sure you want us back? Have you watched the news lately?

Have you seen what's going on over there? They got duped into putting Boris Johnson in power and Brexit. We got one term of Trump and woke the hell up for the most part.

This is like two drunks rolling around in a ditch, with one trying to climb out and the other trying to pull him back in. Meanwhile, the rest of the world watches us both with amused horror.


No, not even sort of.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: I'd rather be ruled by 3000 tyrants here at home than one tyrant 3000 miles away


d1py1ngsne97dt.cloudfront.netView Full Size

The PaR Model 3000 has been transmitted your comment.
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The sun sets on the British Empire at 9:19pm this evening.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Walker: Are you sure you want us back? Have you watched the news lately?


Well the Queen could sack the government, so we could've had her sack Dubya, and then Il Douche.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: We'll come back to the commonwealth on the condition that you stop pronouncing "aluminum" as "al-oo-min-ee-um".


They're pronouncing aluminium "al-oo-min-ee-um". Something about naming conventions of metals and a disagreement on which was correct, so there are two words for the same thing.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I've got to say...I am a big fan of the musical about Aaron Burr......
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They might want to rethink their wishlist.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I will send an armed battalion to remind you of my love.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

johnny_stingray: The sun sets on the British Empire at 9:19pm this evening and no one cares


.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Murflette: I do wonder what would happen if we collectively called that bluff


We could only be so lucky. Universal healthcare, gun control, a top notch education system, social services that actually help people.
Maybe they'll take us back if we show them that we've changed and we've been working on ourselves.
 
djfitz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Shiatposting because your friends get the day off and you're stuck at work.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

[iFrame https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-1&features=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%3D%3D&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1543942712717721600&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com%2Fcomments%2F12449186%2FThe-British-Embassy-trolls-its-rebellious-colonists-on-Independence-Day&sessionId=5810d4bf4dd7b4c8775ef1a629b9299a063f8c14&siteScreenName=fark&theme=light&widgetsVersion=b45a03c79d4c1%3A1654150928467&width=550px]


Congratulations on the United Kingdom's achievement of becoming the world's leading exporter of Independence Days:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_that_have_gained_independence_from_the_United_Kingdom
 
Snooza
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Walker: Are you sure you want us back? Have you watched the news lately?

They want our taco trucks


and our dentists
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I was hoping for:
"To Anacreon in Heaven"
"Yankee Doodle Dandy"
"My Country tis of Thee"

Maybe sprinkle in some "Born in the USA" and "Proud to be an American" so about 1/3 of the people might realize it's all a troll.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

johnny_stingray: The sun sets on the British Empire at 9:19pm this evening.


The sun sets around the same time everywhere
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Murflette: I do wonder what would happen if we collectively called that bluff


Hashtag USExit ... has some issues
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: ThomasPaineTrain: We'll come back to the commonwealth on the condition that you stop pronouncing "aluminum" as "al-oo-min-ee-um".

They're pronouncing aluminium "al-oo-min-ee-um". Something about naming conventions of metals and a disagreement on which was correct, so there are two words for the same thing.


We spell it differently. I knew they pronounced it differently, but it wasn't until I moved to Hong Kong years ago that I got relentless shiat for "mispronouncing" it. I didn't realize at the time there was an actual extra letter "i" in the British spelling. When I saw it printed out on a sign, I told my UK friend "THAT'S why you can't say it right! You've misspelled it!"

Honestly, I like their spelling better. It sounds more sciency. That's a word.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Snooza: Notabunny: Walker: Are you sure you want us back? Have you watched the news lately?

They want our taco trucks

and our dentists


They really don't. Outside of celebrities, the Brits seem to think overtly perfect teeth are a sign of vanity, which is looked down upon.
 
KB202
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Thoreny: I'd rather be ruled by 3000 tyrants here at home than one tyrant 3000 miles away


Are those really the only two options?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: Original: Original Tweet:

[iFrame https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-1&features=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%3D%3D&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1543942712717721600&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com%2Fcomments%2F12449186%2FThe-British-Embassy-trolls-its-rebellious-colonists-on-Independence-Day&sessionId=5810d4bf4dd7b4c8775ef1a629b9299a063f8c14&siteScreenName=fark&theme=light&widgetsVersion=b45a03c79d4c1%3A1654150928467&width=550px]

Congratulations on the United Kingdom's achievement of becoming the world's leading exporter of Independence Days:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_that_have_gained_independence_from_the_United_Kingdom


Snap
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

buravirgil: Thoreny: I'd rather be ruled by 3000 tyrants here at home than one tyrant 3000 miles away

[d1py1ngsne97dt.cloudfront.net image 369x460]
The PaR Model 3000 has been transmitted your comment.


"I am programmed for your pleasure.  Please assume the position"
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: ThomasPaineTrain: We'll come back to the commonwealth on the condition that you stop pronouncing "aluminum" as "al-oo-min-ee-um".

They're pronouncing aluminium "al-oo-min-ee-um". Something about naming conventions of metals and a disagreement on which was correct, so there are two words for the same thing.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Um
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
WWII was the make-up sex between the USA and Great Britain.
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

chitownmike: johnny_stingray: The sun sets on the British Empire at 9:19pm this evening.

The sun sets around the same time everywhere
[Fark user image 425x223]


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_empire_on_which_the_sun_never_sets
 
orezona
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You know, Canada and Australia don't seem to be doing too terribly bad these days...

Don't they still have the Queen on their money?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: Murflette: I do wonder what would happen if we collectively called that bluff

We could only be so lucky. Universal healthcare, gun control, a top notch education system, social services that actually help people.
Maybe they'll take us back if we show them that we've changed and we've been working on ourselves.


That would be like handing someone with 2 kids and 2 jobs a 40 unit apartment complex, and thell them to get fixing the problems.

The U.K. would collapse into a heap. At best you would have scavengers and grifters in the UK and new U.S. territories scamming as much money as they could before it turns into a movie wasteland.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

johnny_stingray: chitownmike: johnny_stingray: The sun sets on the British Empire at 9:19pm this evening.

The sun sets around the same time everywhere
[Fark user image 425x223]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_empire_on_which_the_sun_never_sets


Yes, I understood the reference but thank you for being that guy
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just to see how this might work out, tomorrow, I'll drive on the other side of the road.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

orezona: You know, Canada and Australia don't seem to be doing too terribly bad these days...

Don't they still have the Queen on their money?


The US dollar has a pyramid on it, doesn't that make us Egyptian?
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Will they tax the 1 percent here like they do at home?  Not keeping up but last time I checked it was around 30 percent.

I volunteer to change my name to Right Nasty Basterd and go about detecting televisions electronically
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: Maybe they'll take us back if we show them that we've changed and we've been working on ourselves.


So you're saying there's no chance.
 
